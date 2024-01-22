WEST FRASER ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF FRASER LAKE SAWMILL

News provided by

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

22 Jan, 2024, 17:45 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX andNYSE: WFG) announced today that it will permanently close its sawmill in Fraser Lake, British Columbia, following an orderly wind-down. Today's decision is the result of West Fraser's inability to access economically viable fibre in the region.

The closure of Fraser Lake Sawmill will impact approximately 175 employees. West Fraser expects to mitigate the impact on affected employees by providing work opportunities at other West Fraser operations.

"We do not make these decisions lightly", said Sean McLaren, President & CEO, West Fraser. "We know this announcement has a significant impact on our employees, their families, our suppliers and the local community, who all rely on a healthy forest industry."

The mill closure will reduce West Fraser's Canadian lumber capacity by approximately 160 million board feet.

"Today's announcement, combined with our recent decision to indefinitely curtail operations at Huttig, Arkansas and close our sawmill in Maxville, Florida better align our capacity with demand and available sources of economic fibre," said McLaren. "We believe these initiatives, along with the decision to divest three pulp assets and acquire Spray Lake Sawmills in 2023 make West Fraser stronger through the cycle."

West Fraser anticipates recording restructuring and impairment charges of approximately $81 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 related to facility closures and curtailments due to availability of economic fibre sources in British Columbia.

About West Fraser

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials. For more information about West Fraser, visit www.westfraser.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including those relating to the Company's closure of the Fraser Lake sawmill, and anticipated timing thereof, expected reduction of lumber capacity, anticipated restructuring and impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2023 as well as the related workforce impact and our ability to mitigate the impact on affected employees, ability to better align production capacity with demand and available sources of economic fibre and make West Fraser stronger through the cycle as a result of this announcement and the recently announced indefinite curtailment of the Huttig sawmill and closure of the Maxville sawmill, proposed divestiture of three pulp assets and the acquisition of Spray Lake Sawmills. Any such forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and are based on assumptions and analyses made by us considering our experience and our perception of historical trends and current conditions, including our assessment of our ability to access economically viable fibre within the Fraser Lake region, and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties around our assessment of restructuring and impairment charges and related workforce impact, costs associated with contract commitments for Fraser Lake sawmill, implementation and integration of acquisitions, ability to access economically viable fibre, and the satisfaction of the conditions to closing of our sales of the Hinton Pulp mill, Quesnel River Pulp mill and Slave Lake Pulp mill and related timing of the closing of these transactions. Readers should also refer to the risk factors set forth in the Company's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, each dated February 14, 2023, as updated in our management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2023, dated October 25, 2023, each available at SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml). There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which forward-looking statements are based will be realized. Actual results may differ, and the difference may be material and adverse to the Company and its shareholders. Except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Also from this source

WEST FRASER ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF MAXVILLE SAWMILL AND INDEFINITE CURTAILMENT OF HUTTIG SAWMILL

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) announced today that it...

WEST FRASER DECLARES DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) has declared a quarterly ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Restructuring & Recapitalization

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.