West Cancer Center & Research Institute (WCCRI) was 1 of 10 oncology practices in the country selected by ASCO's Conquer Cancer Foundation to participate in Stavros Nairchos Foundation Grant project aimed at improving care delivered to medically underserved populations in our community

Dr. Noam Vanderwalde, Radiation Oncologist and Dr. Gregory Vidal, a Medical Oncologist lead the team from WCCRI that included; Anne Saladyga, MD, and Shandell Kidd RN, in securing this competitive award. Dr. Vidal said, "At West we participate in ASCO's Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI) and in combination with the Quality Training Program (QPT), we will have access to some of the most robust, comprehensive programs to continue providing the highest quality care to all patients with cancer. Our goal is to increase access to early cancer detection, prevention and diagnosis in underserved populations, which is key to improving outcomes."

With over 12 locations throughout the Mid-South, West Cancer Center is positioned to provide access to the highest quality cancer care in the region as we live our mission to improve the future of cancer care-one patient at a time-through education, research and prevention.

About West Cancer Center and Research Institute

West Cancer Center & Research Institute is the leader in comprehensive adult cancer care and research in the mid-south, providing the complete continuum of care to more than 30,000 individuals each year. With a 40 year history of clinical excellence and a longstanding commitment to groundbreaking research, West provides patients with a full-spectrum of care; including access to Phase I through Phase III clinical trials. In 2019, West joined OneOncology - a partnership of the nation's leading community oncology practices with a mission of driving the future of cancer care through a patient-centric, physician-led, data-driven and technology-powered model. To learn more about West Cancer Center, visit: https://westcancercenter.org/.

