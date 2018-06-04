West Coast Ventures Group Corp (Illegal Burger restaurants) Announces 10% Increase in Q1 Sales Year Over Year and Major Online Marketing and Advertising Platform

West Coast Ventures Group Corp. (OTCQB: WCVC) ("Company"), which wholly owns fast-casual dining concept Illegal Burger, offering hand-crafted burger + bar (menu also includes chicken, salads, and specialty desserts), announced today that Company online marketing and advertising initiatives are generating higher year over year sales. "We have produced a 10% increase in Q1 sales year over year. We launched an intensive online campaign across all our locations beginning with our downtown Denver restaurant, and we're very pleased with the results. As we are now in a position to utilize lower cost forms of marketing and advertising through social media, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, we have captured substantially more attention and following than utilizing traditional commercials and billboards, but at a much lower cost," said Jim Nixon, CEO of the Company.

The Company is utilizing price discounted forms of digital advertising and reaching more potential customers on a consistent basis at a lower cost per view. "The online marketing campaigns that we have implemented along with our new customer service programs now in place have led to the Company's marketing and advertising "gone viral" in the communities shared by our customers living around or in close proximity to our stores. Consistent monthly increases over last years' sales will provide the necessary data to implement our online campaigns on a larger scale as we execute our multi restaurant acquisition expansion plan throughout Colorado and beyond," said Andrew Machol, Director of Marketing, Training, and Customer Service at the Company.

About West Coast Ventures Group Corp.

Based in Denver, Colo., West Coast Ventures Group Corp. (WCVC) develops, owns and operates two contemporary restaurant concepts: Illegal Burger, a quick-casual burger + bar concept, and El Señor Sol, a full-service fresh Mexican restaurant. Led by seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs, WCVC management is committed to scaling both modern sustainable concepts into national franchise models operating metro-styled restaurants serving only the finest and freshest natural ingredients. The Company generates gross annual sales of $2,725,000.

About Jim Nixon

Jim Nixon, CEO and Founder, started in Illegal Burger in 2013. Mr. Nixon has more than 30 years of progressively responsible experience in every facet of the restaurant business, having directed as many as 200 employees in various restaurant companies with revenues in excess of $25 million annually. Jim has led these restaurants through start-up, rebranding, turnaround, and growth.

Mr. Nixon has been a top executive in the hospitality industry, nurturing restaurants into profitability and streamlined efficiency. His has a comprehensive command of SOP creation, zero-based budgeting, quality assurance, and internal-audit procedures and is considered to be an effective leader and motivator.

Among some of his significant past positions, Mr. Nixon served as Regional Director of Specialty Restaurants Corporation, a California based destination-restaurant business, and home to the world-famous Polynesian-themed Reef in Long Beach, California, and a second restaurant, Castaway, in Burbank, California. With more than 100 restaurants across the U.S., including the Proud Bird adjacent to Los Angeles International Airport and 94th Aero Squadron at the Van Nuys Airport. Mr. Nixon was in charge of maintaining this renowned Company's profitability and brand while maintaining day-to-day regional operations.

Mr. Nixon also held the position of Director of Food and Beverage for Wyndham Resorts, a major hotel resort company, with locations worldwide. Mr. Nixon was in charge of continuing to expand the Wyndham brand through ever-changing food-and-drink menus, rebranding ideas, and retaining customers in the resort dining and entertainment area.

