West Coast Fertility Centers Launches Gift Certificate Program

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Fertility Centers is excited to announce new gift certificates just in time for the 2021 gifting season. Spanning from $500 to $30,000, the certificates are valid for all fertility evaluations and treatments offered at the comprehensive center. These make an ideal present for loved ones who want to grow their family or preserve their future fertility options. Popular fertility treatments include egg freezing, in vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI), and egg donation.

Dr. Vitaly A. Kushnir, the lead reproductive endocrinology and infertility physician at West Coast Fertility Centers, has treated thousands of patients from around the world for fertility issues. Dr. Kushnir also currently serves as a clinical associate professor at University of California Irvine.

To celebrate the holidays, West Coast Fertility Centers is offering to help your loved ones by giving the most valuable gifts – fertility and family.

"I am committed to providing the highest-quality fertility care while ensuring access to all patients," Dr. Kushnir said. "Everyone deserves to have a family to spend the holidays with – if fertility is the obstacle, West Coast Fertility Centers is here to help."

About West Coast Fertility Centers

Located in Southern California next to 40 miles of coastline, West Coast Fertility Centers' convenient location in Orange County is close to some of the world's most popular attractions. West Coast Fertility Centers focuses on providing comprehensive fertility treatment while delivering the best-quality care – all with a patient-centered approach. The modern facilities include embryology and andrology labs and a surgery center. Visit https://www.westcoastfertility.com

