West Coast Informatics Launches AutomapAI™ to Eliminate Clinical Data Fragmentation and Accelerate AI Readiness

West Coast Informatics has launched AutomapAI™, a platform that transforms fragmented clinical data into standards-aligned, AI-ready assets through automated normalization at scale.

OAKLAND, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Informatics, Inc. (WCI) today announced the general availability of AutomapAI, an enterprise-grade solution designed to automate clinical data normalization at scale. By transforming local codes, legacy standards, and unstructured text into high-fidelity, standards-aligned data, AutomapAI allows healthcare organizations to reduce integration costs and establish the semantic reliability required for advanced analytics and AI.

WCI Default

In today's fragmented healthcare ecosystem, data rarely arrives clean or standardized. Organizations are often burdened by manual mapping processes that delay integrations and lead to costly downstream data remediation. AutomapAI addresses these challenges by embedding semantic normalization directly into the point of capture or ingestion.

"Data quality is no longer just a cleanup task; it is a core architectural decision," said Jesse Efron, COO at West Coast Informatics. "AutomapAI gives organizations a practical, high-performance path to modernize their data strategy. By automating the mapping of complex clinical data to standards like SNOMEDCT and LOINC, we are freeing up expert resources and ensuring that systems operate on a foundation of consistent, computable meaning."

AutomapAI delivers four critical capabilities for the modern healthcare enterprise:

Semantic Normalization at Scale : Automatically converts local and proprietary codes into global standards (SNOMEDCT, LOINC, ICD10CM, RXNORM) as data enters the ecosystem.

: Automatically converts local and proprietary codes into global standards (SNOMEDCT, LOINC, ICD10CM, RXNORM) as data enters the ecosystem. Unstructured Data Unlock : Extracts computable clinical meaning from trapped text, such as clinician notes and narratives, making it available for FHIR exchange and predictive modeling.

: Extracts computable clinical meaning from trapped text, such as clinician notes and narratives, making it available for FHIR exchange and predictive modeling. Streamlined Legacy Modernization : Migrates deprecated standards to current versions incrementally, preserving full audit trails and mapping lineage without requiring disruptive system overhauls.

: Migrates deprecated standards to current versions incrementally, preserving full audit trails and mapping lineage without requiring disruptive system overhauls. Advanced Analytics & AI Readiness: Eliminates the "noise" of fragmented data to improve the quality of insights, reporting, and AI model training.

Built for high-performance production environments, AutomapAI operates entirely within an organization's internal security framework. This ensures that while mapping is automated, operational security and auditability remain ironclad.

The launch of AutomapAI builds on WCI's proven track record in global informatics, including their work developing the initial SNOMEDCT to ICD11 map for SNOMED International.

Check out AutomapAI at: https://automap-ui.terminology.tools/signup

SOURCE West Coast Informatics, Inc