West Coast Customs Partners with Burbank Unified School District to Create West Coast Customs Academy

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burbank Unified School District and West Coast Customs are proud to introduce West Coast Customs Academy (WCCA) as the solution to equip students of today to lead the automotive industry of tomorrow. The academy is wrapping up its pilot program and is accepting sign-ups for its full year program. This revolutionary curriculum provides students a hands-on education in the complete car building experience.

WCCA students participated in this brand new, series of courses at the world-famous West Coast Customs facility in Burbank, CA. With a curriculum developed by the legendary CEO and Founder, Ryan Friedlinghaus, the students were trained in West Coast Customs' state-of-the-art facility across an array of automotive disciplines including paint and body, interior upholstery, audio and electronics, metal fabrication and welding, wrap and tint, suspension, and assembly. As WCCA graduates, the students are ready to work for any number of industry partners.

"We wanted to create West Coast Customs Academy to give the youth the best tools and training for a successful career in the automotive industry," said Ryan Friedlinghaus, CEO and Founder of West Coast Customs. "We made sure the curriculum was the most complete and comprehensive possible so that our students can gain valuable experience in all aspects of the field."

Ryan Friedlinghaus, CEO and Founder of West Coast Customs, has built an empire creating impeccably customized cars for a wide array of clientele, ranging from pro athletes, celebrities, Fortune 100 companies and international royalty. In March of 2004, Friedlinghaus' clientele and pop culture notoriety skyrocketed when Pimp My Ride became a smash hit on MTV, and over the decades he has continued to grow his global brand's reach across various media platforms.

"This program is amazing. It gives young people a direction into a career not just a job," said Chrissy Stone, parent of a WCCA student. "My son has always been interested in cars, engineering and design but had no idea how to have a career in that. This program is a bridge into a future that gave him skills and experience you couldn't get anywhere else."

Matt Hill, Superintendent Burbank Unified School District, adds "We are honored to partner with WCC to help them implement their vision for the Academy. This Academy will be a game changer for the industry and will allow students to be career ready the moment they finish the Academy."

About West Coast Customs

Established in 1993, West Coast Customs (WCC) is an automotive lifestyle brand with a well-built 29-year history that includes TV shows, U.S. and international locations, innovative automotive vehicle transformations, and unique automotive branding. Innovative, trend setting, and cutting-edge design is the centerpiece of WCC's current day notoriety. Industry leaders in numerous automotive categories explore the future of automotive design with WCC at the forefront of the creation of their vision. WCC is THE established authority on automotive craftsmanship, excellence, and design for the future. The extensive experience and deep industry knowledge of WCC's team is a core competency of the brand who is best positioned to teach and mentor the future industry leaders.

