Wesper to Unveil First Multi-Tier Sleep Diagnostic Ecosystem for Personalized Sleep Care at SLEEP 2026

—One platform, two levels of sleep testing, matched to every patient—

—Company to present three posters reinforcing Wesper's autoscoring precision, AI-driven central apnea detection, and OSA phenotyping in obese patients that standard AHI misses—

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesper, a leader in advanced home sleep apnea testing (HSAT), today unveiled its multi-tier sleep diagnostic ecosystem at SLEEP 2026, the annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies. The ecosystem brings two purpose-built diagnostic pathways, Wesper Lab and Wesper Lite, onto one platform, one patient record, and one interpretation pipeline, so physicians can match the right test to the right patient without changing how their clinic works. Wesper will demo both products at booth #1007 at SLEEP 2026.

The ecosystem brings two purpose-built diagnostic pathways, Wesper Lab and Wesper Lite, onto one platform, one patient record, and one interpretation pipeline. Wesper Lab is a high-fidelity, respiratory-based test for comprehensive analysis and follow-up with cannula-free airflow, positional analysis, and central apnea detection. Wesper Lite is an optical sensor-based (PPG) test for general diagnostics, high-volume screening, and remote patient monitoring.

As demand for sleep testing continues to outpace capacity, the Wesper ecosystem gives clinicians flexibility across the full range of patients they see. Wesper Lab is the company's high-fidelity, respiratory-based test, built for comprehensive analysis and ongoing follow-up with cannula-free airflow, positional analysis, and central apnea detection. Wesper Lite is an optical sensor-based (PPG) test designed for general diagnostics, high-volume screening, and remote patient monitoring. Both run on Wesper's robust signal analysis capabilities, and a Lite study can escalate to a Lab study without re-onboarding the patient.

"Sleep apnea is a complicated condition that presents uniquely in every patient, but existing sleep testing has often been approached as one-size-fits-all," said Dr. Amir Reuveny, CEO and Founder of Wesper. "With Wesper Lab and Wesper Lite on one ecosystem, physicians can choose the right test for each patient and follow that patient through diagnosis, treatment, and ongoing monitoring on a single record. That is what personalized sleep testing—and ultimately personalized care, looks like."

Wesper is also presenting three research posters at SLEEP 2026, including new data on provider-tuned autoscoring, AI-driven central sleep apnea detection validated against polysomnography, and an underrecognized positional OSA phenotype in obese patients. The studies reinforce the clinical depth behind the ecosystem and the value of direct, multi-night respiratory data.

More on Wesper's Poster Presentations:

Provider-Specific Optimization Improves Agreement Between Automated and Provider-Scored AHI. Abstract ID: 1518

Hypoxia-Dominant Positional OSA in Obese Patients: An Underrecognized Phenotype. Abstract ID: 1578

Enhancing Central Sleep Apnea Detection via AI-Driven Autoscoring by a Wearable HSAT. Abstract ID: 567

About Wesper

Wesper is a home sleep testing ecosystem that delivers the right amount of diagnostic power for every patient. Wesper Lab provides high-fidelity respiratory data; Wesper Lite provides PPG-based diagnostics validated at 96% AHI correlation to PSG. One ecosystem, two diagnostic tiers — matched to the patient, not the inventory.

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SOURCE Wesper