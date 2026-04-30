Wesco International Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Record first quarter reported net sales of $6.1 billion, up 14% YOY Organic sales up 12% YOY Data center sales of $1.4 billion, up ~70% YOY

Record total company backlog, up 22% YOY

First quarter operating margin of 4.8%, up 30 basis points YOY; adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.4%, up 60 basis points YOY

First quarter diluted EPS of $3.11; adjusted diluted EPS of $3.37, up 52.5% YOY

First quarter operating cash flow of $221 million, up $193 million YOY; free cash flow of $213 million or 128% of adjusted net income

Raising 2026 outlook reflecting an exceptional start to the year

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesco International (NYSE: WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, announces its results for the first quarter of 2026.

"We delivered an exceptional start to 2026, building on last year's market outperformance and accelerating business momentum. Sales, backlog, operating margin, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow all increased versus the prior year and exceeded our expectations. Record sales of $6.1 billion were up 14% marking our third quarter in a row of double-digit sales growth. Data center sales of $1.4 billion were up approximately 70% and now represent 24% of our total Wesco sales. Backlog was up 22%, to a new record level, reflecting the benefits of secular growth trends and continued effectiveness of our cross-selling program. Profit growth and margin improvement were also excellent, driven by gross margin expansion and strong operating cost leverage. As a result, we delivered adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 60 basis points, adjusted EBITDA growth of 25%, and adjusted EPS growth of over 50% versus the prior year. Free cash flow generation, at 128% of adjusted net income, was also very strong. The power of our customer value proposition, global capabilities, and leading portfolio of products, services and solutions is clear as we continue to outperform the market," said John Engel, Chairman, President, and CEO.

Mr. Engel concluded, "We are very pleased with our first quarter results and continued positive business momentum to start the year. While uncertainty in the macro-economic environment may present challenges, we're focused on continued strong execution and outperformance under all market conditions. We are raising our full-year 2026 outlook reflecting our exceptional start to the year. As the market leader, and with positive momentum building, I'm confident that Wesco will continue to outperform our markets and deliver superior value to our customers and shareholders in 2026 and beyond."

Key Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in millions except per share data) 2026

Reported 2025

Reported Change vs prior

year GAAP Results Net sales $6,080.1 $5,343.7 13.8 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses $947.6 $836.3 13.3 % Operating profit $293.5 $240.9 21.8 % Net income attributable to common stockholders $153.8 $104.0 47.9 % Earnings per diluted share $3.11 $2.10 48.1 % Operating cash flow $221.4 $28.0 690.7 % Effective tax rate 21.8 % 23.4 % (160) basis points







($ in millions except per share data) 2026

Adjusted 2025

Adjusted Change vs prior

year Non-GAAP Results* Organic sales growth 12.3 % 5.6 % N/A Gross profit $1,291.8 $1,125.6 14.8 % Gross margin 21.2 % 21.1 % 20 basis points Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses $930.1 $829.0 12.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $388.8 $310.7 25.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.4 % 5.8 % 60 basis points Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $166.8 $109.6 52.2 % Adjusted earnings per diluted share $3.37 $2.21 52.5 % Free cash flow $213.4 $9.4 2,170.2 %





* Amounts may not foot or recalculate due to rounding.

Net Sales

On an organic basis, which removes differences in foreign exchange rates, sales for the first quarter of 2026 grew by 12.3%. The increase in organic sales reflects volume growth in all three segments (CSS, EES and UBS), as well as a favorable impact from changes in price. We had record backlog at the end of the first quarter of 2026, up by 22% compared to the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

The increase in gross margin for the first quarter of 2026 reflects improved gross margin in the EES segment partially offset by a decline in the UBS segment.

Selling, General, and Administrative ("SG&A") Expenses

The increase in SG&A expenses for the first quarter of 2026 is primarily driven by higher salaries and an increase in commissions and incentives due to higher sales and profit. SG&A expenses for the first quarter of 2026 include $17.5 million of digital transformation costs, compared to $7.3 million of digital transformation and restructuring costs for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted for these costs, SG&A expenses were 15.3% and 15.5% of net sales for the first quarter of 2026 and 2025, respectively, reflecting positive operating cost leverage on the sales growth.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The increase in adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026 primarily reflects higher sales, lower cost of goods sold as a percentage of sales, and lower SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales, as described above.

Effective Tax Rate

The lower effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2026 is largely driven by higher discrete income tax benefits relating to the exercise and vesting of stock-based awards.

Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share

The increase in adjusted earnings per diluted share in the first quarter of 2026 primarily reflects higher sales, lower cost of goods sold as a percentage of sales, and lower SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales, as described above. Additionally, the prior year period included $14.4 million of preferred stock dividends. The preferred stock was retired in the second quarter of 2025.

Operating Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $221.4 million compared to $28.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The $193.4 million increase is driven by a $105.7 million impact from changes in accounts payable, due to the increase in inventory purchases, as well as the timing of inventory purchases and payments to suppliers as compared to the prior year. Additionally an increase in net income as adjusted for certain non-cash items also contributed to the increase in operating cash flows.

Webcast and Teleconference Access

Wesco will conduct a webcast and teleconference to discuss the first quarter of 2026 earnings as described in this News Release on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. E.T. The call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at https://investors.wesco.com. The call will be archived on this internet site for seven days.

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements made herein that are not historical facts should be considered as "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business strategy, growth strategy, competitive strengths, productivity and profitability enhancement, competition, new product and service introductions, and liquidity and capital resources. Such statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "expect," "project," and similar words, phrases or expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," and "would," although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs of Wesco's management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, Wesco's management, current market trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Wesco's and Wesco's management's control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presented or implied in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the failure to achieve the anticipated benefits of, and other risks associated with, acquisitions, joint ventures, divestitures and other corporate transactions; the inability to successfully integrate acquired businesses; the impact of increased interest rates or borrowing costs; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; evolving impacts from tariffs or other trade tensions between the U.S. and other countries (including implementation of new tariffs and retaliatory measures); failure to adequately protect Wesco's intellectual property or successfully defend against infringement claims; the inability to successfully deploy new technologies, digital products and information systems or to otherwise adapt to emerging technologies in the marketplace, such as those incorporating artificial intelligence (AI); risks relating to our use or reliance on AI; failure to execute on our efforts and programs related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters; unanticipated expenditures or other adverse developments related to compliance with new or stricter government policies, laws or regulations, including those relating to data privacy, cybersecurity, competition, sustainability and environmental protection; the inability to successfully develop, manage or implement new technology initiatives or business strategies, including with respect to the expansion of e-commerce or AI capabilities and other digital solutions and digitalization initiatives; disruption of information technology systems or operations; natural disasters (including as a result of climate change), health epidemics, pandemics and other outbreaks; supply chain disruptions; geopolitical conflicts and issues, such as the ongoing Middle East and Russia/Ukraine conflicts; the impact of changing and expanding export controls, sanctions, and data localization rules; the failure to manage the increased risks and impacts of cyber incidents or data breaches; and exacerbation of key materials shortages, inflationary cost pressures, material cost increases, demand volatility, and logistics and capacity constraints, any of which may have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond the Company's control. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Wesco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information Investor Relations Corporate Communications Scott Gaffner Senior Vice President, Investor Relations [email protected] Jennifer Sniderman Vice President, Corporate Communications 717-579-6603 http://www.wesco.com

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2026



March 31, 2025

Net sales $ 6,080.1



$ 5,343.7

Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization) 4,788.3 78.8 %

4,218.1 78.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 947.6 15.6 %

836.3 15.7 % Depreciation and amortization 50.7



48.4

Income from operations 293.5 4.8 %

240.9 4.5 % Interest expense, net 96.7



86.3

Other (income) expense, net (0.4)



0.2

Income before income taxes 197.2 3.2 %

154.4 2.9 % Provision for income taxes 43.1



36.1

Net income 154.1 2.5 %

118.3 2.2 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.3



(0.1)

Net income attributable to WESCO International, Inc. 153.8 2.5 %

118.4 2.2 % Less: Preferred stock dividends —



14.4

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 153.8 2.5 %

$ 104.0 1.9 %











Earnings per diluted share attributable to common stockholders $ 3.11



$ 2.10

Weighted-average common shares outstanding and common

share equivalents used in computing earnings per diluted

common share 49.5



49.6



WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollar amounts in millions) (Unaudited)



As of

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 696.6

$ 604.8 Trade accounts receivable, net 4,273.1

4,069.6 Inventories 4,213.1

4,008.8 Other current assets 770.8

773.0 Total current assets 9,953.6

9,456.2







Goodwill and intangible assets 5,077.5

5,112.6 Other assets 1,933.6

1,926.1 Total assets $ 16,964.7

$ 16,494.9















Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 3,470.5

$ 3,030.5 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt, net 22.8

25.0 Other current liabilities 1,194.9

1,241.3 Total current liabilities 4,688.2

4,296.8







Long-term debt, net 5,738.1

5,756.4 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,440.5

1,415.3 Total liabilities 11,866.8

11,468.5







Equity:





Total equity 5,097.9

5,026.4 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,964.7

$ 16,494.9

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (dollar amounts in millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

March 31,

2025 Operating activities:





Net income $ 154.1

$ 118.3 Add back (deduct):





Depreciation and amortization 50.7

48.4 Change in trade receivables, net (216.1)

(188.7) Change in inventories (215.2)

(227.4) Change in accounts payable 449.5

343.8 Other, net (1.6)

(66.4) Net cash provided by operating activities 221.4

28.0







Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (23.4)

(20.4) Acquisition payments, net of cash acquired —

(35.2) Other, net 3.5

1.2 Net cash used in investing activities (19.9)

(54.4)







Financing activities:





Debt (repayments) borrowings, net(1) (11.0)

99.7 Payments for taxes related to net-share settlement of equity awards (22.0)

(18.0) Repurchases of common stock (25.0)

(25.0) Payment of common stock dividends (24.4)

(22.1) Payment of preferred stock dividends —

(14.4) Other, net (25.8)

(17.9) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (108.2)

2.3







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1.5)

3.1







Net change in cash and cash equivalents 91.8

(21.0) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 604.8

702.6 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 696.6

$ 681.6





(1) The three months ended March 31, 2026 includes the issuance of the Company's $650 million aggregate principal amount of 5.250% Senior Notes due 2031 (the "2031 Notes") and $850 million aggregate principal amount of 5.500% Senior Notes due 2034 (the "2034 Notes"). The three months ended March 31, 2025 includes the issuance of the Company's $800 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375% senior notes due 2033 (the "2033 Notes").

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP") above, this earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include organic sales growth, gross profit, gross margin, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, financial leverage, free cash flow, adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted other non-operating (income) expense, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to WESCO International, Inc., adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, and adjusted earnings per diluted share. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors as they provide a better understanding of our financial condition and results of operations on a comparable basis. Additionally, certain non-GAAP measures either focus on or exclude items impacting comparability of results such as digital transformation costs, restructuring costs, cloud computing arrangement amortization, and the related income tax effects, allowing investors to more easily compare the Company's financial performance from period to period. Management does not use these non-GAAP financial measures for any purpose other than the reasons stated above.

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts and ratios) (Unaudited)

Organic Sales Growth by Segment:









































Three Months Ended

Growth/(Decline)

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

Reported

Sales

Acquisition

Foreign

Exchange

Workday

Organic

Sales



























EES $ 2,244.2

$ 2,065.3

8.7 %

— %

1.7 %

— %

7.0 % CSS 2,478.9

2,000.3

23.9 %

— %

2.0 %

— %

21.9 % UBS 1,357.0

1,278.1

6.2 %

— %

0.4 %

— %

5.8 % Total net sales $ 6,080.1

$ 5,343.7

13.8 %

— %

1.5 %

— %

12.3 %



























Organic Sales Growth by Segment - Sequential:













































Three Months Ended

Growth/(Decline)

March 31, 2026

December 31,

2025

Reported

Sales

Acquisition

Foreign

Exchange

Workday

Organic

Sales



























EES $ 2,244.2

$ 2,272.9

(1.3) %

— %

0.5 %

(1.6) %

(0.2) % CSS 2,478.9

2,424.7

2.2 %

— %

0.4 %

(1.6) %

3.4 % UBS 1,357.0

1,371.0

(1.0) %

— %

0.2 %

(1.6) %

0.4 % Total net sales $ 6,080.1

$ 6,068.6

0.2 %

— %

0.4 %

(1.6) %

1.4 %



Note: Organic sales growth is a non-GAAP financial measure of sales performance. Organic sales growth is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and divestitures for one year following the respective transaction, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and number of workdays from the reported percentage change in consolidated net sales. Workday impact represents the change in the number of operating days period-over-period after adjusting for weekends and public holidays in the United States; There was no change in the number of workdays in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025. The first quarter of 2026 had one less workday than the fourth quarter of 2025.





Three Months Ended Gross Profit: March 31,

2026

March 31,

2025







Net sales $ 6,080.1

$ 5,343.7 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization) 4,788.3

4,218.1 Gross profit $ 1,291.8

$ 1,125.6 Gross margin 21.2 %

21.1 %



Note: Gross profit is a financial measure commonly used in the distribution industry. Gross profit is calculated by deducting cost of goods sold, excluding depreciation and amortization, from net sales. Gross margin is calculated by dividing gross profit by net sales.

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts and ratios) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025 Adjusted SG&A Expenses:





SG&A expenses $ 947.6

$ 836.3 Digital transformation costs(1) (17.5)

(6.2) Restructuring costs(2) —

(1.1) Adjusted SG&A expenses $ 930.1

$ 829.0 Percentage of Net sales 15.3 %

15.5 %







Adjusted Income from Operations:





Income from operations $ 293.5

$ 240.9 Digital transformation costs(1) 17.5

6.2 Restructuring costs(2) —

1.1 Adjusted income from operations $ 311.0

$ 248.2 Adjusted income from operations margin % 5.1 %

4.6 %







Adjusted Other (Income) Expense, net:





Other (income) expense, net $ (0.4)

$ 0.2 Loss on termination of business arrangement(3) —

(0.3) Adjusted other income, net $ (0.4)

$ (0.1)







Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes:





Provision for income taxes $ 43.1

$ 36.1 Income tax effect of adjustments to income from

operations and other expense (income), net(4) 4.5

2.0 Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 47.6

$ 38.1







Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common

Stockholders:





Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 153.8

$ 104.0 Digital transformation costs(1) 17.5

6.2 Restructuring costs(2) —

1.1 Loss on termination of business arrangement(3) —

0.3 Income tax effect of adjustments to income from

operations and other expense (income), net(4) (4.5)

(2.0) Adjusted net income attributable to common

stockholders $ 166.8

$ 109.6





(1) Digital transformation costs include costs associated with certain digital transformation initiatives. (2) Restructuring costs include severance costs incurred pursuant to an ongoing restructuring plan. (3) Loss on termination of business arrangement represents the loss recognized as a result of management's decision to terminate a business arrangement with a third party. (4) The adjustments to income from operations and other (income) expense, net have been tax effected at rates of 25.8% and 26.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts and ratios) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share: March 31,

2026

March 31,

2025







Adjusted income from operations $ 311.0

$ 248.2 Interest expense, net 96.7

86.3 Adjusted other income, net (0.4)

(0.1) Adjusted income before income taxes 214.7

162.0 Adjusted provision for income taxes 47.6

38.1 Adjusted net income 167.1

123.9 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.3

(0.1) Adjusted net income attributable to WESCO International, Inc. 166.8

124.0 Preferred stock dividends —

14.4 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 166.8

$ 109.6







Diluted shares 49.5

49.6 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 3.37

$ 2.21



Note: For the three months ended March 31, 2026, SG&A expenses, income from operations, provision for income taxes, net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per diluted share have been adjusted to exclude digital transformation costs and the related income tax effects. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, SG&A expenses, income from operations, other non-operating (income) expense, provision for income taxes, net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per diluted share have been adjusted to exclude digital transformation costs, restructuring costs, the loss on termination of business arrangement, and the related income tax effects. These non-GAAP financial measures provide a better understanding of our financial results on a comparable basis.

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts and ratios) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:

EES

CSS

UBS

Corporate

Total





















Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 164.1

$ 188.3

$ 121.7

$ (320.3)

$ 153.8 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

0.1

0.4

—

(0.2)

0.3 Provision for income taxes(1)

—

—

—

43.1

43.1 Interest expense, net(1)

—

—

—

96.7

96.7 Depreciation and amortization

13.2

19.8

8.5

9.2

50.7 EBITDA

$ 177.4

$ 208.5

$ 130.2

$ (171.5)

$ 344.6 Other expense (income), net

6.8

13.1

(0.4)

(19.9)

(0.4) Stock-based compensation expense

0.8

1.6

0.9

12.8

16.1 Digital transformation costs(2)

—

—

—

17.5

17.5 Cloud computing arrangement amortization(3)

—

—

—

11.0

11.0 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 185.0

$ 223.2

$ 130.7

$ (150.1)

$ 388.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin %

8.2 %

9.0 %

9.6 %





6.4 % (1) The reportable segments do not incur income taxes and interest expense as these costs are centrally controlled through the Corporate tax and

treasury functions. (2) Digital transformation costs include costs associated with certain digital transformation initiatives. (3) Cloud computing arrangement amortization consists of expense recognized in selling, general and administrative expenses for capitalized

implementation costs for cloud computing arrangements to support our digital transformation initiatives.

























Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:

EES

CSS

UBS

Corporate

Total





















Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 125.1

$ 127.2

$ 130.3

$ (278.6)

$ 104.0 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(0.1)

0.1

—

(0.1)

(0.1) Preferred stock dividends

—

—

—

14.4

14.4 Provision for income taxes(1)

—

—

—

36.1

36.1 Interest expense, net(1)

—

—

—

86.3

86.3 Depreciation and amortization

12.2

19.0

7.8

9.4

48.4 EBITDA

$ 137.2

$ 146.3

$ 138.1

$ (132.5)

$ 289.1 Other expense (income), net

4.4

10.9

(0.2)

(14.9)

0.2 Stock-based compensation expense

1.0

1.3

0.4

7.5

10.2 Digital transformation costs(2)

—

—

—

6.2

6.2 Cloud computing arrangement amortization(3)

—

—

—

3.9

3.9 Restructuring costs(4)

—

—

—

1.1

1.1 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 142.6

$ 158.5

$ 138.3

$ (128.7)

$ 310.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin %

6.9 %

7.9 %

10.8 %





5.8 % (1) The reportable segments do not incur income taxes and interest expense as these costs are centrally controlled through the corporate tax and

treasury functions. (2) Digital transformation costs include costs associated with certain digital transformation initiatives. (3) Cloud computing arrangement amortization consists of expense recognized in selling, general and administrative expenses for capitalized

implementation costs for cloud computing arrangements to support our digital transformation initiatives. (4) Restructuring costs include severance costs incurred pursuant to an ongoing restructuring plan.



Note: EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin % are non-GAAP financial measures that provide indicators of the Company's performance and its ability to meet debt service requirements. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization before other non-operating expenses (income), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, digital transformation costs, and cloud computing arrangement amortization. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization before other non-operating expenses (income), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, digital transformation costs, cloud computing arrangement amortization, and restructuring costs.

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts and ratios) (Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended Financial Leverage: March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025







Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 695.6

$ 645.8 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2.6

2.3 Gain on redemption of Series A Preferred Stock (32.9)

(32.9) Preferred stock dividends 12.9

27.3 Provision for income taxes 220.4

213.4 Interest expense, net 397.2

386.7 Depreciation and amortization 199.9

197.6 EBITDA $ 1,495.7

$ 1,440.2 Other income, net (10.1)

(9.6) Stock-based compensation expense 46.4

40.5 Digital transformation costs(1) 46.5

35.2 Cloud computing arrangement amortization(2) 37.3

30.2 Restructuring costs(3) (1.1)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,614.7

$ 1,536.5

As of

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 22.8

$ 25.0 Long-term debt, net 5,738.1

5,756.4 Debt issuance costs and debt discount(4) 63.6

48.0 Total debt 5,824.5

5,829.4 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 696.6

604.8 Total debt, net of cash $ 5,127.9

$ 5,224.6







Financial leverage ratio 3.2

3.4





(1) Digital transformation costs include costs associated with certain digital transformation initiatives. (2) Cloud computing arrangement amortization consists of expense recognized in selling, general and administrative expenses for capitalized implementation costs for cloud computing arrangements to support our digital transformation initiatives. (3) Reduction to restructuring costs represents the reversal of certain severance costs previously incurred pursuant to an ongoing restructuring plan. (4) Debt is presented in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets net of debt issuance and debt discount costs.

Note: Financial leverage ratio is a non-GAAP measure of the use of debt. Financial leverage ratio is calculated by dividing total debt, excluding debt issuance costs, and debt discount, net of cash, by adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as the trailing twelve months earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as the trailing twelve months EBITDA before other non-operating expense (income), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, digital transformation costs, cloud computing arrangement amortization, and restructuring costs.

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts and ratios) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Free Cash Flow: March 31,

2026

March 31,

2025







Cash flow provided by operations $ 221.4

$ 28.0 Less: Capital expenditures (23.4)

(20.4) Add: Other adjustments 15.4

1.8 Free cash flow $ 213.4

$ 9.4 Percentage of Adjusted net income 127.7 %

7.6 %



Note: Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure of liquidity. Capital expenditures are deducted from operating cash flow to determine free cash flow. Free cash flow is available to fund investing and financing activities. For the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, the Company paid for certain costs related to digital transformation and restructuring. Such expenditures have been added back to operating cash flow to determine free cash flow for such periods. Our calculation of free cash flow may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

SOURCE Wesco International