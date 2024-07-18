West Coast Cure Kicks Off 100 Days of Summer Series to Unite California Communities

Bringing California Communities Together Through Cannabis and Summer Fun

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Cure, a leading name in California's cannabis culture, is thrilled to announce the launch of its 100 Days of Summer Series. This dynamic series aims to bring together the community through a variety of engaging events that celebrate the essence of California summers. From beach clean-ups to bike rides, these events promise to create unforgettable memories while fostering community spirit.

West Coast Cure Business Logo 100 Days of Summer Initiative West Coast Cure

"At West Coast Cure, we believe in the power of community and the unique culture of California. Our 100 Days of Summer Series is designed to bring people together to celebrate our shared love for weed and the beautiful moments of summer. We're excited to create memorable experiences that unite Budtenders, consumers, and local businesses across the state," says Jonathan Jones, WCC's Chief Marketing Officer.

Please check out these events below. All events can be signed up for through this Partiful link HERE.

BEACH CLEAN-UP / SUNSET SESHS: Local Beach Meetups

Join us as we combine environmental stewardship with relaxation at our Beach Clean-Up and Sunset Sesh events. This ongoing activation invites Budtenders and consumers to hang out, exchange stories, and enjoy California's stunning sunsets. Each meetup may feature acoustic sets, bonfires, s'mores, and the Flavors Ice Cream truck, adding to the vibe.

GET CURED FRIDAYS: Play Hookey

Relive the thrill of skipping school or work with our weekly Friday events. GET CURED FRIDAYS encourages attendees to play hookey and meet up at various local hotspots like arcades, miniature golf courses, parks, skate parks, and galleries. It's an experiential program designed to connect fellow smokers and create a cool, communal atmosphere.

Spokes & Smoke Sunday: Community Bike Ride-Outs

West Coast Cure is partnering with local Bike Ride Outs to support and enhance these community events. Each ride ends with a WCC sesh, complete with snacks and water. Whether it's a venue takeover or a WCC-sponsored event, Spokes & Smoke Sundays are all about celebrating active lifestyles and cannabis culture.

BACK ON THE DOUBLE-SMOKED BARBECUES TAKEOVER: Community-Focused Events

Experience the joy of summer fun with our community-focused barbecues at local parks. These events will feature grilling, card games, kickball, flag football, water balloon fights, and a DJ setting the perfect vibe. We'll cater the events with local businesses, supporting small enterprises and inviting community organizations to celebrate unity.

Bowls & Bowl: Battle of the Shops

Calling all Budtenders! Join us at local bowling alleys for the ultimate Battle of the Shops contest. This event is open to our 3 Crown and higher accounts, fostering friendly competition and community engagement.

Join West Coast Cure in celebrating the spirit of summer and the vibrant cannabis culture of California. For more information on event dates, locations, and participation details, visit Partiful or follow us on social media:

Instagram: @westcoastcure

X (Formerly Twitter): @WestCoastCure

Youtube: @westcoastcureofficial

Weedmaps: West Coast Cure

About West Coast Cure:

West Coast Cure is one of California's oldest and finest cannabis brands. We are driven by a singular passion: to produce the highest-quality cannabis products on the market today at the most affordable prices. Consumers have come to trust West Coast Cure because of our decade-long experience in hunting and selecting the gassiest strains while fostering relationships with top cultivators and innovative wax artists. West Coast Cure is available at your local dispensary or delivery service in California.

