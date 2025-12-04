West Fraser Assumes AWC Board Chair Role

New Board Members & Second Vice Chair Also Named

LEESBURG, Va., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Wood Council (AWC) announced the election of West Fraser President and CEO Sean McLaren as the new Board Chair for a two-year term. McLaren will be joined by SmartLam's CEO Derek Ratchford, who was elected First Vice Chair, and PotlatchDeltic's Vice President of Wood Products Ashlee Cribb, who was elected Second Vice Chair. The terms are effective January 1, 2026.

"I want to thank our officers for their dedication and leadership. They each bring significant industry experience that will help guide and support AWC's future direction. I look forward to working with them as we continue to advocate for the U.S. wood products industry," said AWC President and CEO Jackson Morrill.

Along with electing a new Chair and Vice Chairs, three new members of the Board were elected. Will Lampe, the President and CEO of Lampe and Malphrus Lumber, joined the Board and will represent the Lumber Segment. Craig Sichling of LP Building Solutions will represent the Structural Panel Segment of the Board, and Charles McRae, owner of Rex Lumber, will sit on the Environmental Committee.

"Our board is uniquely positioned to strategically advance our industry, as they represent a wide variety of products from lumber to mass timber to structural panels. As a group, they are ready to tackle today's opportunities and challenges for our sector with enthusiasm and innovation," said Morrill.

The full AWC Board includes: Sean McLaren (West Fraser), Derek Ratchford (SmartLam), Ashlee Cribb (PotlatchDeltic), Ricky Stanley (TR Miller Mill Company), Marc Brinkmeyer (Idaho Forest Group), Furman Brodie (Charles Ingram Lumber Company), Brian Chaney (Weyerhaeuser), George Emmerson (Sierra Pacific Industries), Jim Enright (Pacific Woodtech Corporation), Stuart Gray (Roseburg Forest Products), Rick Jeffery (Canadian Wood Council), Nate Jorgensen (Boise Cascade), Stephen Mackie (Canfor Southern Pine), Fritz Mason (Georgia-Pacific), Andrew Miller (Stimson Lumber), Cade Warner (Westervelt), Will Lampe (Lampe and Malphrus Lumber), Craig Sichling (LP Building Solutions), and Charles McRae (Rex Lumber).

The American Wood Council (AWC) represents 87.5 percent of the structural wood products industry and the almost 465,000 men and women working family-wage jobs in mills across the country. From dimension lumber to engineered wood products, we champion the development of data, technology, and standards to ensure the best use of wood products and recognition of their unique sustainability and carbon-reduction benefits. We are leaders in providing education to the design, code and fire official communities who view AWC as a trusted and credible resource.

