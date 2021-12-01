West China's Chongqing Wushan County opens red-leaf themed tourism festival

CHONGQING, China, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leaves turn red, they will be reminiscent of west China's Chongqing Wushan County. The 15th China Chongqing Yangtze River Three Gorges (Wushan) International Red Leaf Festival opened on evening, November 26, according to Wushan County Publicity Department, Chongqing Municipality.

Wushan is located in the heart of the Three Gorges reservoir area across the banks of Wuxia Gorge of the Yangtze River. It is inlaid in the easternmost part of Chongqing with unique natural scenery and historical sites.

With some 200,000 mu (13,333 hectares) of red leaves, Wushan is known at home and abroad in terms of red leaves resources as it has the largest growing area, most varieties, most beautiful landscape, longest viewing cycle, highest viewing value, and most flexible touring choices.

It is a mixture of colors in early winter across the banks of the Three Gorges, with mountains covered with red leaves presenting a scenic painting. Over ten km of such scenes make an impressive red ocean that keep visitors lingering.

The red leaf festival has been successfully held for 14 years since 2007, attracting both domestic and global spotlight. Driven by this brand event, the tourists visiting Wushan rose from 1.35 million in 2007 to 19.57 million in 2020. The view of Wushan red leaves has become a signature tourism brand in the Three Gorges area of the Yangtze River.

At the opening ceremony, eight diplomatic envoys from Laos, Singapore, Italy, Thailand, the Netherlands, Japan, Pakistan and the United Kingdom sent their best wishes via video.

The application of Longgupo Site for World Cultural Heritage was officially announced at the opening ceremony, which is another world heritage application project in Wushan after the successful application of Wulipo.

Longgupo Site in Wushan, known as the cradle of East Asian people, has unearthed the earliest hominid fossils discovered in East Asia, and is also one of the earliest prehistoric cultural sites in Eurasia with the most abundant discoveries. It is of great significance to the study of the origin and evolution of east Asian people.

Moreover, this year's red leaf festival highlights immersive experience with brand-new visual and auditory designs. By enhanced interaction and combination of virtual and real experience, it has created a brand-new tourism mode of immersive leisurely travel. In order to enhance tourists' experience, Wushan has also created creative light show along the riverside building clusters, creating a harmonious and unified immersive visual feast.

The festival runs until December 31. During the period, a total of 13 fine red leaf tourism routes will be rolled out. At the same time, Wulipo scientific expedition tourism, ancient human culture introduction, tasting Wushan grilled fish and other theme activities will be staged in turn to meet the different needs of tourists.

