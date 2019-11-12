West Coast Prime Meats Expands Distribution in Northern California

BREA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to increased demand for its products and services, West Coast Prime Meats is expanding distribution routes and delivery areas in Northern California.

"As our Southern California customers expanded into the Northern California market, we developed a baseline service model to support their operations. Now we are opening these Northern California routes to new customers and will be adding a foodservice sales presence in the region," says Nathan Bennett, President of the company.

The company will begin expanded service a few days a week in the Central Coast, Sacramento, and the Bay Area and as the routes fill out, they will be adding trucks and service days.

"We have a great cross-dock facility in Central California that will act as our launching point so we will be able to accept orders from chefs at our normal cutoff time and still get orders to their kitchens the next day," says Tyler Moore, Chief Operating Officer.

West Coast Prime Meats is the leading independent foodservice distributor in the West serving Southern California, Northern California, Nevada, Arizona and Hawaii with premium center-of-the-plate, portion-controlled products and expertise. West Coast offers responsibly sourced USDA Prime and Choice beef, Wagyu beef, grass fed beef, heritage and pasture raised pork, domestic and imported lamb, ABF and free-range chicken, sustainable seafood, plant-based proteins and several other local and natural products.

