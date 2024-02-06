Wescom Group acquires leading safety technology company Eflare Corporation

DERBY, UNITED KINGDOM , Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World-leading survival solutions manufacturer Wescom Group has expanded its influence in the emergency signaling market by acquiring Australia-based safety technology company Eflare Corporation Pty Ltd, a leading global supplier of electronic safety devices in the industrial and emergency services sectors.

Wescom Group's acquisition of Eflare Corporation is a natural enhancement of Wescom's capabilities in electronic signalling, following the 2022 acquisition of Hull-based distress beacons manufacturer Marine Rescue Technologies Ltd. and complements the Group's safety and survival product portfolio.

For more than 25 years the Eflare brand has been synonymous with versatile, portable electronic perimeter safety lighting solutions, tailored to meet the requirements of a wide range of industries, making Eflare the go-to brand in harsh environments where reliability saves lives.

Wescom Group Chief Executive Officer Ross Wilkinson comments,

"Today we can announce the successful completion of the acquisition of Eflare Corporation Pty Ltd, that will enhance Wescom Group's signaling capabilities. We are excited to work with the management team on growing the business through the Group's distribution network, whilst also having a strong focus on new product development programs."

Eflare Corp. Managing Director Glen Sharkie states,

"Thanks to our adjacent technologies and combined market knowledge, this is an incredible opportunity to accelerate the company's growth into new markets by leveraging Wescom Group's extensive sales resource and distribution networks."

Background

The Wescom Group reached an impressive milestone in 2023, celebrating 150 years of expertise in the manufacture and distribution of survival solutions, with specialist manufacturing facilities across multiple sites in Germany, UK, Spain, and Australia and over 350 employees worldwide. Wescom Group is globally recognised for supplying the very best in quality, performance, reliability, and safety.

Australia-based Eflare Corporation has more than 25 years' experience manufacturing and distributing perimeter light technology products for the emergency services, mining, aviation, and transport sectors in over 20 countries world-wide. When deployed, Eflare's products dramatically improve worker and public safety and are durable, robust, and simple to deploy, making them the go-to brand in harsh environments where reliability saves lives.

For information about Wescom Group, please go to www.wescom-group.com; for information on the Eflare range, learn more at www.eflarecorp.com.

