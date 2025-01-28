West Coast Community Bancorp, Parent of Santa Cruz County Bank, Reports Earnings for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024; Board Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Community Bancorp ("Bancorp", OTCQX: SCZC), the parent company of Santa Cruz County Bank including its 1st Capital Bank division (combined, the "Bank"), announced unaudited earnings for the year ended December 31, 2024, of $29.6 million, compared to $35.2 million in 2023. Excluding after-tax charges related to the merger with 1st Capital Bancorp of $10.9 million, adjusted net income (non-GAAP)1 would have been $40.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Unaudited earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, were $3.8 million, compared to $8.2 million in the prior quarter, and $8.8 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)1 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, excluding merger-related post-tax charges of $10.2 million, would have been $14.0 million.

"A successful close of the merger of Santa Cruz County Bank and 1st Capital Bank on October 1, 2024, and completion of the related system conversion in December made for strong post-merger quarterly financial results," said Krista Snelling, President and Chief Executive Officer of West Coast Community Bancorp. "Fourth quarter highlights include a net interest margin of 5.38%, up from 4.93% in the prior quarter, and cost of funds of 1.37%, down from 1.50% in the prior quarter. Our performance year-over-year – excluding one-time, merger-related expenses – continues to demonstrate the outsized value we deliver for our clients, team members and shareholders along the Central Coast and in Silicon Valley."

On January 23, 2025, the Board of Directors of Bancorp declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share, an increase of $0.01 from the prior quarter, payable on February 11, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 5, 2025.

"The dividend increase reflects our confidence in the long-term outlook after executing on our merger strategy as well as our ongoing commitment to create value through our West Coast Community Bank rebranding and to return capital to shareholders," said Stephen Pahl, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Financial Highlights

Performance highlights as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, included the following:

Quarterly net income was $3.8 million , compared to $8.2 million in the prior quarter and $8.8 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2023 . Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 , was $29.6 million , compared to $35.2 million in 2023. Decrease in net income for the quarter and year was due to increased expenses related to the merger with 1 st Capital Bank.





, compared to in the prior quarter and in the quarter ended . Net income for the year ended , was , compared to in 2023. Decrease in net income for the quarter and year was due to increased expenses related to the merger with 1 Capital Bank. Basic and diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $0.37 and $0.36 , respectively. Basic and diluted earnings per share in the prior quarter were $0.98 and $0.96 , respectively. Basic and diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2023 were both $1.05 . Merger-related charges affected fourth quarter 2024 basic and diluted earnings per share by $0.97 and $0.96 , respectively, compared to $0.05 for both in the third quarter of 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2024 , were $3.32 and $3.28 . Basic and diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2023 , were $4.19 and $4.17 , respectively. Merger-related charges affected the basic and diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2024 , by $1.22 and $1.21 , respectively. 1





and , respectively. Basic and diluted earnings per share in the prior quarter were and , respectively. Basic and diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2023 were both . Merger-related charges affected fourth quarter 2024 basic and diluted earnings per share by and , respectively, compared to for both in the third quarter of 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the year ended , were and . Basic and diluted earnings per share for the year ended , were and , respectively. Merger-related charges affected the basic and diluted earnings per share for the year ended , by and , respectively. Total assets were $2.68 billion as of December 31, 2024 , an increase of $879.6 million or 49% compared to September 30, 2024 , and an increase of $886.1 million or 49% compared to December 31, 2023 . The increase in total assets during the fourth quarter of 2024 was largely the result of the merger with 1 st Capital Bank, which added $994.3 million in assets including $14.3 million of goodwill and $27.7 million of core deposit intangible assets.





as of , an increase of or 49% compared to , and an increase of or 49% compared to . The increase in total assets during the fourth quarter of 2024 was largely the result of the merger with 1 Capital Bank, which added in assets including of goodwill and of core deposit intangible assets. Primary liquidity ratio, defined as cash and equivalents, deposits held in other banks and unpledged available-for-sale ("AFS") securities as a percentage of total assets, were 14.5%, 14.5% and 13.6% at December 31, 2024 , September 30, 2024 , and December 31, 2023 , respectively.





, , and , respectively. Deposits totaled $2.3 billion at December 31, 2024 , an increase of $783.5 million or 51%, compared to September 30, 2024 , and an increase of $795.4 million or 52% compared to December 31, 2023 . There were no brokered deposits at December 31, 2024 , and relationship deposits (i.e., deposits gathered outside of wholesale channels), increased $803.4 million compared to September 30, 2024 . The increase in deposits during the fourth quarter of 2024 was largely the result of the merger with 1 st Capital Bank.





at , an increase of or 51%, compared to , and an increase of or 52% compared to . There were no brokered deposits at , and relationship deposits (i.e., deposits gathered outside of wholesale channels), increased compared to . The increase in deposits during the fourth quarter of 2024 was largely the result of the merger with 1 Capital Bank. Gross loans totaled $2.0 billion at December 31, 2024 , an increase of $650.7 million or 47%, compared to September 30, 2024 , and an increase of $633.9 million or 45%, compared to December 31, 2023 . Loan growth during the fourth quarter of 2024 was largely the result of the merger with 1 st Capital Bank.





at , an increase of or 47%, compared to , and an increase of or 45%, compared to . Loan growth during the fourth quarter of 2024 was largely the result of the merger with 1 Capital Bank. Nonaccrual loans totaled $618 thousand , or 0.03% of gross loans at December 31, 2024 , a decrease of $1.8 million from September 30, 2024 , and a decrease of $5.9 million from December 31, 2023 . The December 31, 2024 , balance is primarily due to a past-due commercial real estate loan that is real-estate secured, with nominal loss anticipated.





, or 0.03% of gross loans at , a decrease of from , and a decrease of from . The , balance is primarily due to a past-due commercial real estate loan that is real-estate secured, with nominal loss anticipated. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL"), reflecting management's reasonable estimate of credit losses for the expected life of the loans in the portfolio, totaled $31.6 million , or 1.55% of total loans at December 31, 2024 , compared to $23.1 million , or 1.66%, at September 30, 2024 . The increase in the ACL amount primarily reflects the loan portfolio acquired from the merger with 1 st Capital Bank, while the decrease in the ACL ratio is primarily attributable to a change in composition of the portfolio post-merger as well as a change in methodology and qualitative factor refinements. Following the merger, management transitioned its ACL methodology to discounted-cash-flow approach to address the size and diversity of the combined loan portfolio post-merger. The new ACL method, which can be more suitable for institutions with larger and more diverse portfolios, replaced the previous average charge-off ACL methodology. The construction loan portfolio, which under the new discounted cash flow methodology carries the highest loss reserve factor, decreased from 12% of total loans as of September 30, 2024 , to 9% as of December 31, 2024 . In addition, qualitative factors were further refined to align with the updated methodology and expanded portfolio composition.





, or 1.55% of total loans at , compared to , or 1.66%, at . The increase in the ACL amount primarily reflects the loan portfolio acquired from the merger with 1 Capital Bank, while the decrease in the ACL ratio is primarily attributable to a change in composition of the portfolio post-merger as well as a change in methodology and qualitative factor refinements. Following the merger, management transitioned its ACL methodology to discounted-cash-flow approach to address the size and diversity of the combined loan portfolio post-merger. The new ACL method, which can be more suitable for institutions with larger and more diverse portfolios, replaced the previous average charge-off ACL methodology. The construction loan portfolio, which under the new discounted cash flow methodology carries the highest loss reserve factor, decreased from 12% of total loans as of , to 9% as of . In addition, qualitative factors were further refined to align with the updated methodology and expanded portfolio composition. The provision for credit losses was $7.9 million , including $7.7 million for funded and $210 thousand for unfunded credit commitments, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a $100 thousand provision during the third quarter of 2024 and a $246 thousand reversal in the fourth quarter of 2023. The provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the provision for loans acquired during the merger with 1 st Capital Bank.





, including for funded and for unfunded credit commitments, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a provision during the third quarter of 2024 and a reversal in the fourth quarter of 2023. The provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the provision for loans acquired during the merger with 1 Capital Bank. Net interest margin was 5.38% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 4.93% in the prior quarter and 4.83% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 5.09% in 2024, compared to 4.95% in 2023. The increase from prior quarter was driven by post-merger accretion of purchase discount on acquired loans, some of which accelerated through early loan pay-offs, partially offset by 100 basis points of cumulative Prime rate decreases that occurred since September 2024 . Excluding the accretion of purchase discount on acquired loans would adjust the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 to 4.79% and for the year to 4.88%. 1





. Excluding the accretion of purchase discount on acquired loans would adjust the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 to 4.79% and for the year to 4.88%. The Bank's cost of funds was 1.37% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 1.50% in the prior quarter. The decrease of 13 basis points in cost of funds was primarily due to the higher proportion of noninterest-bearing deposits assumed from 1 st Capital Bank combined with moderation of deposit pricing pressure, partially offset by the assumption of higher costing subordinated debentures from 1 st Capital Bancorp.





Capital Bank combined with moderation of deposit pricing pressure, partially offset by the assumption of higher costing subordinated debentures from 1 Capital Bancorp. For the quarters ended December 31, 2024 , and September 30, 2024 , return on average assets ("ROAA") was 0.57% and 1.87%, respectively, return on average equity ("ROAE") was 4.55% and 12.95%, respectively, and return on average tangible equity ("ROATE") was 5.72% and 14.52%, respectively. Excluding merger-related items for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 , adjusted ROAA (non-GAAP) 1 was 2.08%, adjusted ROAE (non-GAAP) 1 was 16.65%, and adjusted ROATE (non-GAAP) 1 was 20.94%.





, and , return on average assets ("ROAA") was 0.57% and 1.87%, respectively, return on average equity ("ROAE") was 4.55% and 12.95%, respectively, and return on average tangible equity ("ROATE") was 5.72% and 14.52%, respectively. Excluding merger-related items for the quarter ended , adjusted ROAA (non-GAAP) was 2.08%, adjusted ROAE (non-GAAP) was 16.65%, and adjusted ROATE (non-GAAP) was 20.94%. In 2024 and 2023, ROAA was 1.50% and 2.02%, respectively, ROAE was 11.11% and 16.60%, respectively, and ROATE was 12.94% and 19.09%, respectively. Excluding merger-related items for the year ended December 31, 2024 , adjusted ROAA (non-GAAP) 1 was 2.05%, adjusted ROAE (non-GAAP) 1 was 15.22%, and adjusted ROATE (non-GAAP) 1 was 17.73%.





, adjusted ROAA (non-GAAP) was 2.05%, adjusted ROAE (non-GAAP) was 15.22%, and adjusted ROATE (non-GAAP) was 17.73%. The efficiency ratio was 61.62% for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to 45.76% in the prior quarter and 43.37% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio was 50.62% and 40.72% in 2024 and 2023, respectively. Excluding merger-related items, adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 1 was 43.05% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 43.29% for the year.





was 43.05% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 43.29% for the year. All capital ratios were above regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized institution with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.00% at December 31, 2024 , compared to 16.62% at September 30, 2024 . Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 10.14% at December 31, 2024 , compared to 12.94% at September 30, 2024 .





, compared to 16.62% at . Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 10.14% at , compared to 12.94% at . Tangible book value per share was $25.09 at December 31, 2024 , compared to $27.20 at September 30, 2024 , and $24.10 at December 31, 2023 . The decrease reflects the dilutive impact from the additional shares issued from the merger with 1st Capital Bancorp. Management anticipates the tangible book value dilution will be earned back via future income accretion in the next couple years.

Merger with 1st Capital Bancorp

The merger between West Coast Community Bancorp and 1st Capital Bancorp (the "Merger") was completed on October 1, 2024. At the effective time of the closing, each share of 1st Capital Bancorp common stock was converted into the right to receive 0.36 shares of common stock of Bancorp. As a result, 2,071,483 Bancorp shares were issued as of October 1, 2024.

Interest Income, Interest Expense and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income of $34.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $13.6 million from $20.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase was largely due to the effect of the Merger, including $3.8 million of accretion of purchase discount on acquired loans, some of which accelerated due to early loan pay-offs, partially offset by Prime rate decreases that occurred since September of 2024. The Bank's cost of funds decreased 13 basis points from 1.50% in the third quarter of 2024 to 1.37% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in cost of funds was primarily due to the inflow of noninterest-bearing deposits during the Merger combined with decreased reliance on brokered deposits and overnight borrowings.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, taxable equivalent net interest margin was 5.38%, compared to 4.93% in the third quarter of 2024 and 4.83% for the corresponding quarter in 2023. The 2024 net interest margin was 5.09%, compared to 4.95% in 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was driven by the blending of portfolio compositions as part of the Merger combined with the post-merger accretion of purchase discount on acquired loans, partially offset by Prime rate decreases that occurred since September 2024. Excluding the accretion of purchase discount on acquired loans would adjust the net interest margin (non-GAAP)1 for the fourth quarter of 2024 to 4.79% and for the year to 4.88%.

The following tables compare interest income, average interest-earning assets, interest expense, average interest-bearing liabilities, net interest income, net interest margin and cost of funds for each period reported.





For the Quarters Ended

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Avg

Yield/

Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Avg

Yield/

Cost ASSETS





















Interest-earning due from banks $ 83,210

$ 928

4.44 %

$ 50,939

$ 674

5.26 % Investments 421,681

3,519

3.32 %

217,976

911

1.66 % Loans 2,023,902

37,845

7.44 %

1,389,123

24,520

7.02 % Total interest-earning assets 2,528,793

42,292

6.65 %

1,658,038

26,105

6.26 % Noninterest-earning assets 164,421









81,886







Total assets $ 2,693,214









$ 1,739,924































LIABILITIES





















Interest checking deposits $ 356,531

630

0.70 %

$ 192,209

540

1.12 % Money market deposits 580,526

4,817

3.30 %

446,309

3,312

2.95 % Savings deposits 183,240

353

0.77 %

89,006

142

0.63 % Time certificates of deposits 180,334

1,643

3.62 %

138,536

1,240

3.56 % Brokered deposits 28,284

380

5.34 %

23,859

313

5.21 % Borrowings excl. subordinated debt --

3

4.90 %

33

--

5.76 % Subordinated debt 11,551

237

8.16 %

--

--

-- Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,340,466

8,063

2.39 %

889,952

5,547

2.48 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 994,214









581,545







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 22,827









16,579







Total liabilities 2,357,507









1,488,076































EQUITY 335,707









251,848







Total liabilities and equity $ 2,693,214









$ 1,739,924































Net interest income/margin-taxable

equivalent adjusted



$ 34,229

5.38 %





$ 20,558

4.93 % GAAP net interest income



$ 34,077









$ 20,517



Cost of funds







1.37 %









1.50 %



For the Years Ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Avg

Yield/

Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Avg

Yield/

Cost ASSETS





















Interest-earning due from banks $ 45,809

$ 2,018

4.40 %

$ 35,820

$ 1,209

3.38 % Investments* 279,557

6,486

2.32 %

295,373

4,488

1.52 % Loans* 1,550,601

111,410

7.18 %

1,333,906

88,878

6.66 % Total interest-earning assets* 1,875,967

119,914

6.39 %

1,665,099

94,575

5.68 % Noninterest-earning assets 100,139









79,079







Total assets $ 1,976,106









$ 1,744,178































LIABILITIES





















Interest checking deposits $ 240,999

2,117

0.88 %

$ 214,999

772

0.36 % Money market deposits 465,003

13,703

2.95 %

378,884

5,980

1.58 % Savings deposits 116,491

743

0.64 %

117,199

340

0.29 % Time certificates of deposits 148,789

5,185

3.48 %

136,062

3,364

2.47 % Brokered deposits 44,961

2,394

5.32 %

20,210

1,050

5.20 % Borrowings excl. subordinated debt 2,210

130

5.87 %

12,591

643

5.11 % Subordinated debt 2,904

237

8.16 %

--

--

-- Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,021,357

24,509

2.40 %

879,945

12,149

1.38 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 669,753









633,504







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 18,716









18,955







Total liabilities 1,709,826









1,532,404































EQUITY 266,280









211,774







Total liabilities and equity $ 1,976,106









$ 1,744,178































Net interest income/margin-taxable

equivalent adjusted



$ 95,405

5.09 %





$ 82,426

4.95 % GAAP net interest income



$ 95,128









$ 82,254



Cost of funds







1.45 %









0.80 %



*Effective January 1, 2024, dividends from non-marketable equity investments held by the Bank are reported as noninterest income instead of interest income. Therefore, those equity investments are excluded from earning assets in this table. Additionally, interest income on investments and loans is reported as tax equivalent basis. Prior period figures have been restated for comparability.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $911 thousand compared to $1.1 million for the previous quarter and $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter results reflected a $509 thousand loss on the sale of Santa Cruz County Bank's Monterey branch building as a result of branch consolidation post-merger with 1st Capital Bank.

Noninterest expense was $21.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $9.9 million in the prior quarter and $9.4 million in the same quarter last year. Increase is due to $6.3 million in merger-related expenses in the fourth quarter compared to $455 thousand in the prior quarter, $2.8 million increase in personnel expenses and $859 thousand increase in occupancy and equipment expenses post-merger in the fourth quarter of 2024. Merger and higher personnel and occupancy expenses also contributed to the year-to-date noninterest expense increase of $15.1 million, or 43%, compared to the same period last year.

Liquidity Position

The following table summarizes the Bank's liquidity as of December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024:



As of (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/2024

9/30/2024 Cash and due from banks $ 85,007

$ 134,446 Unencumbered AFS securities 302,386

126,086 Total on-balance-sheet liquidity 387,393

260,532







Line of credit from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco – collateralized 645,716

471,558 Line of credit from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco – collateralized 322,258

251,634 Lines at correspondent banks – unsecured 95,000

95,000 Total external contingency liquidity capacity 1,062,974

818,192







Less: overnight borrowings --

-- Net available liquidity sources $ 1,450,367

$ 1,078,724

As of December 31, 2024, net liquidity exceeded uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of $1.1 billion, with a coverage ratio of 131%.

As of December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, the Bank had no borrowings outstanding.

Investment Portfolio

Securities issued by U.S. Government-sponsored agencies, U.S. Treasury bonds and SBA securities accounted for 35%, 31% and 2% of the investment portfolio as of December 31, 2024, respectively. These securities carry explicit or implicit credit guarantee from the U.S. government and thus present minimal credit or liquidity risk. Municipal bonds represent 25% of the carrying value of the portfolio and allocations to corporate bonds, private-label mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed instruments were insignificant. The investment portfolio expanded from $205.8 million as of September 30, 2024, to $407.7 million as of December 31, 2024, mainly due to $258.3 million of investments acquired through the Merger, offset by purchases, sales and maturities during the quarter. As a result, the investment portfolio had an average life of 5.4 years as of December 31, 2024, compared to 2.6 years as of September 30, 2024. Net unrealized losses on AFS securities totaled $18.8 million ($13.2 million after-tax) at December 31, 2024, compared to $8.9 million ($6.2 million after-tax) at September 30, 2024. Held-to-maturity securities totaled $7.3 million at December 31, 2024, with $469 thousand of pre-tax unrealized losses, compared to $229 thousand pre-tax unrealized losses at September 30, 2024.

Loans and Asset Quality

Gross loans increased $650.7 million or 47% from September 30, 2024, and increased $633.9 million or 45% compared to December 31, 2023. Loan growth during the fourth quarter of 2024 was largely the result of the Merger which added loans totaling $603.1 million, net of fair value adjustments. Organic loan growth totaled $44.0 million during the fourth quarter, including originations of construction and commercial loans, which grew by $18 million and $14.5 million, respectively, as well as $9.1 million funding of a new asset-based line of credit. Nonaccrual loans decreased $1.8 million from September 30, 2024, and $5.9 million from December 31, 2023, to $618 thousand or 0.03% of gross loans. The $2.4 million nonaccrual loan as of September 30, 2024, was sold with no gain or loss. As of December 31, 2023, the $6.5 million balance was due to one commercial real estate loan that was subsequently paid off.

The allowance for credit losses was $31.6 million at December 31, 2024, or 1.55% of total loans, and $23.1 million at September 30, 2024, or 1.66% of the total loans. The allowance for credit losses allocated to individually evaluated loans were $235 thousand and $71 thousand as of December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, respectively. The allowance on unfunded credit commitments, presented as part of other liabilities, as a percent of unfunded credit commitments was 0.35% at December 31, 2024, a slight increase from 0.34% at September 30, 2024. The increase in the ACL amount reflects portfolio growth from the Merger, while the decrease in the ACL ratio is primarily attributable to a change in composition of the portfolio post-merger as well as change in ACL methodology and qualitative factor refinements. Following the Merger, management transitioned its ACL methodology to a discounted-cash-flow approach to address the size and diversity of the combined loan portfolio post-merger. Qualitative factors were further refined to align with the updated ACL methodology and expanded portfolio composition.

The following tables summarize the Bank's loan mix and delinquent/nonperforming loans:



As of

Change % vs. (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/2024

9/30/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2024

12/31/2023 Loans held for sale $ -

$ 24,154

$ 33,696

-100 %

-100 % SBA and B&I loans 183,128

143,913

137,586

27 %

33 % Commercial term loans 121,238

100,107

107,509

21 %

13 % Revolving commercial lines 148,336

102,862

117,251

44 %

27 % Asset-based lines of credit 28,788

14,982

27,174

92 %

6 % Construction loans 191,772

165,592

138,309

16 %

39 % Commercial real estate loans 1,364,352

810,280

807,050

68 %

69 % Home equity lines of credit 33,853

28,005

31,849

21 %

6 % Consumer and other loans 2,125

2,429

8,709

-13 %

-76 % Deferred loan expenses, net of fees 2,936

2,183

2,160

34 %

36 % Total loans, net of deferred expenses/fees 2,076,528

1,394,507

1,411,293

49 %

47 % Purchase discount on acquired

loans (31,425)

-

-

-100 %

-100 % Total loans, net of unaccreted purchase discount $ 2,045,103

$ 1,394,507

$ 1,411,293

47 %

45 %



As of or for the Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/2024

9/30/2024

12/31/2023 Loans past due 30-89 days $ 387

$ 3,377

$ -- Delinquent loans (past due 90+ days still accruing) --

--

2,999 Nonaccrual loans 618

2,404

6,526 Other real estate owned --

--

-- Nonperforming assets --

--

9,525 Net loan charge-offs QTD --

--

1,172 Net loan charge-offs YTD 55

44

2,167

Deposits

Deposits were $2.3 billion at December 31, 2024, reflecting an increase of $783.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in deposits during the fourth quarter of 2024 was largely the result of the Merger, which increased deposits by $893.2 million. Deposits from new client relationships established in the fourth quarter totaled $20.5 million. Increases were partially offset by $104.9 million brokered deposit pay-offs as well as investment and operating cash outflows (e.g., tax payments) by several large depositors. During the fourth quarter of 2024, noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits increased from 41.2% at September 30, 2024, to 43.9% at December 31, 2024.

The 10 largest deposit relationships, excluding fully collateralized government agency deposits, represent approximately 13% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024, compared to 12% as of September 30, 2024, and 13% as of December 31, 2023.

The following table summarizes the Bank's deposit mix:



As of

Change % vs. (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/2024

9/30/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2024

12/31/2023 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,014,263

$ 629,238

$ 576,456

61 %

76 % Interest-bearing demand 270,254

191,887

209,584

41 %

29 % Money markets 668,584

461,965

434,287

45 %

54 % Savings 183,507

86,519

105,012

112 %

75 % Time certificates of deposit 173,875

137,484

142,413

26 %

22 % Brokered deposits -

19,858

47,338

-100 %

-100 % Total deposits $ 2,310,483

$ 1,526,951

$ 1,515,090

51 %

52 %



















Deposits – personal $ 794,990

$ 544,086

$ 545,920

46 %

46 % Deposits – business 1,515,493

963,007

921,832

57 %

64 % Deposits – brokered -

19,858

47,338

-100 %

-100 % Total deposits $ 2,310,483

$ 1,526,951

$ 1,515,090

51 %

52 %

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity was $333.0 million at December 31, 2024, a $76.3 million or 30% increase compared to September 30, 2024, and an increase of $102.9 million or 45% compared to December 31, 2023. Issuance of common stock of $80.8 million as part of the Merger, combined with earnings of $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, contributed to the increase compared to last quarter-end. This was offset by a $7.0 million increase in the after-tax unrealized losses on AFS securities ($13.2 million as of December 31, 2024, up from $6.2 million as of September 30, 2024) resulting from increases in both the long-term interest rates during the fourth quarter and the average life on the combined investment portfolio post-merger.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures 1

In addition to evaluating the Bancorp's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States of America, certain non-GAAP financial measures are widely accepted by the institutional investor community. Non-GAAP measures provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Disclosing these non-GAAP measures is both usefully internally and is expected by our investors to understand the overall performance of the Bancorp.

Examples of non-GAAP financial measure include efficiency ratio, adjusted tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity:

Efficiency ratio is a common comparable metric used by banks to understand the expense structure relative to total revenue. To improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, non-recurring items are excluded.

Adjusted tangible common equity measures exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally.

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Bancorp is deploying its common equity. Companies that can demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures other performance ratios used by the Bancorp, as adjusted, is presented in the table at the end of this earnings release.

ABOUT SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK AND WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANCORP

Founded in 2004, Santa Cruz County Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of West Coast Community Bancorp, a bank holding company. The Bank is a top-rated, locally operated and full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif. with branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, King City, Monterey, Salinas, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. Santa Cruz County Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The Bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley. As a full-service bank, Santa Cruz County Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, Santa Cruz County Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local nonprofit organizations.

NATIONAL, STATE AND LOCAL RATINGS AND AWARDS

2024 OTCQX Best 50: West Coast Community Bancorp "SCZC" stock ranked 37th for stock performance based on total return and growth in average daily dollar volume in 2023.

American Banker Magazine Top 100 Community Banks: The Bank has ranked in the Top Community Banks list for 10 consecutive years based upon 3-year average equity for banks with fewer than $2 billion in assets. The Bank ranked 50 th in the nation and 9 th among the 18 California banks that made the rankings.

in assets. The Bank ranked 50 in the nation and 9 among the 18 California banks that made the rankings. 2024 ICBA Top-Performing Community Banks: The Bank ranked 12 out of 25 top banks with assets greater than $1 billion .

. The Findley Reports, Inc.: The Bank has received the top ranking of Super Premier for 14 consecutive years.

Bauer Financial Reports, Inc.: The Bank is rated 5-star "Superior" based upon its financial performance.

Silicon Valley Business Journal: The Bank is ranked 13 th among Top 20 Banks for deposits in Silicon Valley for the period October 1, 2023 , to September 30, 2024 .

among Top 20 Banks for deposits in Silicon Valley for the period , to . Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County bestowed the "2024 Be the Difference Legacy Award" to the Bank for 20 years of service to the community.

bestowed the "2024 Be the Difference Legacy Award" to the Bank for 20 years of service to the community. Press Banner: 2024 Best of Scotts Valley "Best Local Bank" determined by its readers.

The Pajaronian: 2024 Best of the Pajaro Valley "Best Local Bank" chosen by readers' poll.

Good Times, 2023 Best of Santa Cruz County Award, voted "Best Bank" for 12 consecutive years.

Santa Cruz Sentinel, 2023 Reader's Choice Award, number one bank in Santa Cruz County as voted by Santa Cruz Sentinel readers for 10 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to the successful integration with 1st Capital Bancorp post-merger, achieving the targeted cost savings and synergies within expected time-frames or at all, retaining employees and customers, fluctuations in interest rates (including but not limited to changes in depositor behavior in relation thereto), inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank is conducting its operations, health of the real estate market in California, Bancorp's ability to effectively execute its business plans, and other factors beyond Bancorp and the Bank's control. In particular, rapid and large increases in interest rates in the past few years have driven core deposit intangible levels higher. Higher interest rates reflect a higher cost of wholesale borrowing from the market relative to the cost of maintaining cheaper core deposits, which has made the value of deposit relationships increased. When interest rates fall, banks may adjust deposit rates closer to falling market rates. This could reduce the value of core deposit intangible asset and result in future impairment charges. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Concurrent with this earnings release, Bancorp issued presentation slides providing supplemental information intended to be reviewed together with this release. Slides may be viewed online at: https://www.sccountybank.com/investor_relations.cfm.

(See final table below for calculation of non-GAAP measures excluding merger-related items.)

Selected Unaudited Financial Information (Dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts) As of or for the

Quarter Ended

December 31,





As of or for the

Quarter Ended

September 30,





2024 2023 Change $ Change %

2024 Change $ Change % Balance Sheet















Assets















Cash and due from banks $ 85,007 $ 44,395 $ 40,612 91 %

$ 134,446 $ (49,439) -37 % Securities – AFS 400,473 262,566 137,907 53 %

198,531 201,942 102 % Securities – HTM 7,273 7,585 (312) -4 %

7,296 (23) 0 % Gross loans 2,045,215 1,411,293 633,922 45 %

1,394,507 650,708 47 % Allowance for credit losses (31,622) (23,943) (7,679) 32 %

(23,099) (8,523) 37 % Goodwill and other intangibles 68,105 27,433 40,672 148 %

27,184 40,921 151 % Other assets 105,977 65,033 40,944 63 %

61,927 44,050 71 % Total assets $ 2,680,428 $ 1,794,362 $ 886,066 49 %

$ 1,800,792 $ 879,636 49 %

















Liabilities and Equity















Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,014,263 $ 576,456 $ 437,807 76 %

$ 629,238 $ 385,025 61 % Interest-bearing non-brokered deposits 1,296,220 891,296 404,924 45 %

877,855 418,365 48 % Brokered deposits -- 47,338 (47,338) -100 %

19,858 (19,858) -100 % Total deposits 2,310,483 1,515,090 795,393 52 %

1,526,951 783,532 51 % Borrowings 11,608 32,500 (20,892) -64 %

-- 11,608 0 % Other liabilities 25,356 16,736 8,620 52 %

17,160 8,196 48 % Shareholders' equity 332,981 230,036 102,945 45 %

256,681 76,300 30 % Total liabilities and equity $ 2,680,428 $ 1,794,362 $ 886,066 49 %

$ 1,800,792 $ 879,636 49 %

















Income Statement















Interest income $ 42,139 $ 25,125 $ 17,014 68 %

$ 26,064 $ 16,075 62 % Interest expense 8,063 4,491 3,572 80 %

5,547 2,516 45 % Net interest income 34,076 20,634 13,442 65 %

20,517 13,559 66 % Provision for credit losses 7,939 (246) 8,185 -3,327 %

100 7,839 7,839 % Noninterest income 911 1,018 (107) -11 %

1,065 (154) -14 % Noninterest expense 21,559 9,389 12,170 130 %

9,876 11,683 118 % Net income before taxes 5,489 12,509 (7,020) -56 %

11,606 (6,117) -53 % Income tax expense 1,649 3,668 (2,019) -55 %

3,407 (1,758) -52 % Net income after taxes $ 3,840 $ 8,841 $ (5,001) -57 %

$ 8,199 $ (4,359) -53 %

















Basic earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 1.05 $ (0.68) -65 %

$ 0.98 $ (0.61) -62 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 1.05 $ (0.69) -66 %

$ 0.96 $ (0.60) -63 % Book value per share $ 31.54 $ 27.36 $ 4.18 15 %

$ 30.42 $ 1.12 4 % Tangible book value per share a $ 25.09 $ 24.10 $ 0.99 4 %

$ 27.20 $ (2.11) -8 %

















Shares outstanding 10,556,467 8,406,680





8,438,238





















Ratios















Net interest margin, tax equivalent b 5.38 % 4.83 %





4.93 %



Cost of funds c 1.37 % 1.17 %





1.50 %



Efficiency ratio d 61.62 % 43.37 %





45.76 %



Return on:















Average assets 0.57 % 1.99 %





1.87 %



Average equity 4.55 % 15.72 %





12.95 %



Average tangible equity e 5.72 % 17.93 %





14.52 %



Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.51 % 12.09 %





13.63 %



Total risk-based capital ratio 14.00 % 14.98 %





16.62 %



Tangible common equity ratio f 10.14 % 11.47 %





12.94 %



ACL/Gross loans 1.55 % 1.70 %





1.66 %



Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 43.90 % 38.05 %





41.21 %



Gross loans to deposits 88.52 % 93.15 %





91.33 %





Selected Unaudited Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts) For the Year Ended December 31,





2024 2023 Change $ Change % Income Statement







Interest income $ 119,637 $ 94,403 $ 25,234 27 % Interest expense 24,509 12,149 12,360 102 % Net interest income 95,128 82,254 12,874 16 % Provision for loan losses 7,039 1,413 5,626 398 % Noninterest income 4,053 4,082 (29) -1 % Noninterest expense 50,205 35,153 15,052 43 % Net income before taxes 41,937 49,770 (7,833) -16 % Income tax expense 12,358 14,620 (2,262) -15 % Net income after taxes $ 29,579 $ 35,150 $ (5,571) -16 %









Basic earnings per share $ 3.32 $ 4.19 $ (0.87) -21 % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.28 $ 4.17 $ (0.89) -21 %









Ratios







Net interest margin, tax equivalent b 5.09 % 4.95 %



Cost of funds c 1.45 % 0.80 %



Efficiency ratio d 50.62 % 40.72 %



Return on:







Average assets 1.50 % 2.02 %



Average equity 11.11 % 16.60 %



Average tangible equity e 12.94 % 19.09 %















a Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value per share divides tangible equity by period ending shares outstanding.

b Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized taxable equivalent net interest income by period average interest-earning assets. Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the Federal statutory rate of 21 percent.

c Cost of funds is computed by dividing annualized interest expense by the sum of period average deposits and borrowings.

d Efficiency ratio equals total noninterest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

e Return on average tangible equity is calculated by dividing annualized net income by period average tangible shareholders' equity. Tangible shareholders' equity is defined in note a above.

f Tangible common equity ratio is calculated by dividing tangible shareholders' equity as defined in note a above by assets less goodwill and other intangible assets.



1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts) As of or for the Quarter Ended

December 31,

As of or for the

Quarter Ended

September 30,

As of or for the Year Ended

December 31,

2024 2023

2024

2024 2023















Non-interest expense reported per GAAP $ 21,559 $ 9,389

$ 9,876

$ 50,205 $ 35,153 Less: merger expense – non-deductible 97 --

437

751 -- Less: merger expense – deductible 6,180 --

18

6,298 -- Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 15,282 $ 9,389

$ 9,421

$ 43,156 $ 35,153















Net interest income, taxable equivalent (TE) $ 34,229 $ 20,634

$ 20,558

$ 95,405 $ 82,426 Less: accretion on purchase discount of acquired loans 3,783 --

--

3,783 -- Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 30,446 $ 20,634

$ 20,558

$ 91,622 $ 82,426 Average interest earning assets $ 2,528,793 $ 1,693,931

$ 1,658,038

$ 1,875,967 $ 1,665,099 Net interest margin, taxable equivalent 5.38 % 4.83 %

4.93 %

5.09 % 4.95 % Adjusted net interest margin (TE) (non-GAAP) 4.79 % 4.83 %

4.93 %

4.88 % 4.95 %















Non-interest income reported per GAAP $ 911 $ 1,018

$ 1,065

$ 4,053 $ 4,082 Add: net loss on sale of Monterey branch facility 509 --

--

509 -- Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) 1,420 1,018

1,065

4,562 4,082 Net interest income plus adjusted non-interest

income (non-GAAP) 35,496 21,652

21,582

99,690 86,336 Non-interest expense to net interest income plus

non-interest income (non-GAAP) 61.62 % 43.36 %

45.76 %

50.62 % 40.72 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 43.05 % 43.36 %

43.65 %

43.29 % 40.72 %















Net income reported per GAAP $ 3,840 $ 8,841

$ 8,199

$ 29,579 $ 35,150 Add: Day 1 provision for credit losses on

acquired non-PCD loans 7,667 --

--

7,667 -- Add: net loss on sale of Monterey branch facility 509 --

--

509 -- Add: merger expense – non-deductible 97 --

437

751 -- Add: merger expense – deductible 6,180



18

6,298

Adjusted non-recurring items 14,453 --

455

15,225 -- Tax effected non-recurring items 10,209 --

450

10,946 -- Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 14,049 $ 8,841

$ 8,649

$ 40,525 $ 35,150















GAAP basic earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 1.05

$ 0.98

$ 3.32 $ 4.19 Adjusted basic earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.34 $ 1.05

$ 1.03

$ 4.54 $ 4.19 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 1.05

$ 0.96

$ 3.28 $ 4.17 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.32 $ 1.05

$ 1.01

$ 4.49 $ 4.17















Adjusted non-GAAP ROAA 2.08 % 1.99 %

1.98 %

2.05 % 2.02 % Adjusted non-GAAP ROAE 16.65 % 15.72 %

13.66 %

15.22 % 16.60 % Adjusted non-GAAP ROATE 20.94 % 17.93 %

15.32 %

17.73 % 19.09 %















Total shareholders' equity $ 332,981 $ 230,036

$ 256,681

$ 332,981 $ 230,036 Less: goodwill and other intangibles 68,105 27,433

27,184

68,105 27,433 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 264,876 $ 202,603

$ 229,497

$ 264,876 $ 202,603















Common shares outstanding at period end 10,556,467 8,406,680

8,438,238

10,556,467 8,406,680 Book value per common share $ 31.54 $ 27.36

$ 30.42

$ 31.54 $ 27.36 Tangible book value per common share (non-

GAAP) $ 25.09 $ 24.10

$ 27.20

$ 25.09 $ 24.10















Total assets $ 2,680,428 $ 1,794,362

$ 1,800,792

$ 2,680,428 $ 1,794,362 Less: goodwill and other intangibles 68,105 27,433

27,184

68,105 27,433 Tangible assets $ 2,612,323 $ 1,766,929

$ 1,773,608

$ 2,612,323 $ 1,766,929 Total shareholders' equity to total assets 12.42 % 12.82 %

14.25 %

12.42 % 12.82 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 10.14 % 11.47 %

12.94 %

10.14 % 11.47 %

















SOURCE West Coast Community Bancorp