West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

EXTON, Pa., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has approved a third-quarter 2019 dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend will be paid on August 7, 2019, to shareholders of record as of July 24, 2019.

The Company also announced that management will present an overview of the business at three investor conferences in May and June. Management will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, May 14, 2019; the UBS 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, New York on Tuesday, May 21, 2019; and the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York, New York on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

A live audio webcast of the presentations and a copy of the presentation materials will be accessible from the Company's website at www.westpharma.com/en/investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. Working by the side of its customers from concept to patient, West creates products that promote the efficiency, reliability and safety of the world's pharmaceutical drug supply. West is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and supports its customers from locations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. West's 2018 net sales of $1.7 billion reflect the daily use of approximately 112 million of its components and devices, which are designed to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients around the world.

