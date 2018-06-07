West Coast Ventures Group Corp. Announces Downtown Denver Illegal Burger Restaurant Banner Weekend Sales June 1st Through 3rd During Denver's Historic Annual Chalk Fest Celebration

Andrew Machol, Director of Marketing, Training, and Customer Service at the Company said, "This past weekend led to a 46% rise in sales over our normal weekend this time of year. Our marketing efforts mixed with our training and customer service have led to an increase in sales for 2018 for all our restaurant locations providing a better experience for customers. With larger traffic volume coming through our doors, this has enabled Illegal Burger to show off our newer customer service in action. We look forward to continuing increased exposure to old and new customers. Through our online reviews we now see in "real time" how much our customers truly love our food":

Based in Denver, Colo., West Coast Ventures Group Corp. (WCVC) develops, owns and operates two contemporary restaurant concepts: Illegal Burger, a quick-casual burger + bar concept, and El Señor Sol, a full-service fresh Mexican restaurant (5 restaurants in the Denver Colorado area). Led by seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs, WCVC management is committed to scaling both modern sustainable concepts into national franchise models operating metro-styled restaurants serving only the finest and freshest natural ingredients. The Company generates gross annual sales of $2,725,000.

https://www.westcoastventuresgroupcorp.com/

https://www.illegalburger.com/

Jim Nixon, CEO and Founder, started in Illegal Burger in 2013. Mr. Nixon has more than 30 years of progressively responsible experience in every facet of the restaurant business, having directed as many as 200 employees in various restaurant companies with revenues in excess of $25 million annually. Jim has led these restaurants through start-up, rebranding, turnaround, and growth.

Mr. Nixon has been a top executive in the hospitality industry, nurturing restaurants into profitability and streamlined efficiency. His has a comprehensive command of SOP creation, zero-based budgeting, quality assurance, and internal-audit procedures and is considered to be an effective leader and motivator.

Among some of his significant past positions, Mr. Nixon served as Regional Director of Specialty Restaurants Corporation, a California based destination-restaurant business, and home to the world-famous Polynesian-themed Reef in Long Beach, California, and a second restaurant, Castaway, in Burbank, California. With more than 100 restaurants across the U.S., including the Proud Bird adjacent to Los Angeles International Airport and 94th Aero Squadron at the Van Nuys Airport. Mr. Nixon was in charge of maintaining this renowned Company's profitability and brand while maintaining day-to-day regional operations.

Mr. Nixon also held the position of Director of Food and Beverage for Wyndham Resorts, a major hotel resort company, with locations worldwide. Mr. Nixon was in charge of continuing to expand the Wyndham brand through ever-changing food-and-drink menus, rebranding ideas, and retaining customers in the resort dining and entertainment area.

James Nixon

investor@illegalburger.com

+1(303)995-7526

https://www.illegalburger.com/

