"Shopping Starts Here" rewards UK users with increased ShareBack rewards when shopping across hundreds of retailers on the WeShop app

Through WeShop's innovative ShareBack rewards program, users earn equity ownership in WeShop every time they shop or refer others to the platform

The promotional campaign reinforces WeShop's mission to transform everyday shopping into shared ownership empowering users to benefit directly from the value they help create

LONDON , March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WSHP), the world's first community-owned social commerce platform, today officially launched its new "Shopping Starts Here" promotional campaign in the UK, in celebration of the company's recent Nasdaq listing, rewarding users with high ShareBack rewards rates when shopping across hundreds of participating retailers on the WeShop app.

WeShop Launches “Shopping Starts Here” Promotional Campaign in the UK

The "Shopping Starts Here" campaign is the latest initiative by WeShop to reward its longtime and loyal users in the UK and welcome new shoppers to the platform in the UK. By encouraging users to shop, refer friends and products, and earn rewards through the WeShop app, the campaign showcases WeShop's unique equity-based rewards model - ShareBack - which is key to its mission of building the world's first community-owned social commerce platform.

"WeShop was founded on a simple but powerful belief, that shoppers should share in the value they create," said John Garner, Founder of WeShop. "'Shopping Starts Here' represents the next step in our mission to lead a retail revolution by transforming everyday shopping into shared ownership and returning meaningful value to the users who power it."

Unlike traditional cashback or affiliate models, WeShop's ShareBack structure redistributes a significant portion of platform economics directly to its members. By offering increased ShareBack during this milestone campaign, the company is accelerating customer acquisition, retailer engagement, and GMV growth simultaneously.

About "Shopping Starts Here"

Starting today through June 30, 2026, both existing and new users in the UK can earn increased rates in WePoints from participating retailers and approved products through the WeShop app across popular categories including health & beauty, travel, fashion & accessories, tech & electronics, home & garden, pets, and more.

Through ShareBack, users earn WePoints from both shopping and referrals. These rewards convert into ownership in WeShop, connecting everyday spending with long-term participation in the platform's growth. WePoints are converted into ShareBack rewards, representing whole shares of WeShop (NASDAQ: WSHP).

WeShop invites residents in the UK to participate and benefit from "Shopping Starts Here". The WeShop app is available free for download on the App Store and Google Play. Users can claim their WeShop usernames here.

About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a pioneering social-commerce platform transforming retail through community ownership. Designed to merge shopping, sharing, and investing, WeShop rewards users with equity for their engagement through its proprietary ShareBack program, turning everyday purchases and referring friends who shop through the platform into real ownership. With partnerships spanning hundreds of top retailers and over a billion products, WeShop empowers users to build long-term wealth while discovering and sharing what they love. By combining e-commerce, social interaction, and user ownership, WeShop is leading a global retail revolution—where everyone can earn ownership in the company.

ShareBack Rewards

The offer and sale of WePoints is registered on a Registration Statement on Form F-1 originally filed on October 17, 2025 (the "ShareBack Prospectus"). Users in the United States may obtain a copy of the ShareBack Prospectus and enroll in the program through our website at https://investors.we.shop/sec-filings. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

The "Shopping Starts Here" promotional campaign is currently only being offered in the United Kingdom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability for the WeShop community to earn ownership in WeShop. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and WeShop assumes no obligation to update this information. In addition, the events described in these forward-looking statements may not actually arise or may occur in a different manner than anticipated as a result of various factors, including market conditions, as well as other factors described from time to time in WeShop's filings with SEC, including its Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed October 17, 2025 and any amendments thereto available at www.sec.gov.

