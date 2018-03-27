West Bay Club Begins $4 Million-Dollar Golf Course Renovation

Leading the project is Fry/Straka Global Golf Course Design, an award-winning partnership best known for its exceptional work with Calusa Pines Golf Club in Naples and Wisconsin's Erin Hills Golf Course. In a statement, Fry/Straka said, "We are excited to begin overseeing the implementation of design improvements for the West Bay Club. There is a strong construction team in place with Professional Golf Services and Leibold Irrigation, both of whom we have long-running, successful working relationships. Additionally, the club has chosen a strong in-house leadership team comprised of both staff and members to stay actively involved in the day-to-day operations of construction. It will be an exciting few months at West Bay, and we look forward to seeing many of the members on construction tours and around the club as work begins to take shape."

"The primary focus of the renovation will be to enhance the greens and rebuild the course's bunkering. The renovation will also include drainage improvements and the re-grassing of the course with turf grass," said West Bay Club's award-winning Director of Golf, and South Florida PGA Hall of Fame Member, Jeff Raimer.

Membership in the West Bay Golf Club is a coveted option available to just 300 members. "This is the first major renovation since it was developed in 1998 and we're very excited to be elevating the golf experience for our members. This renovation will help ensure that our course is competitive in the local marketplace and will increase the desirability of our golf club and the entire community for years to come," says West Bay Club General Manager and COO Brian Schultz. "The investment will also translate into enhanced property values for each homeowner."

About West Bay Club

West Bay Club is a member-owned community with golf, tennis and a private beach club in Estero Bay located between Southwest Florida International Airport and Naples, with Captiva and Sanibel Islands nearby. There is shopping, dining, and entertainment at Coconut Point Mall, Gulf Coast Town Center or the Miromar Outlets – all in beautiful Estero, Florida. There's also easy access to quality health care, including a new Lee Memorial Health Care complex at Coconut Point opening in 2018. For more information about West Bay Club visit www.westbayclubs.com and follow us on Facebook.

About Fry/Straka Global Golf Course Design

Fry/Straka Global Golf Course Design is a partnership with worldwide reach in award-winning golf-course design. Golf course architects Dana Fry and Jason Straka, having worked together for over 20 years, bring their collective design experience, talent, and renowned client dedication to the West Bay Club project.

