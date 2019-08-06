West Cancer Center and Research Institute Enhances Patient Care with In-House Pathology Lab

Dr. Robins is very excited about the benefits of internalizing pathology services and being an integrated member of the multidisciplinary team involved in patient care. He projects more rapid turnaround times, more efficient and consistent reporting of test results, greater quality control, improved clinical-pathologic correlation, and enhanced communications between clinician and pathologist. All of these factors will facilitate timely reporting of clinically important information and minimize delays in care.

Cancer therapies are advancing rapidly and the role of pathology in the continuum of care is evolving. The Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC) endorses the value of integrating pathology as part of the multidisciplinary approach to cancer care, an approach West Cancer Center has embraced, and instituted, as the regional leader in adult cancer care.

About West Cancer Center & Research Institute

West Cancer Center & Research Institute is the leader in comprehensive adult cancer care and research in the mid-south, providing the complete continuum of care to more than 30,000 individuals each year. With a 40 year history of clinical excellence and a longstanding commitment to groundbreaking research, West provides patients with a full-spectrum of care; including access to Phase I through Phase III clinical trials. In 2019, West joined OneOncology - a partnership of the nation's leading community oncology practices with a mission of driving the future of cancer care through a patient-centric, physician-led, data-driven and technology-powered model. To learn more about West Cancer Center, visit: https://westcancercenter.org/.

