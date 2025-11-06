Wesson Cooking Oil Celebrates Community This Holiday Season with New Marketing Campaign

Campaign spans social media platforms and connected TV across select US markets

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Wesson's consumer insights reveal that its home chefs, bakers and school-lunch-makers crave community. This Holiday season the cooking oil brand serves up inspiration to moms in the spirit of connecting with loved ones, friends and neighbors through food. Its new digital marketing campaign is rooted in recipes and community connections. It features partnerships with social media content creators sharing easy and affordable #madewithwesson Holiday recipes, and a new video ad showing a little girl's love for her neighbors baked into homemade muffins. The program runs until December 1, 2025.

"The Holidays are a special time of year that brings neighbors, friends and family together," says Emily Van Walleghem, Marketing Manager, Wesson. "We know our mom consumers crave a sense of community. Sharing food has always been the way to bond with others. Our campaign satisfies that craving, showing how great food – and community connections start with Wesson."

The Holidays Start with Wesson

This Holiday season, Wesson asked Instagram creators to come up with #madewithwesson recipes that were quick, easy and affordable for the Holidays, and the results didn't disappoint. Leading into Thanksgiving, @purewesson on Instagram will be packed with fresh ideas for Holiday mains, sides and baked goods that will delight mom, family and loved ones. A Wesson content creator partner was also selected to appear as a TV morning show cooking-expert guest and brand ambassador to drive additional awareness through traditional media. Wesson's Holiday recipe collection will be posted at purewesson.com , just in time for Thanksgiving festivities.

The new video ad brings to life the brand platform. This time community "starts with Wesson," and begins with a little girl baking muffins. As the story unfolds, it's revealed that this is her Holiday gift to her community. She's shown sharing her homemade #madewithwesson muffins with her bus driver, schoolmates and others. The heartwarming video reveals that she's also made a batch for her elderly neighbor, making sure that no one is left out this Holiday season.

"We've seen great performance out of our social media-focused approach to date," says Van Walleghem. "Our relatable, video storytelling approach has been very effective in connecting with consumers, while our partnerships with social media content creators have engaged consumers through creative and delicious food inspiration. Together it's helping Wesson, a made-in-America heritage brand, maintain and grow its place on America's pantry shelves with a new generation of moms."

The campaign was inspired by Wesson's proprietary consumer research that reveals moms believe family and community are everything, given the high-pressure job of taking care of a family. They yearn for a village, where people support one another without expecting anything in return.

The campaign runs until December 1, 2025, across social media platforms and connected TV in select markets across the USA. In collaboration with the Wesson brand team, NEAT Agency spearheaded the social media creator campaign, Manic Pixie created the video ad, and Panoply conducted the media planning.

About Wesson

Wesson Oil, made in Memphis, Tennessee, is among America's favorite cooking oil brands. Established in 1899, Wesson is trusted by home cooks and professional chefs alike. Over the last 126 years, Wesson has become a hardworking kitchen staple and go-to ingredient for generations of cooks. The quality of its cooking oils ensure that the recipe ingredients always take center stage. Wesson is owned by Richardson International which acquired the brand in 2019 and immediately began investing in the brand to modernize and innovate. In 2022, Wesson underwent a brand refresh and began marketing again after a hiatus of more than two decades. Wesson is available at grocers across the USA. For more information, visit purewesson.com .

