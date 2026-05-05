West Coast Roofing Announces Exclusive Availability of IntelliKoat™ Advanced Roof Coating in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Roofing, a premier provider of commercial and residential roofing solutions throughout Southern Arizona, today announced it is now officially offering IntelliKoat™ by EnKoat. The Tucson-based company is currently one of the only recognized suppliers in the entire state of Arizona to provide property owners with this advanced, highly energy-efficient roof coating system.

EnKoat West Coast Roofing

Traditional roofing materials operating in the harsh desert climate often absorb significant heat, leading to increased HVAC energy consumption and structural degradation from thermal shock. The IntelliKoat™ system directly addresses these environmental challenges by utilizing specialized technology to regulate interior building temperatures. Rather than acting merely as a standard reflective white paint, the advanced system functions as a comprehensive thermal barrier. It provides properties with superior solar reflectance, high thermal emissivity, durable waterproofing, and essential breathability.

A Sustainable Approach to Desert Roofing

"Introducing IntelliKoat™ to the Arizona market allows us to provide a solution that goes beyond basic repair," said Ryan McDaniel, owner of West Coast Roofing. "This technology doesn't just protect the structure; it fundamentally changes how a building handles the desert heat, offering our clients a sustainable way to lower utility costs while extending the life of their existing roof."

The IntelliKoat™ system reflects over 88% of the sun's radiant heat. By mitigating this heat transfer, property owners can reduce monthly cooling utility costs by up to thirty percent. Furthermore, the application process is highly cost-effective, potentially reducing overall operating expenses by up to fifty percent compared to traditional roof replacement methods.

Long-Term Reliability and Protection

Designed for maximum sustainability, the EnKoat product mitigates the frequent maintenance cycles typical of traditional desert roofing. West Coast Roofing installs this advanced system alongside manufacturer-backed protection options. Clients can select from 10-, 15-, and 20-year warranties that cover both materials and labor, guaranteeing structural resilience against extreme temperature fluctuations.

About West Coast Roofing:

West Coast Roofing is a premier roofing contractor based in Tucson, serving residential and commercial clients across Southern Arizona. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, the company provides complete roof replacements, targeted repairs, and preventative maintenance. West Coast Roofing is dedicated to offering sustainable, cost-saving solutions tailored to the rigorous demands of the desert environment. Fully licensed, bonded, and insured, the company partners with industry-leading manufacturers to deliver superior structural protection. For more information, please visit westcoastroofingaz.com.

Contact Information

Name: Ryan McDaniel

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 520-241-2556

SOURCE West Coast Roofing