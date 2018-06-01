West Coast Ventures Group Corp. CEO and Founder Jim Nixon Interviewed on The RedChip Money Report

West Coast Ventures Group Corp. (WCVC) ("Company"), which wholly owns fast-casual dining concept Illegal Burger, offering hand-crafted burger + bar (menu also includes chicken, salads, and specialty desserts), today announced that Jim Nixon, West Coast Ventures Group Corp. CEO and Founder, was interviewed on The RedChip Money Report television program. The interview will air Sunday, June 3rd at 10:00am ET on The Action Network. It will air Wednesday, June 6th at 6:00pm ET on American Business TV, on The Family Channel, which combined is available in 100 million homes across the U.S.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/igBHIljT_fM

"The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies. The show is hosted by Dave Gentry, a leading authority on small-cap stocks and the author of Small Stocks, Big Money, published by Wiley Finance. Gentry has made multiple guest appearances on both CNBC and Fox Business News.

About West Coast Ventures Group Corp.

Based in Denver, Colo., West Coast Ventures Group Corp. (WCVC) develops, owns and operates two contemporary restaurant concepts: Illegal Burger, a quick-casual burger + bar concept, and El Señor Sol, a full-service fresh Mexican restaurant. Led by seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs, WCVC management is committed to scaling both modern sustainable concepts into national franchise models operating metro-styled restaurants serving only the finest and freshest natural ingredients. The Company generates gross annual sales of $2,725,000.

About Jim Nixon

Jim Nixon, CEO and Founder, started in Illegal Burger in 2013. Mr. Nixon has more than 30 years of progressively responsible experience in every facet of the restaurant business, having directed as many as 200 employees in various restaurant companies with revenues in excess of $25 million annually. Jim has led these restaurants through start-up, rebranding, turnaround, and growth.

Mr. Nixon has been a top executive in the hospitality industry, nurturing restaurants into profitability and streamlined efficiency. His has a comprehensive command of SOP creation, zero-based budgeting, quality assurance, and internal-audit procedures and is considered to be an effective leader and motivator.

Among some of his significant past positions, Mr. Nixon served as Regional Director of Specialty Restaurants Corporation, a California based destination-restaurant business, and home to the world-famous Polynesian-themed Reef in Long Beach, California, and a second restaurant, Castaway, in Burbank, California. With more than 100 restaurants across the U.S., including the Proud Bird adjacent to Los Angeles International Airport and 94th Aero Squadron at the Van Nuys Airport. Mr. Nixon was in charge of maintaining this renowned Company's profitability and brand while maintaining day-to-day regional operations.

Mr. Nixon also held the position of Director of Food and Beverage for Wyndham Resorts, a major hotel resort company, with locations worldwide. Mr. Nixon was in charge of continuing to expand the Wyndham brand through ever-changing food-and-drink menus, rebranding ideas, and retaining customers in the resort dining and entertainment area.





