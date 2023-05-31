Wesper Demonstrates Exceptional Accuracy in New Study

News provided by

Wesper

31 May, 2023, 09:52 ET

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine has recently published a groundbreaking study highlighting the effectiveness of Wesper, a portable sleep lab designed to diagnose and titrate sleep apnea and other sleep-related disorders. To date, Wesper has successfully conducted sleep testing across 48 states, capturing an extensive dataset of more than 80,000 hours of sleep.

Wesper patches
Wesper patches

The study demonstrates that Wesper compares favorably with the gold standard polysomnography (PSG), paving the way for improved diagnosis and management of sleep apnea. Wesper aims to revolutionize the sleep management process by enhancing diagnostic accuracy and enabling long-term monitoring by implementing clinical-grade measures.

Obstructive sleep apnea, a prevalent disease with known complications when left untreated, has long been challenging to diagnose reliably. Recent advancements in sleep-disordered breathing diagnosis offer hope for more accurate detection and appropriate treatment management from home. Wesper, developed as the first longitudinal and wireless clinical-grade sleep testing platform, aims to revolutionize sleep care from testing to ongoing management.

"The publication of this study in The Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine is a significant milestone in sleep medicine. The findings showcase the effectiveness of Wesper for diagnosing and managing sleep apnea and related sleep disorders. This innovative sleep testing platform represents a major leap forward in revolutionizing sleep care. It offers hope for improved detection and management of sleep conditions and their associated complications." - Prof. Sonia Ancoli-Israel, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, Department of Psychiatry, University of California.

The study enrolled patients who underwent simultaneous polysomnography (PSG) and Wesper testing. Respiratory effort, airflow, air pressure, and body position were measured using patented and specialized wearable patches. The accuracy of Wesper was assessed by comparing the apnea-hypopnea indices as determined by both testing methods.

The study illustrated exceptional accuracy. The correlation between PSG and Wesper's apnea-hypopnea index determinations was 0.951, meeting the primary endpoint goal with high confidence (p = 0.0003). The device outputs were leveraged to differentiate between positional and central apnea events, which are important clinical decision support tools. Importantly, no adverse events or serious adverse events were observed during the study.

"This important study underscores the major potential of Wesper in diagnosing and managing sleep disorders. With increasing data on the value of longitudinal assessments of sleep apnea, this new technology may facilitate improved patient care and outcomes in the realm of sleep disorders" - Dr. Atul Malhotra, MD, University of California San Diego, Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care, Sleep Medicine & Physiology.

Wesper is set to be showcased at the upcoming American Physician Group conference and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine conference, where it will further advocate for sleep testing as a primary step in the diagnostic process for physicians nationwide.

About Wesper: Wesper is a pioneering brand dedicated to advancing sleep medicine and transforming how sleep conditions are diagnosed and managed. Learn more at wesper.co.

SOURCE Wesper

