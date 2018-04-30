West & Associates Adds Business, Corporate Attorney Edgardo Colón

Mr. Colón's background includes public finance, commercial transactions, corporations, partnerships and commercial lending. He also assists in matters related to real estate and secured transactions, mergers and acquisitions, asset purchase agreements, employment law and contracts.

As senior counsel with global engineering construction company Bechtel Corp., he negotiated multimillion-dollar engineering, procurement and construction contracts for pipeline and chemical projects in the United States and Latin America. To learn more about his experience, visit http://www.westllp.com/colon.html.

"West & Associates has the kind of sophisticated and collaborative approach to providing legal services that helps businesses succeed in this dynamic economy," said Mr. Colón. "I look forward to my future with the firm."

Mr. Colón is a member of the National Association of Bond Lawyers, the Hispanic Bar Association of Houston and the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. In addition, he serves as board chairman for the Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation. He also serves as a full-time lecturer of political science for the Department of Social Sciences at the University of Houston-Downtown.

A graduate of Boston University School of Law (LL.M.) and the University of Houston Law Center (J.D.), Mr. Colón is fluent in Spanish.

West & Associates, L.L.P. is a full service law firm founded in 1994 with offices in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. Our attorneys have over 100 years of combined experience in the legal field. Our approach to the law is a strategic combination of old-fashioned legal prowess, innovative legal solutions and collaborative representation. Visit the firm's website: http://www.westllp.com

