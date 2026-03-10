West Anderson Partners Expands University Hotel Portfolio with Acquisition of Graduate by Hilton Storrs at UConn's Main Campus

STORRS, Conn., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Anderson Partners, a hospitality-focused real estate investment firm, announced today that it has acquired the Graduate by Hilton Storrs, a lifestyle hotel in Storrs, Connecticut, located directly on the campus of the University of Connecticut (UConn).

The acquisition further advances West Anderson Partners' strategy of investing in institutionally branded hospitality assets located in university-anchored markets with durable demand drivers. The Graduate by Hilton Storrs serves as a primary lodging option for university visitors, alumni, athletic programs, and campus-related events. The property's versatile event spaces and signature restaurant serve as central gathering points for the Storrs community, further benefiting from its strategic proximity on campus and its deep integration into the surrounding academic ecosystem. The hotel is part of the Graduate by Hilton portfolio and incorporates design elements inspired by the university and the surrounding area, positioning the hotel as a natural extension of the campus environment for visitors.

"The acquisition of this high-quality hotel reflects our continued conviction in university-oriented hospitality assets with strong brand affiliation and year-round demand drivers," Dylan West, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at West Anderson Partners. "Graduate by Hilton Storrs sits at the center of a flagship university, and benefits from a combination of strong market fundamentals, prime location, and brand, supporting long-term ownership."

"We look forward to further cultivating our relationship with the university, ensuring the property remains a vital hub for campus life and a premier destination for alumni, students, and visitors," added Steve Anderson, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "The firm intends to invest in property enhancements while continuing to support operational excellence and premier guest service delivery."

The Graduate by Hilton Storrs expands West Anderson Partners' presence in the Northeast and reinforces its approach of selectively acquiring hotels in markets supported by higher education, medical, and durable demand anchors.

About West Anderson Partners

West Anderson Partners is a private real estate investment firm focused on the acquisition, ownership, and asset management of branded hospitality properties across the United States. The firm specializes in premium branded hotels in markets with durable demand and long-term growth fundamentals. West Anderson Partners brings deep operational and investment experience to each asset, with a disciplined approach to capital deployment and long-term ownership. For more information or inquiries please contact [email protected].

