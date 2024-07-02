Overall, 73% of Wesco employees reported they believed Wesco is a great place to work, as compared to the 57% average of other U.S. companies. Employees gave Wesco management very high marks for treating employees fairly, regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation. Plus, 95% of employees say Wesco is a physically safe place to work. You can see more of Wesco's results at their Great Place to Work Company Profile page here: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1421401

At Wesco, our people are our greatest asset. Survey results showed that 90% of employees say they are able to take time off work when necessary, and 84% of employees say they felt welcomed when they joined the company. Explore Wesco's current job opportunities here: https://www.wesco.com/us/en/our-company/careers.html

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. It recently conducted a workplace trust index survey among randomly selected employees from across Wesco's U.S. operations.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $22 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, educational institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates nearly 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Contact

Jennifer Sniderman

Vice President, Corporate Communications

717-579-6603

SOURCE Wesco International