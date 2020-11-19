West China's Chongqing Liangjiang New Area seeks global talents both online and offline

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 21 to 22, the Chongqing Talents Conference 2020 will be held in West China's Chongqing Liangjiang New Area. Heavyweight domestic and foreign guests from political, business, science and technology, education, medicine and health, and financial circles will attend the event. More than 30,000 domestic and foreign high-end talents, university graduates, project team representatives and other talents will join online to discuss development plans and share cooperation opportunities.

As the permanent host place and one of the main organizers of the conference, Liangjiang New Area is pushing forward inland opening-up and Chongqing smart city construction. A number of innovation platforms, such as Liangjiang Collaborative Innovation Zone, Lijia Smart Park, Yuelai International Exhibition City and Liangjiang Digital Economy Industrial Park, are gaining spotlight. In the first three quarters of this year, the district's GDP increased by 6.7%; its industrial added value increased by 12.1%; its actual utilization of foreign capital reached 2.1 billion US dollars, and the contracted value in attracting investment exceeded 100 billion yuan. At the first press conference of Chongqing Talents Conference 2020, Tao Shixiang, deputy secretary of the CPC Committee of Liangjiang New Area, said that these indicators show that the area is becoming a hot land for global and national investment, a fertile land for entrepreneurship and a happy land for life.

In order to recruit talents, in November last year, Liangjiang New Area issued guidelines to leverage the power of talents to boost the area's high-quality development. Four supporting policy documents for the introduction and training of high-level talents, education talents, health talents and high-skilled talents were rolled out, with ten related articles to form a sound talent policy system. The ten articles have achieved full coverage of policies to serve talents from academicians and experts to craftsmen. High-level talents and project teams can receive a maximum of 30 million yuan of subsidy, first-class scientists and teams can receive a maximum of 100 million yuan, while outstanding graduates with bachelor's degree or above recognized by enterprises can also enjoy a resettlement subsidy of 10,000 yuan.

In May this year, the offline platform of "Liangjiang Yingcai Hub", an important carrier to serve talents, innovation and entrepreneurship in the New Area, was officially put into operation. The platform is led by the government, participated by enterprises and operated jointly. It integrates one-stop services, talent introduction and education and innovation and entrepreneurship incubation, so that talents can enjoy convenient access to handle affairs, seek development and address concerns.

In the next two years, the demand for talents in key industries such as automobiles, electronic information, high-end equipment and bio-medicine in Liangjiang New Area will exceed 90,000. At the press conference, Tao said that in order to build an inland open portal and a smart city in Chongqing, Liangjiang New Area is more eager for talents than ever before. The area will stay magnetic to attract talents from all over the world to pool their wisdom in Liangjiang to share a rosy future.

For more details, please visit: http://www.liangjiang.gov.cn.

SOURCE Chongqing Liangjiang New Area Administrative Committee