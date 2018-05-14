West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Resource

WEST COVINA, Calif., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UEI College, national provider of career training, opened a new campus in West Covina, Calif., located at 339 N. Azusa Ave. The campus was relocated from its previous location in El Monte, Calif., to provide students with more space and amenities, as well as improved access to public transportation. West Covina was selected as the campus' new home because of the city's convenient location near the 10 freeway and the 280 Foothill Transit line. The campus is located in the West Covina Village Shopping Center, next to Stater Brothers™.

Campus in West Covina

The opening of the West Covina campus continues UEI's mission of improving lives and communities by making hands-on education in in-demand careers available to students who might not otherwise have access to it because of location or because they don't have the scheduling flexibility or financial resources to attend community college. UEI College – West Covina students can get career training in the following programs: Automotive Technician, Business Office Administration; Computer Systems Technician; Criminal Justice; Dental Assistant; Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning; Medical Assistant; Medical Billing and Insurance Coding; Pharmacy Technician. UEI students can earn a diploma and be ready for entry-level employment in as few as 10 months for select programs.

"We want to help them create a future they can be proud of," said Fardad Fateri, CEO of International Education Corporation (IEC), UEI's parent company. "We have many students who are working hard to improve their lives and train for a new career. We know how that journey can empower students to build a better future for themselves as well as their family and their communities. We're not just about training for a career. We truly believe that we can change entire communities over time by providing a meaningful education that transcends career training."

UEI College – West Covina is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuous Education and Training (ACCET).

For more information about programs offered at UEI College or to enroll call 1-866-566-9295 or visit http://www.uei.edu.

About UEI College: Headquartered in Irvine, California, IEC is a premier national provider of postsecondary career education offering top-quality programs in high-demand verticals such as healthcare, business, technology, transportation and criminal justice. IEC is the parent company of UEI College, United Education Institute, Florida Career College and US Colleges.

CONTACT:

Cori Blas

International Education Corporation

949-812-7710

194981@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-covina-welcomes-new-career-training-resource-300647289.html

SOURCE International Education Corporation

Related Links

https://www.uei.edu

