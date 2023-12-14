West Edge Partners Launches Property Restoration Services Platform, INTACT Property Restoration

West Edge Partners

14 Dec, 2023, 11:07 ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Edge Partners ("WEP"), a lower middle market private equity firm, announced today it has formed INTACT Property Restoration ("INTACT") with its acquisitions of Flood Response (Thousand Palms, CA) and Valley Restoration (Hailey, ID). INTACT's companies are the leading property restoration services businesses in their markets. The businesses will continue to operate in their markets with existing management under their respective brands but share best practices across all functional areas. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Flood Response and Valley Restoration provide service to residential and commercial customers who have suffered property damage. The companies are full-service restoration providers focused on water extraction & structural drying, mold remediation, fire/smoke restoration, contents cleaning, reconstruction, carpet cleaning, and other emergency cleaning services.

INTACT's mission is to partner with leading regional property restoration businesses in the Western US and capitalize on the significant benefits that will result from scale and sharing of best practices amongst its brands. The platform is led by CEO and industry veteran, Eugene Hicks, working alongside Executive Chairman Amy Kothari.

"We're excited to partner with Flood Response and Valley Restoration to support the continued success of the companies," said Cole Kirby, Partner at WEP. "We are confident that the support and resources of INTACT will propel their growth and create an attractive partner for other founders and owners looking to grow their businesses."

Amy Kothari, INTACT's Executive Chairman said, "At INTACT our goal is to harness the benefits of scale to elevate our brands through collaboration, knowledge sharing, and implementation of best practices. As our platform expands, this approach ensures continuous improvement making each brand enduringly better. These synergies not only strengthen our service capabilities but also guarantee that our customers receive the highest quality restoration experience when they need it most." Eugene Hicks, INTACT's CEO added, "Through targeted investments in processes, technology and our exceptional team, we are committed to creating a best-in-class regional provider of property restoration services. We have already witnessed the benefits of these investments within our existing brands, and look forward to expanding INTACT's impact with future partnerships."

About West Edge Partners
WEP is a private equity firm focused on investing in business and consumer services, distribution and light manufacturing businesses in the lower middle market. The firm supports its partners through a value-added approach and looks to invest in both organic and inorganic growth initiatives. West Edge is Southern California based with offices in both Los Angeles, CA and Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.westedgepartners.com.

About INTACT Property Restoration
INTACT's family of property restoration companies provide 24/7 service to help residential and commercial customers who have suffered property damage. Our brands work directly with customers and insurance agents to efficiently address customers' property mitigation and reconstruction needs, no matter the circumstance. For more information, please visit www.intactpropertyrestoration.com.

