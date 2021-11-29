WeShield CEO & OPTI Shareholder Denies Rumors That Settlement of OPTEC Litigation is Imminent

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November, 17th 2021, OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK: OPTI) issued a press release that stated in part "We [OPTEC] hope to have all outstanding legal and remaining issues resolved prior to my retirement from the Board of Directors, including a resolution with the WeShield legal action."

It was then reported on November 18th that OPTEC had not reached out to WeShield or Michael Sinensky either directly or through counsel and settlement discussions had not yet been initiated.( https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weshield-ceo--optec-shareholder-responds-to-optec-announcement-that-roger-pawson-is-stepping-down-301427879.html )

Since then, we have continued to hear and deny rumors that a resolution of the pending litigation may be imminent.

This statement confirms that to date, no WeShield executives nor their counsel have been contacted by OPTEC or their counsel with respect to a possible resolution of these matters. "Accordingly, we intend to vigorously defend ourselves against OPTEC CEO's meritless claims by pursuing all available remedies," stated WeShield CEO Michael Sinensky.

SOURCE WeShield

