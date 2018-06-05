West Coast Ventures Group Corp. Announces the Company has Built Scalable Infrastructure for Planned Multi Restaurant Acquisition Plan

West Coast Ventures Group Corp. (OTCQB: WCVC) ("Company"), which wholly owns fast-casual dining concept Illegal Burger, offering hand-crafted burger + bar (menu also includes chicken, salads, and specialty desserts), today announcing our fully scalable employee management, online training, ordering systems, and digital menu boards that can be changed or accessed from anywhere instantly. "These systems have been in place for months and we have optimized how we use them on a daily basis. From the time a new prospective employee submits his or her resume through the end of training to the first ordering of products, the entire process is laid out clearly and managed online. At the corporate level, we're able to see how each new employee has advanced in addition to our overseeing orders insuring that we reduce food waste costs due to possible over ordering. And, as for scaling our expansion plan and launch of the Illegal Burger franchise program, we built these systems to provide us with a seamless transition to multiple restaurant acquisitions: build out, operations install and restaurant openings occurring contemporaneously," said Jim Nixon, CEO of the Company.

Since implementing the Company's new employee management systems, the Company reports zero delays with on-boarding prospective employees, scheduling all employees, and overseeing managers expected to complete these steps, who are new to the process. "Our new employee management systems have brought a distinct advantage in the way we work with each employee avoiding unneeded extra time placing an employee into the system, and affording managers more time training and working with each new employee. We have completely revolutionized the way Illegal Burger trains employees with our new online training platform. Gone are the outdated books or loose pages that used to be printed handed out then possibly lost and never found, we are now able to add content anytime, as it instantly appears in each employee's training section. Our online systems create for the Company a huge infrastructure dynamic for scaling a serious expansion plan for Illegal Burger restaurants and ultimately driving our implementation of the Illegal Burger franchise program," said David Raday II, Director of Corporate Development at the Company.

About West Coast Ventures Group Corp.

Based in Denver, Colo., West Coast Ventures Group Corp. (WCVC) develops, owns and operates two contemporary restaurant concepts: Illegal Burger, a quick-casual burger + bar concept, and El Señor Sol, a full-service fresh Mexican restaurant. Led by seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs, WCVC management is committed to scaling both modern sustainable concepts into national franchise models operating metro-styled restaurants serving only the finest and freshest natural ingredients. The Company generates gross annual sales of $2,725,000.

About Jim Nixon

Jim Nixon, CEO and Founder, started in Illegal Burger in 2013. Mr. Nixon has more than 30 years of progressively responsible experience in every facet of the restaurant business, having directed as many as 200 employees in various restaurant companies with revenues in excess of $25 million annually. Jim has led these restaurants through start-up, rebranding, turnaround, and growth.

Mr. Nixon has been a top executive in the hospitality industry, nurturing restaurants into profitability and streamlined efficiency. His has a comprehensive command of SOP creation, zero-based budgeting, quality assurance, and internal-audit procedures and is considered to be an effective leader and motivator.

Among some of his significant past positions, Mr. Nixon served as Regional Director of Specialty Restaurants Corporation, a California based destination-restaurant business, and home to the world-famous Polynesian-themed Reef in Long Beach, California, and a second restaurant, Castaway, in Burbank, California. With more than 100 restaurants across the U.S., including the Proud Bird adjacent to Los Angeles International Airport and 94th Aero Squadron at the Van Nuys Airport. Mr. Nixon was in charge of maintaining this renowned Company's profitability and brand while maintaining day-to-day regional operations.

Mr. Nixon also held the position of Director of Food and Beverage for Wyndham Resorts, a major hotel resort company, with locations worldwide. Mr. Nixon was in charge of continuing to expand the Wyndham brand through ever-changing food-and-drink menus, rebranding ideas, and retaining customers in the resort dining and entertainment area.

