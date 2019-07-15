West Cancer Center & Research Institute Enhances Patient Experience with New Technology

This new educational software is unique in the Mid-South area, especially for oncology patients. West is the only cancer center in the region offering this next level program to help patients better understand their diagnosis, treatment options and expectations during their cancer journey. Features of this new PatientPoint program include interactive touch screens in every exam room, customized to include expert-reviewed information on the patient's disease-state, learning tools to better understand a diagnosis, and information about supportive resources available at West. The program also includes the installation of waiting room screens that rotate educational materials on diagnoses, procedures and supportive resources.

Co-founder and Chairman, Kurt Tauer, MD, FACP states "At West, we walk hand-in-hand with our patients and their families to help them manage this very scary journey. To do that well, we have to continue to be innovative and utilize new technology to better communicate and educate our patients, and this PatientPoint platform allows us to do just that." Tauer continues, "We can now pull up 3D videos and diagrams while patients and their loved ones are in the room to better explain where a tumor is or how a procedure is done. It is our obligation and responsibility to provide the most advanced care to our patients, but we also understand that knowledge is power during this time of uncertainty, and we want to be that resource."

PatientPoint programs have been proven to increase patient satisfaction and drive quality care outcomes. The screens are aimed specifically for the use of the patient. While in an exam or waiting room, patients and their families can view a video introduction of their provider, explore 3D anatomical models of the body, sign up for support groups, inquire about programs such as financial aid, chaplain services, nutrition counseling and so much more!

"At PatientPoint we have one simple goal: make every doctor-patient engagement better," said PatientPoint Chief Provider Officer and President, Chris Martini. "We're thrilled to partner with West Cancer Center & Research Institute to provide trusted, award-winning content that their providers can leverage to communicate, educate and engage patients and caregivers in the moments that matter most."

About West Cancer Center & Research Institute

West Cancer Center & Research Institute is the leader in comprehensive adult cancer care and research in the mid-south, providing the complete continuum of care to more than 30,000 individuals each year. With a 40 year history of clinical excellence and a longstanding commitment to groundbreaking research, West provides patients with a full-spectrum of care; including access to Phase I through Phase III clinical trials. In 2019, West joined OneOncology - a partnership of the nation's leading community oncology practices with a mission of driving the future of cancer care through a patient-centric, physician-led, data-driven and technology-powered model. To learn more about West Cancer Center, visit: https://westcancercenter.org/.

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint powers more effective patient-physician engagements across all points of care. With 30 years of unrivaled experience and continual, meaningful innovation, we are trusted consultants to healthcare providers and sponsoring brands. Using superior analytics and insights, we craft customized programs that make every doctor-patient engagement better. From primary care to complex specialties, from practices to hospitals, PatientPoint provides a cohesive communication platform that enriches the entire care experience and delivers proven results. By the end of 2018, PatientPoint programs are on track to impact patient-physician discussions in more than 51,000 physician offices and 1,000 hospitals nationwide. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

