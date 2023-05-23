WEST FRASER ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ERIC L. BUTLER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

News provided by

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

23 May, 2023, 06:59 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX andNYSE: WFG) today announced the appointment of Eric L. Butler to its Board of Directors.

Eric Butler is an accomplished executive and leader. Following his retirement from a 32-year career with Union Pacific, one of the largest freight rail providers in North America, he is a corporate director and President and CEO of Aswani-Butler Investment Associates, a private equity firm. Currently, he is a member of the Board of Directors of NiSource Inc., and the Eastman Chemicals Company and has served in the past in a number of appointments, including as the former Chair of the Board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas CityOmaha Branch.

"I am pleased to announce that Eric Butler has been appointed to the Board of Directors and welcome him to West Fraser," said Hank Ketcham, Board Chair, West Fraser. "He is a well-respected director, bringing a rare blend of operations and commercial perspectives to the boardroom – uniquely important skills given West Fraser's large and growing presence in the southeastern United States."

Eric Butler retired from Union Pacific in 2017 as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, after a career which saw him lead a wide variety of company functions and initiatives, including marketing and sales, purchasing and supply chain, financial planning and analysis, strategic planning, human resources, industrial engineering and transportation.

Having studied at the Carnegie Mellon University, Eric Butler holds both a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Industrial Administration from the university.

About West Fraser

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.  For more information about West Fraser, visit www.westfraser.com.

For More Information
Media Contact
Joyce Wagenaar
Director, Communications
Tel. (604) 817-5539
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Robert B. Winslow, CFA
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Tel. (416) 777-4426
[email protected]

SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Also from this source

WEST FRASER ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

WEST FRASER ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.