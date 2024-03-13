WEST COAST COLD STORAGE UNVEILS STATE-OF-THE-ART FACILITY AND ACHIEVES TOP INDUSTRY CERTIFICATIONS

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant boost to Southern California's cold chain logistics capabilities, West Coast Cold Storage (WCCS) has entered its 2nd year in business setting a new standard in the industry with state-of-the-art features and services. As the newest cold storage facility constructed from the ground up in the region, WCCS has quickly ascended to become the highest-rated provider in its category, boasting a 4.6-star rating on Google.

Located in Jurupa Valley, the facility represents a major advancement in refrigerated warehousing, offering immediate freezer capacity at -10°F to meet the urgent needs of frozen and refrigerated manufacturers and logistics partners. Spanning 127,000 square feet, it is designed to cater to a broad spectrum of temperature-sensitive storage requirements, enhancing the supply chain resilience of businesses across Southern California.

Highlighting its commitment to excellence, WCCS has attained the prestigious Safe Quality Foods (SQF) certification, supplemented by the coveted Costco addendum and organic certification. These achievements underscore the facility's adherence to the highest standards of food safety and quality management, providing clients with confidence in their storage and distribution processes.

The SQF certification, recognized globally for its rigorous standards, alongside the Costco addendum, positions WCCS as a leader in food safety and operational best practices. Additionally, the facility's organic certification opens new avenues for businesses specializing in organic products, ensuring their goods are stored and handled in compliance with stringent organic standards.

WCCS's commitment to innovation extends beyond certifications. The facility boasts an advanced Warehouse Management System (WMS) and expanded Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) capabilities, ensuring seamless and efficient operations for clients. These technological enhancements facilitate improved inventory management, order processing, and overall supply chain efficiency.

"As the newest and highest-rated cold storage facility in Southern California, we are proud to offer our partners unparalleled service, flexibility, and peace of mind," said Ricardo Rios, General Manager of West Coast Cold Storage. "Our certifications, combined with immediate freezer space availability and cutting-edge technology, set us apart as the go-to partner for businesses looking to optimize their cold chain logistics."

WCCS's strategic location and state-of-the-art amenities make it a key player in Southern California's logistics landscape, ready to address the growing demand for high-quality cold storage solutions.

