West Hollywood Entices Summer Visitors with a "Suite" Hotel Offer and a Giveaway Trip for 2
May 14, 2019, 10:28 ET
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer travelers who crave posh accommodations, pulsing nightlife, culinary hot spots, revitalizing wellness pursuits and retail therapies of all kinds can find these – as well as additional incentives to explore – in the heart of L.A. The West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board (WHTTB) is revving up for summer vacations with special rates at some of the city's most stylish hotels. Starting today through September 3, travelers can receive 20 percent off select premium accommodations at West Hollywood properties* including:
- 850 Hotel – An upscale cozy concept where West Hollywood meets Beverly Hills that beautifully blends luxury residential living with all the perks and amenities of a boutique hotel.
- Sunset Tower Hotel – An icon of the Sunset Strip where art deco meets modern luxury, with the famed Tower Bar offering sweeping views.
- Petit Ermitage – Reminiscent of gypsies and Bohemia with a healthy dose of artistic clout and a rooftop saltwater pool, equidistant from The Abbey and The Viper Room.
- Andaz West Hollywood – A chic Hyatt property close to the famed Whisky a Go Go, Hollywood Bowl and TCL Chinese Theatre.
- La Peer Hotel – A Kimpton property that celebrates the art, architecture and fashion of West Hollywood's Design District through engaging style and proximity to the Pacific Design Center and MAK Center for Art.
- Mondrian Los Angeles – An eclectic combination of richly opulent style, the palpable excitement of the Sunset Strip and laidback California vibe.
- 1 Hotel West Hollywood– Formerly The Jeremy, the newly transformed hotel frames the Sunset Strip below and Hollywood Hills beyond in dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows and style.
- Palihouse West Hollywood – An elegant urban lodge featuring suites and loft-style residences, all with fully-equipped kitchens and open floorplans.
- Ramada Plaza Hotel & Suites – A centrally located hub with a rock-and-roll history and the longest happy hour in West Hollywood at the onsite restaurant Kitchen24, and walking distance to Santa Monica Boulevard's LGBTQ nightlife corridor and the Sunset Strip.
"West Hollywood is the quintessential summer playground, with nonstop activities, entertainment and flavor of virtually every kind from sunup to sundown," says Tom Kiely, WHTTB President and CEO. "We're thrilled to work with our hotel partners to offer travelers the opportunity to discover all the creativity and glamourous history West Hollywood has to offer with the bonus of special savings."
Sweetening the value is WHTTB's Summer Giveaway contest of a three-night trip for two to West Hollywood. The prize includes round-trip airfare, three-night premium hotel accommodations and $500 cash to spend during their stay. The West Hollywood Summer Giveaway is open to U.S. residents only and entry ends on June 21; the winner will be selected June 24 and travel must be completed before Sept 3, 2019.
About West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board
West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board is the official marketing organization that invites visitors to West Hollywood, California, a walkable, 1.9 square mile city in the heart of Los Angeles. Located at the base of the Hollywood Hills and adjacent to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood is a creative and progressive city that embodies the quintessential L.A. lifestyle. West Hollywood is home to 19 hotels and comprising three main districts: the world-famous Sunset Strip with unparalleled nightlife, eclectic and LGBTQ-friendly Santa Monica Boulevard, and the Design District known for its sought-after shopping and dining. West Hollywood enjoys a year-round moderate climate and thanks to its prime location and hip atmosphere, West Hollywood serves as home and playground to many celebrities. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@visitweho). www.visitwesthollywood.com
