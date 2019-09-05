West Carolina Tel Selects Colo Atl for Superior Interconnection and Colocation Services

ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colo Atl , an American Tower company and the leading provider of carrier-neutral colocation, data center and interconnection services at 55 Marietta Street in Atlanta, announces today that West Carolina Tel (WCTEL) has selected Colo Atl for premium interconnection and colocation services as its network expands. WCTEL sought to enhance its network reliability via a colocation provider in the Atlanta area that would offer exceptional uptime and quality of service.

"As WCTEL sought to increase redundancy throughout our network and directly connect with companies that could provide us with outstanding service, we were pleased to learn more about Colo Atl, a top colocation and interconnection provider strategically located in Atlanta that offers the highest quality services available and no monthly recurring cross-connect fees," states Jeff Wilson, CEO of WCTEL.

WCTEL offers high speed internet, HD TV, voice, wireless, home security, and business services throughout western South Carolina. The majority of WCTEL's customers are served via a state-of-the-art fiber to the home network. This network enables WCTEL to offer symmetrical internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps (that's 1,000 Mbps).

"As we continue to grow our network, we'll rely heavily on our new partnership with Colo Atl to ensure uptime, reliability, and best in class customer service," adds Russell Clark, Director of Business Development for WCTEL.

Colo Atl offers WCTEL the ability to easily interconnect with strategic carrier partners and key business partners at 55 Marietta, with no monthly recurring cross-connect fees within the Colo Atl meet-me-area (MMA).

"Colo Atl is pleased to grow our Colo Atl family, and honored to welcome WCTEL to our facility," states John Ghirardelli, General Manager for Colo Atl. "As a fiber optic network cooperative that provides wireline and wireless services in Western South Carolina, WCTEL can stay true to its mission by providing its customers with top quality and affordable communications services through its new partnership with Colo Atl. Colo Atl is proud to be this partner of choice, offering premium data center and interconnection services, with no monthly recurring cross connect fees, backed by our unique hands-on team and customer-centric approach."

For more information on Colo Atl, visit http://www.coloatl.com .

About Colo Atl

Colo Atl, an American Tower company, is the leading provider of carrier-neutral colocation, data center and interconnection solutions at 55 Marietta Street in the global telecom hub of Atlanta, GA. Colo Atl provides superior carrier-neutral colocation, data center and interconnection services at an affordable rate. Colo Atl is a carrier-neutral environment that allows all types of network operators to securely and conveniently cross connect within a SSAE 18 certified facility. Colo Atl has no monthly recurring cross connect fees between tenants within the Colo Atl meet-me-area (MMA) and provides exceptional customer service.

Colo Atl is also home to the Georgia Technology Center (GTC), a live laboratory for network equipment vendors to highlight their optical and electrical hardware and operating systems, and the Southeast Network Access Point (SNAP), which provides next-generation Internet Exchange (IX) solutions, including SDN peering, testing, collaboration and implementation.

Visit Colo Atl online at: www.coloatl.com and follow us on Twitter @ColoAtl and LinkedIn .

About American Tower

American Tower is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of wireless and broadcast communication real estate. Our global portfolio includes over 170,000 communications sites and is experiencing steady growth. In addition to leasing space on towers, we provide customized collocation solutions through our in-building systems, outdoor distributed antenna systems and other right-of-way options, managed rooftops and services that speed network deployment.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, American Tower has operations across the United States and in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Paraguay, Peru, South Africa and Uganda.

About WCTEL

The West Carolina Tel family of companies, including WCTEL and WCFIBER, combine a tradition of service with the best technology available. Friendly, community-minded employees are committed to building a fiber network that is ready for whatever the future of technology may hold. The fiber optic network provides wireline and wireless voice, data, video, security, and hosted business services in a four-county area in South Carolina and to neighboring Greenwood, SC, Newberry, SC, and Columbia County, GA. To find out more about West Carolina Tel, visit www.wctel.com . West Carolina Tel is designated as a nationally Certified Gig-Capable Provider by NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association.

SOURCE Colo Atl

Related Links

http://www.coloatl.com

