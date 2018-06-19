West Broward's First Craft Beer Bar… Now an Award-Winning Brew Pub

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack House®, located in Davie Florida, was one of over 175 breweries to participate in the 2018 Cigar City Brewing Hunahpu's Day® Festival in Tampa, FL. This annual beer celebration, hosted outside of Raymond James Stadium, is one of the country's premier craft beer events, with brewers and revelers traveling from across the globe. The festival hands out only six Hunahpu's Day® People's Choice Awards, and Mack House took one home … 3rd place in the beer category for their "Big Mack Imperial Stout".

Kyle Hatfield, Head Brewer says: "We are extremely proud and excited to receive an award at Hunahpu's Day®, especially considering the class of the participating breweries."

Back in West Broward, this Brew Pub keeps the theme local with flight paddles in the shape of Florida and beers named after local landmarks; Pine Island Pale Ale, 954 IPA® and 84 Porter. Even their logo is built around a native Everglades bird, the Anhinga. Mack House is open 7 days, serving great beer, gourmet grilled cheese and a cool vibe. Stop by for a refreshing and unique Brew Pub experience.

