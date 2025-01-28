West Coast Community Bancorp, Parent of Santa Cruz County Bank, Reports Earnings for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024; Board Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend
Jan 28, 2025, 09:00 ET
Jan 28, 2025, 09:00 ET
SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Community Bancorp ("Bancorp", OTCQX: SCZC), the parent company of Santa Cruz County Bank including its 1st Capital Bank division (combined, the "Bank"), announced unaudited earnings for the year ended December 31, 2024, of $29.6 million, compared to $35.2 million in 2023. Excluding after-tax charges related to the merger with 1st Capital Bancorp of $10.9 million, adjusted net income (non-GAAP)1 would have been $40.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Unaudited earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, were $3.8 million, compared to $8.2 million in the prior quarter, and $8.8 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)1 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, excluding merger-related post-tax charges of $10.2 million, would have been $14.0 million.
"A successful close of the merger of Santa Cruz County Bank and 1st Capital Bank on October 1, 2024, and completion of the related system conversion in December made for strong post-merger quarterly financial results," said Krista Snelling, President and Chief Executive Officer of West Coast Community Bancorp. "Fourth quarter highlights include a net interest margin of 5.38%, up from 4.93% in the prior quarter, and cost of funds of 1.37%, down from 1.50% in the prior quarter. Our performance year-over-year – excluding one-time, merger-related expenses – continues to demonstrate the outsized value we deliver for our clients, team members and shareholders along the Central Coast and in Silicon Valley."
On January 23, 2025, the Board of Directors of Bancorp declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share, an increase of $0.01 from the prior quarter, payable on February 11, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 5, 2025.
"The dividend increase reflects our confidence in the long-term outlook after executing on our merger strategy as well as our ongoing commitment to create value through our West Coast Community Bank rebranding and to return capital to shareholders," said Stephen Pahl, Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Financial Highlights
Performance highlights as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, included the following:
Merger with 1st Capital Bancorp
The merger between West Coast Community Bancorp and 1st Capital Bancorp (the "Merger") was completed on October 1, 2024. At the effective time of the closing, each share of 1st Capital Bancorp common stock was converted into the right to receive 0.36 shares of common stock of Bancorp. As a result, 2,071,483 Bancorp shares were issued as of October 1, 2024.
Interest Income, Interest Expense and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income of $34.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $13.6 million from $20.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase was largely due to the effect of the Merger, including $3.8 million of accretion of purchase discount on acquired loans, some of which accelerated due to early loan pay-offs, partially offset by Prime rate decreases that occurred since September of 2024. The Bank's cost of funds decreased 13 basis points from 1.50% in the third quarter of 2024 to 1.37% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in cost of funds was primarily due to the inflow of noninterest-bearing deposits during the Merger combined with decreased reliance on brokered deposits and overnight borrowings.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, taxable equivalent net interest margin was 5.38%, compared to 4.93% in the third quarter of 2024 and 4.83% for the corresponding quarter in 2023. The 2024 net interest margin was 5.09%, compared to 4.95% in 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was driven by the blending of portfolio compositions as part of the Merger combined with the post-merger accretion of purchase discount on acquired loans, partially offset by Prime rate decreases that occurred since September 2024. Excluding the accretion of purchase discount on acquired loans would adjust the net interest margin (non-GAAP)1 for the fourth quarter of 2024 to 4.79% and for the year to 4.88%.
The following tables compare interest income, average interest-earning assets, interest expense, average interest-bearing liabilities, net interest income, net interest margin and cost of funds for each period reported.
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
September 30, 2024
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Avg
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Avg
|
ASSETS
|
Interest-earning due from banks
|
$ 83,210
|
$ 928
|
4.44 %
|
$ 50,939
|
$ 674
|
5.26 %
|
Investments
|
421,681
|
3,519
|
3.32 %
|
217,976
|
911
|
1.66 %
|
Loans
|
2,023,902
|
37,845
|
7.44 %
|
1,389,123
|
24,520
|
7.02 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
2,528,793
|
42,292
|
6.65 %
|
1,658,038
|
26,105
|
6.26 %
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
164,421
|
81,886
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,693,214
|
$ 1,739,924
|
LIABILITIES
|
Interest checking deposits
|
$ 356,531
|
630
|
0.70 %
|
$ 192,209
|
540
|
1.12 %
|
Money market deposits
|
580,526
|
4,817
|
3.30 %
|
446,309
|
3,312
|
2.95 %
|
Savings deposits
|
183,240
|
353
|
0.77 %
|
89,006
|
142
|
0.63 %
|
Time certificates of deposits
|
180,334
|
1,643
|
3.62 %
|
138,536
|
1,240
|
3.56 %
|
Brokered deposits
|
28,284
|
380
|
5.34 %
|
23,859
|
313
|
5.21 %
|
Borrowings excl. subordinated debt
|
--
|
3
|
4.90 %
|
33
|
--
|
5.76 %
|
Subordinated debt
|
11,551
|
237
|
8.16 %
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
1,340,466
|
8,063
|
2.39 %
|
889,952
|
5,547
|
2.48 %
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
994,214
|
581,545
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
22,827
|
16,579
|
Total liabilities
|
2,357,507
|
1,488,076
|
EQUITY
|
335,707
|
251,848
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 2,693,214
|
$ 1,739,924
|
Net interest income/margin-taxable
|
$ 34,229
|
5.38 %
|
$ 20,558
|
4.93 %
|
GAAP net interest income
|
$ 34,077
|
$ 20,517
|
Cost of funds
|
1.37 %
|
1.50 %
|
For the Years Ended
|
December 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Avg
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Avg
|
ASSETS
|
Interest-earning due from banks
|
$ 45,809
|
$ 2,018
|
4.40 %
|
$ 35,820
|
$ 1,209
|
3.38 %
|
Investments*
|
279,557
|
6,486
|
2.32 %
|
295,373
|
4,488
|
1.52 %
|
Loans*
|
1,550,601
|
111,410
|
7.18 %
|
1,333,906
|
88,878
|
6.66 %
|
Total interest-earning assets*
|
1,875,967
|
119,914
|
6.39 %
|
1,665,099
|
94,575
|
5.68 %
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
100,139
|
79,079
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,976,106
|
$ 1,744,178
|
LIABILITIES
|
Interest checking deposits
|
$ 240,999
|
2,117
|
0.88 %
|
$ 214,999
|
772
|
0.36 %
|
Money market deposits
|
465,003
|
13,703
|
2.95 %
|
378,884
|
5,980
|
1.58 %
|
Savings deposits
|
116,491
|
743
|
0.64 %
|
117,199
|
340
|
0.29 %
|
Time certificates of deposits
|
148,789
|
5,185
|
3.48 %
|
136,062
|
3,364
|
2.47 %
|
Brokered deposits
|
44,961
|
2,394
|
5.32 %
|
20,210
|
1,050
|
5.20 %
|
Borrowings excl. subordinated debt
|
2,210
|
130
|
5.87 %
|
12,591
|
643
|
5.11 %
|
Subordinated debt
|
2,904
|
237
|
8.16 %
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
1,021,357
|
24,509
|
2.40 %
|
879,945
|
12,149
|
1.38 %
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
669,753
|
633,504
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
18,716
|
18,955
|
Total liabilities
|
1,709,826
|
1,532,404
|
EQUITY
|
266,280
|
211,774
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 1,976,106
|
$ 1,744,178
|
Net interest income/margin-taxable
|
$ 95,405
|
5.09 %
|
$ 82,426
|
4.95 %
|
GAAP net interest income
|
$ 95,128
|
$ 82,254
|
Cost of funds
|
1.45 %
|
0.80 %
|
*Effective January 1, 2024, dividends from non-marketable equity investments held by the Bank are reported as noninterest income instead of interest income. Therefore, those equity investments are excluded from earning assets in this table. Additionally, interest income on investments and loans is reported as tax equivalent basis. Prior period figures have been restated for comparability.
Noninterest Income and Expense
Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $911 thousand compared to $1.1 million for the previous quarter and $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter results reflected a $509 thousand loss on the sale of Santa Cruz County Bank's Monterey branch building as a result of branch consolidation post-merger with 1st Capital Bank.
Noninterest expense was $21.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $9.9 million in the prior quarter and $9.4 million in the same quarter last year. Increase is due to $6.3 million in merger-related expenses in the fourth quarter compared to $455 thousand in the prior quarter, $2.8 million increase in personnel expenses and $859 thousand increase in occupancy and equipment expenses post-merger in the fourth quarter of 2024. Merger and higher personnel and occupancy expenses also contributed to the year-to-date noninterest expense increase of $15.1 million, or 43%, compared to the same period last year.
Liquidity Position
The following table summarizes the Bank's liquidity as of December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024:
|
As of
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
12/31/2024
|
9/30/2024
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 85,007
|
$ 134,446
|
Unencumbered AFS securities
|
302,386
|
126,086
|
Total on-balance-sheet liquidity
|
387,393
|
260,532
|
Line of credit from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco – collateralized
|
645,716
|
471,558
|
Line of credit from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco – collateralized
|
322,258
|
251,634
|
Lines at correspondent banks – unsecured
|
95,000
|
95,000
|
Total external contingency liquidity capacity
|
1,062,974
|
818,192
|
Less: overnight borrowings
|
--
|
--
|
Net available liquidity sources
|
$ 1,450,367
|
$ 1,078,724
As of December 31, 2024, net liquidity exceeded uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of $1.1 billion, with a coverage ratio of 131%.
As of December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, the Bank had no borrowings outstanding.
Investment Portfolio
Securities issued by U.S. Government-sponsored agencies, U.S. Treasury bonds and SBA securities accounted for 35%, 31% and 2% of the investment portfolio as of December 31, 2024, respectively. These securities carry explicit or implicit credit guarantee from the U.S. government and thus present minimal credit or liquidity risk. Municipal bonds represent 25% of the carrying value of the portfolio and allocations to corporate bonds, private-label mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed instruments were insignificant. The investment portfolio expanded from $205.8 million as of September 30, 2024, to $407.7 million as of December 31, 2024, mainly due to $258.3 million of investments acquired through the Merger, offset by purchases, sales and maturities during the quarter. As a result, the investment portfolio had an average life of 5.4 years as of December 31, 2024, compared to 2.6 years as of September 30, 2024. Net unrealized losses on AFS securities totaled $18.8 million ($13.2 million after-tax) at December 31, 2024, compared to $8.9 million ($6.2 million after-tax) at September 30, 2024. Held-to-maturity securities totaled $7.3 million at December 31, 2024, with $469 thousand of pre-tax unrealized losses, compared to $229 thousand pre-tax unrealized losses at September 30, 2024.
Loans and Asset Quality
Gross loans increased $650.7 million or 47% from September 30, 2024, and increased $633.9 million or 45% compared to December 31, 2023. Loan growth during the fourth quarter of 2024 was largely the result of the Merger which added loans totaling $603.1 million, net of fair value adjustments. Organic loan growth totaled $44.0 million during the fourth quarter, including originations of construction and commercial loans, which grew by $18 million and $14.5 million, respectively, as well as $9.1 million funding of a new asset-based line of credit. Nonaccrual loans decreased $1.8 million from September 30, 2024, and $5.9 million from December 31, 2023, to $618 thousand or 0.03% of gross loans. The $2.4 million nonaccrual loan as of September 30, 2024, was sold with no gain or loss. As of December 31, 2023, the $6.5 million balance was due to one commercial real estate loan that was subsequently paid off.
The allowance for credit losses was $31.6 million at December 31, 2024, or 1.55% of total loans, and $23.1 million at September 30, 2024, or 1.66% of the total loans. The allowance for credit losses allocated to individually evaluated loans were $235 thousand and $71 thousand as of December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, respectively. The allowance on unfunded credit commitments, presented as part of other liabilities, as a percent of unfunded credit commitments was 0.35% at December 31, 2024, a slight increase from 0.34% at September 30, 2024. The increase in the ACL amount reflects portfolio growth from the Merger, while the decrease in the ACL ratio is primarily attributable to a change in composition of the portfolio post-merger as well as change in ACL methodology and qualitative factor refinements. Following the Merger, management transitioned its ACL methodology to a discounted-cash-flow approach to address the size and diversity of the combined loan portfolio post-merger. Qualitative factors were further refined to align with the updated ACL methodology and expanded portfolio composition.
The following tables summarize the Bank's loan mix and delinquent/nonperforming loans:
|
As of
|
Change % vs.
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
12/31/2024
|
9/30/2024
|
12/31/2023
|
9/30/2024
|
12/31/2023
|
Loans held for sale
|
$ -
|
$ 24,154
|
$ 33,696
|
-100 %
|
-100 %
|
SBA and B&I loans
|
183,128
|
143,913
|
137,586
|
27 %
|
33 %
|
Commercial term loans
|
121,238
|
100,107
|
107,509
|
21 %
|
13 %
|
Revolving commercial lines
|
148,336
|
102,862
|
117,251
|
44 %
|
27 %
|
Asset-based lines of credit
|
28,788
|
14,982
|
27,174
|
92 %
|
6 %
|
Construction loans
|
191,772
|
165,592
|
138,309
|
16 %
|
39 %
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
1,364,352
|
810,280
|
807,050
|
68 %
|
69 %
|
Home equity lines of credit
|
33,853
|
28,005
|
31,849
|
21 %
|
6 %
|
Consumer and other loans
|
2,125
|
2,429
|
8,709
|
-13 %
|
-76 %
|
Deferred loan expenses, net of fees
|
2,936
|
2,183
|
2,160
|
34 %
|
36 %
|
Total loans, net of deferred
expenses/fees
|
2,076,528
|
1,394,507
|
1,411,293
|
49 %
|
47 %
|
Purchase discount on acquired
|
(31,425)
|
-
|
-
|
-100 %
|
-100 %
|
Total loans, net of unaccreted
purchase discount
|
$ 2,045,103
|
$ 1,394,507
|
$ 1,411,293
|
47 %
|
45 %
|
As of or for the Quarter Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
12/31/2024
|
9/30/2024
|
12/31/2023
|
Loans past due 30-89 days
|
$ 387
|
$ 3,377
|
$ --
|
Delinquent loans (past due 90+ days still accruing)
|
--
|
--
|
2,999
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
618
|
2,404
|
6,526
|
Other real estate owned
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Nonperforming assets
|
--
|
--
|
9,525
|
Net loan charge-offs QTD
|
--
|
--
|
1,172
|
Net loan charge-offs YTD
|
55
|
44
|
2,167
Deposits
Deposits were $2.3 billion at December 31, 2024, reflecting an increase of $783.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in deposits during the fourth quarter of 2024 was largely the result of the Merger, which increased deposits by $893.2 million. Deposits from new client relationships established in the fourth quarter totaled $20.5 million. Increases were partially offset by $104.9 million brokered deposit pay-offs as well as investment and operating cash outflows (e.g., tax payments) by several large depositors. During the fourth quarter of 2024, noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits increased from 41.2% at September 30, 2024, to 43.9% at December 31, 2024.
The 10 largest deposit relationships, excluding fully collateralized government agency deposits, represent approximately 13% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024, compared to 12% as of September 30, 2024, and 13% as of December 31, 2023.
The following table summarizes the Bank's deposit mix:
|
As of
|
Change % vs.
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
12/31/2024
|
9/30/2024
|
12/31/2023
|
9/30/2024
|
12/31/2023
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$ 1,014,263
|
$ 629,238
|
$ 576,456
|
61 %
|
76 %
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
270,254
|
191,887
|
209,584
|
41 %
|
29 %
|
Money markets
|
668,584
|
461,965
|
434,287
|
45 %
|
54 %
|
Savings
|
183,507
|
86,519
|
105,012
|
112 %
|
75 %
|
Time certificates of deposit
|
173,875
|
137,484
|
142,413
|
26 %
|
22 %
|
Brokered deposits
|
-
|
19,858
|
47,338
|
-100 %
|
-100 %
|
Total deposits
|
$ 2,310,483
|
$ 1,526,951
|
$ 1,515,090
|
51 %
|
52 %
|
Deposits – personal
|
$ 794,990
|
$ 544,086
|
$ 545,920
|
46 %
|
46 %
|
Deposits – business
|
1,515,493
|
963,007
|
921,832
|
57 %
|
64 %
|
Deposits – brokered
|
-
|
19,858
|
47,338
|
-100 %
|
-100 %
|
Total deposits
|
$ 2,310,483
|
$ 1,526,951
|
$ 1,515,090
|
51 %
|
52 %
Shareholders' Equity
Total shareholders' equity was $333.0 million at December 31, 2024, a $76.3 million or 30% increase compared to September 30, 2024, and an increase of $102.9 million or 45% compared to December 31, 2023. Issuance of common stock of $80.8 million as part of the Merger, combined with earnings of $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, contributed to the increase compared to last quarter-end. This was offset by a $7.0 million increase in the after-tax unrealized losses on AFS securities ($13.2 million as of December 31, 2024, up from $6.2 million as of September 30, 2024) resulting from increases in both the long-term interest rates during the fourth quarter and the average life on the combined investment portfolio post-merger.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures1
In addition to evaluating the Bancorp's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States of America, certain non-GAAP financial measures are widely accepted by the institutional investor community. Non-GAAP measures provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Disclosing these non-GAAP measures is both usefully internally and is expected by our investors to understand the overall performance of the Bancorp.
Examples of non-GAAP financial measure include efficiency ratio, adjusted tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity:
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures other performance ratios used by the Bancorp, as adjusted, is presented in the table at the end of this earnings release.
ABOUT SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK AND WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANCORP
Founded in 2004, Santa Cruz County Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of West Coast Community Bancorp, a bank holding company. The Bank is a top-rated, locally operated and full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif. with branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, King City, Monterey, Salinas, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. Santa Cruz County Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The Bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley. As a full-service bank, Santa Cruz County Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, Santa Cruz County Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local nonprofit organizations.
NATIONAL, STATE AND LOCAL RATINGS AND AWARDS
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to the successful integration with 1st Capital Bancorp post-merger, achieving the targeted cost savings and synergies within expected time-frames or at all, retaining employees and customers, fluctuations in interest rates (including but not limited to changes in depositor behavior in relation thereto), inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank is conducting its operations, health of the real estate market in California, Bancorp's ability to effectively execute its business plans, and other factors beyond Bancorp and the Bank's control. In particular, rapid and large increases in interest rates in the past few years have driven core deposit intangible levels higher. Higher interest rates reflect a higher cost of wholesale borrowing from the market relative to the cost of maintaining cheaper core deposits, which has made the value of deposit relationships increased. When interest rates fall, banks may adjust deposit rates closer to falling market rates. This could reduce the value of core deposit intangible asset and result in future impairment charges. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
Concurrent with this earnings release, Bancorp issued presentation slides providing supplemental information intended to be reviewed together with this release. Slides may be viewed online at: https://www.sccountybank.com/investor_relations.cfm.
|
(See final table below for calculation of non-GAAP measures excluding merger-related items.)
|
Selected Unaudited Financial Information
|
(Dollars in thousands,
|
As of or for the
|
As of or for the
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change $
|
Change %
|
2024
|
Change $
|
Change %
|
Balance Sheet
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 85,007
|
$ 44,395
|
$ 40,612
|
91 %
|
$ 134,446
|
$ (49,439)
|
-37 %
|
Securities – AFS
|
400,473
|
262,566
|
137,907
|
53 %
|
198,531
|
201,942
|
102 %
|
Securities – HTM
|
7,273
|
7,585
|
(312)
|
-4 %
|
7,296
|
(23)
|
0 %
|
Gross loans
|
2,045,215
|
1,411,293
|
633,922
|
45 %
|
1,394,507
|
650,708
|
47 %
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(31,622)
|
(23,943)
|
(7,679)
|
32 %
|
(23,099)
|
(8,523)
|
37 %
|
Goodwill and other intangibles
|
68,105
|
27,433
|
40,672
|
148 %
|
27,184
|
40,921
|
151 %
|
Other assets
|
105,977
|
65,033
|
40,944
|
63 %
|
61,927
|
44,050
|
71 %
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,680,428
|
$ 1,794,362
|
$ 886,066
|
49 %
|
$ 1,800,792
|
$ 879,636
|
49 %
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$ 1,014,263
|
$ 576,456
|
$ 437,807
|
76 %
|
$ 629,238
|
$ 385,025
|
61 %
|
Interest-bearing non-brokered deposits
|
1,296,220
|
891,296
|
404,924
|
45 %
|
877,855
|
418,365
|
48 %
|
Brokered deposits
|
--
|
47,338
|
(47,338)
|
-100 %
|
19,858
|
(19,858)
|
-100 %
|
Total deposits
|
2,310,483
|
1,515,090
|
795,393
|
52 %
|
1,526,951
|
783,532
|
51 %
|
Borrowings
|
11,608
|
32,500
|
(20,892)
|
-64 %
|
--
|
11,608
|
0 %
|
Other liabilities
|
25,356
|
16,736
|
8,620
|
52 %
|
17,160
|
8,196
|
48 %
|
Shareholders' equity
|
332,981
|
230,036
|
102,945
|
45 %
|
256,681
|
76,300
|
30 %
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 2,680,428
|
$ 1,794,362
|
$ 886,066
|
49 %
|
$ 1,800,792
|
$ 879,636
|
49 %
|
Income Statement
|
Interest income
|
$ 42,139
|
$ 25,125
|
$ 17,014
|
68 %
|
$ 26,064
|
$ 16,075
|
62 %
|
Interest expense
|
8,063
|
4,491
|
3,572
|
80 %
|
5,547
|
2,516
|
45 %
|
Net interest income
|
34,076
|
20,634
|
13,442
|
65 %
|
20,517
|
13,559
|
66 %
|
Provision for credit losses
|
7,939
|
(246)
|
8,185
|
-3,327 %
|
100
|
7,839
|
7,839 %
|
Noninterest income
|
911
|
1,018
|
(107)
|
-11 %
|
1,065
|
(154)
|
-14 %
|
Noninterest expense
|
21,559
|
9,389
|
12,170
|
130 %
|
9,876
|
11,683
|
118 %
|
Net income before taxes
|
5,489
|
12,509
|
(7,020)
|
-56 %
|
11,606
|
(6,117)
|
-53 %
|
Income tax expense
|
1,649
|
3,668
|
(2,019)
|
-55 %
|
3,407
|
(1,758)
|
-52 %
|
Net income after taxes
|
$ 3,840
|
$ 8,841
|
$ (5,001)
|
-57 %
|
$ 8,199
|
$ (4,359)
|
-53 %
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$ 0.37
|
$ 1.05
|
$ (0.68)
|
-65 %
|
$ 0.98
|
$ (0.61)
|
-62 %
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.36
|
$ 1.05
|
$ (0.69)
|
-66 %
|
$ 0.96
|
$ (0.60)
|
-63 %
|
Book value per share
|
$ 31.54
|
$ 27.36
|
$ 4.18
|
15 %
|
$ 30.42
|
$ 1.12
|
4 %
|
Tangible book value per share a
|
$ 25.09
|
$ 24.10
|
$ 0.99
|
4 %
|
$ 27.20
|
$ (2.11)
|
-8 %
|
Shares outstanding
|
10,556,467
|
8,406,680
|
8,438,238
|
Ratios
|
Net interest margin, tax equivalent b
|
5.38 %
|
4.83 %
|
4.93 %
|
Cost of funds c
|
1.37 %
|
1.17 %
|
1.50 %
|
Efficiency ratio d
|
61.62 %
|
43.37 %
|
45.76 %
|
Return on:
|
Average assets
|
0.57 %
|
1.99 %
|
1.87 %
|
Average equity
|
4.55 %
|
15.72 %
|
12.95 %
|
Average tangible equity e
|
5.72 %
|
17.93 %
|
14.52 %
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
10.51 %
|
12.09 %
|
13.63 %
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
14.00 %
|
14.98 %
|
16.62 %
|
Tangible common equity ratio f
|
10.14 %
|
11.47 %
|
12.94 %
|
ACL/Gross loans
|
1.55 %
|
1.70 %
|
1.66 %
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits
|
43.90 %
|
38.05 %
|
41.21 %
|
Gross loans to deposits
|
88.52 %
|
93.15 %
|
91.33 %
|
Selected Unaudited Financial Information
|
(Dollars in thousands,
|
For the Year Ended
December 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change $
|
Change %
|
Income Statement
|
Interest income
|
$ 119,637
|
$ 94,403
|
$ 25,234
|
27 %
|
Interest expense
|
24,509
|
12,149
|
12,360
|
102 %
|
Net interest income
|
95,128
|
82,254
|
12,874
|
16 %
|
Provision for loan losses
|
7,039
|
1,413
|
5,626
|
398 %
|
Noninterest income
|
4,053
|
4,082
|
(29)
|
-1 %
|
Noninterest expense
|
50,205
|
35,153
|
15,052
|
43 %
|
Net income before taxes
|
41,937
|
49,770
|
(7,833)
|
-16 %
|
Income tax expense
|
12,358
|
14,620
|
(2,262)
|
-15 %
|
Net income after taxes
|
$ 29,579
|
$ 35,150
|
$ (5,571)
|
-16 %
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$ 3.32
|
$ 4.19
|
$ (0.87)
|
-21 %
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 3.28
|
$ 4.17
|
$ (0.89)
|
-21 %
|
Ratios
|
Net interest margin, tax equivalent b
|
5.09 %
|
4.95 %
|
Cost of funds c
|
1.45 %
|
0.80 %
|
Efficiency ratio d
|
50.62 %
|
40.72 %
|
Return on:
|
Average assets
|
1.50 %
|
2.02 %
|
Average equity
|
11.11 %
|
16.60 %
|
Average tangible equity e
|
12.94 %
|
19.09 %
|
a Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value per share divides tangible equity by period ending shares outstanding.
|
b Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized taxable equivalent net interest income by period average interest-earning assets. Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the Federal statutory rate of 21 percent.
|
c Cost of funds is computed by dividing annualized interest expense by the sum of period average deposits and borrowings.
|
d Efficiency ratio equals total noninterest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
|
e Return on average tangible equity is calculated by dividing annualized net income by period average tangible shareholders' equity. Tangible shareholders' equity is defined in note a above.
|
f Tangible common equity ratio is calculated by dividing tangible shareholders' equity as defined in note a above by assets less goodwill and other intangible assets.
|
1Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(Dollars in thousands,
|
As of or for the Quarter Ended
|
As of or for the
|
As of or for the Year Ended
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
Non-interest expense reported per GAAP
|
$ 21,559
|
$ 9,389
|
$ 9,876
|
$ 50,205
|
$ 35,153
|
Less: merger expense – non-deductible
|
97
|
--
|
437
|
751
|
--
|
Less: merger expense – deductible
|
6,180
|
--
|
18
|
6,298
|
--
|
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|
$ 15,282
|
$ 9,389
|
$ 9,421
|
$ 43,156
|
$ 35,153
|
Net interest income, taxable equivalent (TE)
|
$ 34,229
|
$ 20,634
|
$ 20,558
|
$ 95,405
|
$ 82,426
|
Less: accretion on purchase discount
of acquired loans
|
3,783
|
--
|
--
|
3,783
|
--
|
Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP)
|
$ 30,446
|
$ 20,634
|
$ 20,558
|
$ 91,622
|
$ 82,426
|
Average interest earning assets
|
$ 2,528,793
|
$ 1,693,931
|
$ 1,658,038
|
$ 1,875,967
|
$ 1,665,099
|
Net interest margin, taxable equivalent
|
5.38 %
|
4.83 %
|
4.93 %
|
5.09 %
|
4.95 %
|
Adjusted net interest margin (TE) (non-GAAP)
|
4.79 %
|
4.83 %
|
4.93 %
|
4.88 %
|
4.95 %
|
Non-interest income reported per GAAP
|
$ 911
|
$ 1,018
|
$ 1,065
|
$ 4,053
|
$ 4,082
|
Add: net loss on sale of Monterey branch facility
|
509
|
--
|
--
|
509
|
--
|
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)
|
1,420
|
1,018
|
1,065
|
4,562
|
4,082
|
Net interest income plus adjusted non-interest
|
35,496
|
21,652
|
21,582
|
99,690
|
86,336
|
Non-interest expense to net interest income plus
|
61.62 %
|
43.36 %
|
45.76 %
|
50.62 %
|
40.72 %
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
43.05 %
|
43.36 %
|
43.65 %
|
43.29 %
|
40.72 %
|
Net income reported per GAAP
|
$ 3,840
|
$ 8,841
|
$ 8,199
|
$ 29,579
|
$ 35,150
|
Add: Day 1 provision for credit losses on
|
7,667
|
--
|
--
|
7,667
|
--
|
Add: net loss on sale of Monterey branch facility
|
509
|
--
|
--
|
509
|
--
|
Add: merger expense – non-deductible
|
97
|
--
|
437
|
751
|
--
|
Add: merger expense – deductible
|
6,180
|
18
|
6,298
|
Adjusted non-recurring items
|
14,453
|
--
|
455
|
15,225
|
--
|
Tax effected non-recurring items
|
10,209
|
--
|
450
|
10,946
|
--
|
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|
$ 14,049
|
$ 8,841
|
$ 8,649
|
$ 40,525
|
$ 35,150
|
GAAP basic earnings per share
|
$ 0.37
|
$ 1.05
|
$ 0.98
|
$ 3.32
|
$ 4.19
|
Adjusted basic earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 1.34
|
$ 1.05
|
$ 1.03
|
$ 4.54
|
$ 4.19
|
GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.36
|
$ 1.05
|
$ 0.96
|
$ 3.28
|
$ 4.17
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 1.32
|
$ 1.05
|
$ 1.01
|
$ 4.49
|
$ 4.17
|
Adjusted non-GAAP ROAA
|
2.08 %
|
1.99 %
|
1.98 %
|
2.05 %
|
2.02 %
|
Adjusted non-GAAP ROAE
|
16.65 %
|
15.72 %
|
13.66 %
|
15.22 %
|
16.60 %
|
Adjusted non-GAAP ROATE
|
20.94 %
|
17.93 %
|
15.32 %
|
17.73 %
|
19.09 %
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$ 332,981
|
$ 230,036
|
$ 256,681
|
$ 332,981
|
$ 230,036
|
Less: goodwill and other intangibles
|
68,105
|
27,433
|
27,184
|
68,105
|
27,433
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
$ 264,876
|
$ 202,603
|
$ 229,497
|
$ 264,876
|
$ 202,603
|
Common shares outstanding at period end
|
10,556,467
|
8,406,680
|
8,438,238
|
10,556,467
|
8,406,680
|
Book value per common share
|
$ 31.54
|
$ 27.36
|
$ 30.42
|
$ 31.54
|
$ 27.36
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-
|
$ 25.09
|
$ 24.10
|
$ 27.20
|
$ 25.09
|
$ 24.10
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,680,428
|
$ 1,794,362
|
$ 1,800,792
|
$ 2,680,428
|
$ 1,794,362
|
Less: goodwill and other intangibles
|
68,105
|
27,433
|
27,184
|
68,105
|
27,433
|
Tangible assets
|
$ 2,612,323
|
$ 1,766,929
|
$ 1,773,608
|
$ 2,612,323
|
$ 1,766,929
|
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
|
12.42 %
|
12.82 %
|
14.25 %
|
12.42 %
|
12.82 %
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
10.14 %
|
11.47 %
|
12.94 %
|
10.14 %
|
11.47 %
