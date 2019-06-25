West Coast PR Agency, The Fearey Group, Expands to Include Montana Marketing and Communication Services

SEATTLE, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Fearey Group (Fearey), a full-service communications firm celebrating 38 years, announced its expansion into the state of Montana, including the appointment of Jacque Seaman as director to lead local efforts in Billings.

Seaman brings 10+ years of strategic marketing and communications experience working in New York City and Seattle with local, national and global organizations focused on a variety of issues and sectors including technology, health care, science, arts, environment, sustainability, education and consumer. She will work with the firm's president and CEO Aaron Blank to grow Fearey's presence across the state as well as other regional U.S. markets. The firm is on pace to have a record-breaking year, having nearly doubled in size since Blank acquired the firm from its founding partner in 2014.

"Fearey is a West Coast full-service communications agency that has ties to markets all over the world through client relationships and our PR Global Network of 50 independent agencies that we co-founded back in 1991," said Blank. "Expanding our presence into Montana is a strategic and exciting venture as we see great potential in the state's fast-growing technology, agriculture, energy and sustainability sectors."

"Billings is growing quickly and there is a lot of buzz around not only industry, but the arts and culture scene," said Seaman, who is now based in Billings. "I'm excited to introduce Fearey's services here and connect with the changemakers and forward-thinking leaders to tell their stories of mission and impact."

For the past four decades, Fearey has serviced leading organizations with strategic communications, both traditional and digital, marketing, crisis communications and public affairs counsel. Some past and former clients include the Allen Institute for Brain Science, Providence, Virginia Mason Medical Center, NHL Seattle, Tacoma Rainiers, Johnson and Johnson, Life Science Washington, Washington State Medical Association, Perkins + Will, Perkins Coie, UCSF Medical Center, Vulcan Real Estate, Samish Indian Nation, Spokane Tribe, Bar Louie, Evergreen Home Loans, and the Lenny Wilkens Foundation.

For more information about The Fearey Group, visit www.feareygroup.com or connect on social media @thefeareygroup

Contact:

Jacque Seaman

206 838 9227

jseaman@feareygroup.com

SOURCE The Fearey Group

Related Links

http://www.feareygroup.com

