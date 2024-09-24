WEST HARBOR COMPLETES ITS INITIAL PHASE AND UNVEILS A FIRST LOOK AT DINING AND EXPERIENTIAL TENANTS

LA's Upcoming Waterfront Dining and Entertainment Destination Achieves a Major Construction Milestone, Setting the Stage for Tenants to Move-In and Customize.

SAN PEDRO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Harbor, slated to become Southern California's newest and most vibrant waterfront destination, has successfully completed its first phase, often referred to as Building A. This milestone paves the way for a wave of innovative food, entertainment, and retail businesses, each ready to begin construction and bring their unique visions to life—a significant step toward West Harbor's phased opening beginning late 2025. When open, West Harbor will feature a one-mile-long waterfront promenade, a 1,200-linear-foot public dock for boat access, more than 200,000 square feet of waterfront attractions and excursions, and many other amenities and experiences.

West Harbor Building A

At approximately 73,000 square feet, Building A is the largest of West Harbor's three multi-tenant buildings. It consists of a row of four structures, including dog-friendly outdoor patios, mezzanines, and overwater decks along the promenade, featuring unique sights and sounds of the nation's busiest working port. The first phase will house an array of sensational lifestyle activities unique to the area, including Hopscotch, a creative immersive art experience, and Harbor Breeze Cruises, which showcases the working port and the harbor's marine life. Visitors will also enjoy many savory and culinary delights from renowned purveyors like Poppy + Rose, King and Queen Cantina, Mike Hess Brewing, and Mario's Neighborhood Butcher Shop & Delicatessen. Adjacent to Building A is the site of the proposed 6,200-seat amphitheater, currently undergoing an environmental review process with the Port of Los Angeles.

"We're thrilled with the tremendous construction progress we've achieved," said Valerie James, Senior Vice President at Jerico Development, which is collaborating with The Ratkovich Company on the development of West Harbor. "We're ready to welcome our incredible lineup of tenants that will bring the initial phase of West Harbor to life."

A first look at what's coming:

Hopscotch: This immersive art experience from San Antonio, Texas brings together artists in collaborative environments. "The completion of Building A is an exciting milestone in the opening of our first California location," said Gage Martin, Hopscotch Senior Experience Manager. "Hopscotch will offer a unique artistic experience that reflects the vibrant and passionate energy of the community. Guests can look forward to an eclectic lounge exhibit by Los Angeles-based artist Darel Carey with a playful daiquiri bar, a signature interactive wall-to-wall Quantum Trampoline, and various other installations by local, national, and international artists. We eagerly anticipate welcoming visitors to explore a dynamic fusion of art and imagination celebrating the creative energy that makes Southern California truly unique."

Mike Hess Brewing: The San Diego-headquartered brewer will open the largest seaside biergarten and brewpub on the West Coast. Measuring 30,000 square feet in total, this will be the company's largest project to date. It will feature a full kitchen, a 15-barrel, three-vessel brewhouse with six fermentation tanks and 20 serving vessels. The 12,500-square-foot interior, including a mezzanine with indoor and outdoor seating, will offer visitors bird's-eye views of the harbor. Outside, an expansive 20,000-square-foot beer garden will feature a striking 32-foot circular bar, alongside a large stage for live music, creating an immersive and engaging environment. This is the brewery's first location in the Los Angeles region, and Mike Hess has more ideas in store for West Harbor.

"We're incredibly excited to bring Mike Hess Brewing to such a unique and vibrant location," said Mike Hess, Founder of the brewing company. "West Harbor will be a one-of-a-kind destination, and we're proud to be part of creating a space where people come together over great beer, enjoy live music, and engage with their community—while supporting the causes that matter most to us, from pediatric cancer research to veterans' mental health."

Poppy + Rose: This is the first Los Angeles expansion of the all-day café concept from husband-and wife-duo—chef Michael Reed, a James Beard Award semifinalist, and restaurateur Kwini Reed. The chef-driven restaurant will bring together the best of Poppy + Rose's rustic charm and comfort with the fresh, garden-to-table elegance of their other restaurant concept, Poppy + Seed, with a show kitchen as the heartbeat of it all.

The Reeds' vision features interiors "bathed in natural light, where airy, open vibes meet warm, earthy tones," according to Kwini Reed. The space has a "unique indoor-outdoor flow, with doors opening to a lush garden that fills the space with fresh air and natural beauty. A living tree will be at the heart of the main dining room, bringing a sense of tranquility."

"It has been an incredible journey since we first signed on in 2021, and we are deeply honored to be part of this project," said Kwini Reed. "We're excited to contribute to the community and beyond, and we can't wait to see the impact we'll have together."

King and Queen Cantina: Introduced by restaurateur Jorge Cueva, better known as Mr. Tempo, this vibrant cantina concept features a bold Mexican-meets-Asian menu, an energetic atmosphere and striking, colorful murals. The restaurant includes an over-the-water space with some of West Harbor's best views of the main channel, setting the stage for a lively outdoor dining scene.

Mario's Neighborhood Butcher Shop & Delicatessen: Known for its gourmet meat cuts, charcuterie, wood-grilled and smoked meats, and sandwiches, this Newport Beach-based butcher and deli will open its first Los Angeles location at West Harbor. Its open and expansive new space located in the food hall takes advantage of high ceilings and a white-and-black palette to showcase TikTok foodie favorites such as The Uncle Beef burger and the Famous Mario's Steak sandwiches.

Harbor Breeze Cruises: The new location for Harbor Breeze Cruises at West Harbor will bring together under one roof the ticket sales office and a new store, the first of its kind for the company. A long-time favorite among locals and visitors for exciting whale-watching and dolphin-spotting adventures, sunset cruises with Instagram-worthy views, and classic harbor tours, Harbor Breeze Cruises will offer new to-be-announced dockside experiences.

"The leasing momentum on the remaining 42 acres has accelerated rapidly since this initial phase has come out of the ground," James said. "We're excited to unveil the names of some new and exceptional tenants in the coming weeks."

ABOUT WEST HARBOR

West Harbor is a new and vibrant waterfront destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, waterside recreation, and extraordinary experiences in Southern California. With its phased opening in late 2025, this modern and dynamic district in San Pedro brings to life the collaborative vision of Jerico Development and The Ratkovich Company, two long-standing, family-owned businesses.

West Harbor offers an exciting collection of restaurants, stores and waterside amenities, including the first-ever satellite location of Hollywood icon Yamashiro, the first West Coast location for Bark Social, an off-leash membership dog park and social club; the first California location for experiential art gallery Hopscotch; new locations for Mike Hess Brewing, Poppy + Rose, King and Queen Cantina, and Mario's Neighborhood Butcher Shop & Delicatessen; local favorites Harbor Breeze Cruises, the Los Angeles Maritime Institute tall ships, the world-famous San Pedro Fish Market; a proposed 6,200-seat amphitheater for world-class entertainment, in partnership with Nederlander Concerts; and more. Guests can drive, bike, walk and sail to this destination, which features the longest courtesy dock in Southern California and an expansive waterfront promenade.

Developed in partnership with the Port of Los Angeles, West Harbor is connected along the LA Waterfront in San Pedro to the Battleship USS Iowa, Los Angeles Maritime Museum, the World Cruise Center, and blue-tech incubator AltaSea; and is near Downtown San Pedro Arts District and the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium. West Harbor is conveniently located within 20 miles of Long Beach Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. More information: WestHarborLA.com. Follow @westharborla on Instagram and West Harbor on Facebook.

