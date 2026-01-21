Wesco Named to Fortune's Inaugural AIQ50 List

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesco International (NYSE:WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, has been recognized by Fortune Magazine as an inaugural member of the AIQ50, a list that recognizes the top 50 Fortune 500 companies most effectively using artificial intelligence to create real business value.

Wesco earned the #10 spot on the Fortune AIG50 list, a ranking that is measured by how companies are leveraging AI to drive innovation, efficiency and competitive advantage. Measurements are determined from the result of evaluations from Fortune – in partnership with Enterprise Technology Research (ETR) and leveraging ServiceNow's Enterprise AI Maturity Index – based on the organization's AI investments, outcomes and reputation among industry peers.

Fortune also states that companies recognized on the AIQ50 list are not only investing meaningfully in AI but are also delivering results, scaling AI across the enterprise and building a culture of trust and enthusiasm around AI transformation.

"We prioritize responsible AI innovation through strong governance, clear objectives and workforce development. As we advance our ongoing digital transformation, this recognition highlights our commitment to harnessing AI to generate superior business results while ensuring people remain central to our progress," said John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO.

The Wesco team is appreciative of this recognition of our efforts to navigate today's transformational era of AI-driven change and we look forward to continuing to build on AI initiatives that will generate unprecedented business impact.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with approximately $22 billion in annual sales in 2024 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, educational institutions, government agencies, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

