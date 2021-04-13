West Ham United to Advance Partner Services with KORE Software

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating their 125th league anniversary this year, West Ham United, one of the most celebrated professional football clubs within the English Premier League, selected KORE Software as a comprehensive solution to manage and optimize its partnership strategy.

West Ham has chosen KORE Software to service and maximize partners' rights, manage day-today workflow, track tasks, and measure performance. The KORE platform will bring a new level of sophistication to the club's growing partnerships, which include Betway, Umbro, Scope Markets, Trustly, Lycamobile, Monster Energy and Heineken.

Richard Good, Head of Partnership Management at West Ham United said: "At West Ham United, we are continuously looking to improve our processes with the aim to provide a better service for our partners. We are delighted to work with KORE to build on our partnership management capabilities."

In addition to servicing West Ham United's partners, KORE's platform will generate management reporting and insights that will further enhance and improve strategic decision making. As industry leaders looking for innovative solutions to manage extensive partnership landscapes and track performance, many have turned to KORE Software for its unique offering of world-class technology. West Ham adopts KORE in good company, joining a myriad of leagues, clubs and brands that already leverage KORE for its insights, services, and support. This addition will give West Ham the ability to make more intelligent activation decisions and serve as a partnership management resource to their partners.

"We are honored to work with the West Ham United team. West Ham has a clear commitment to excellence and innovation, two values also critical to the KORE team," said Jason Fletcher, CEO at KORE Software. "We look forward to supporting the continued advancement of their partnership management and activation strategies."

KORE Software is the global leader in sports and entertainment business management solutions. The company has offices in Vancouver, Denver, New York, London, and Melbourne. More than 850 brands, properties, and agencies rely on KORE to drive process and revenue improvements. KORE's suite of solutions boosts business excellence across ticket sales, fan engagement, sponsorship sales and activation, partnership analysis, data analytics, and innovative marketing journeys. For more information, visit www.KOREsoftware.com .

