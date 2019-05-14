West Hollywood Entices Summer Visitors with a "Suite" Hotel Offer and a Giveaway Trip for 2

"West Hollywood is the quintessential summer playground, with nonstop activities, entertainment and flavor of virtually every kind from sunup to sundown," says Tom Kiely, WHTTB President and CEO. "We're thrilled to work with our hotel partners to offer travelers the opportunity to discover all the creativity and glamourous history West Hollywood has to offer with the bonus of special savings."

Sweetening the value is WHTTB's Summer Giveaway contest of a three-night trip for two to West Hollywood. The prize includes round-trip airfare, three-night premium hotel accommodations and $500 cash to spend during their stay. The West Hollywood Summer Giveaway is open to U.S. residents only and entry ends on June 21; the winner will be selected June 24 and travel must be completed before Sept 3, 2019.

Travelers can enter to win here .

*Terms & booking conditions may vary according to individual hotel policy. Visit their websites to learn more.

About West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board

West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board is the official marketing organization that invites visitors to West Hollywood, California, a walkable, 1.9 square mile city in the heart of Los Angeles. Located at the base of the Hollywood Hills and adjacent to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood is a creative and progressive city that embodies the quintessential L.A. lifestyle. West Hollywood is home to 19 hotels and comprising three main districts: the world-famous Sunset Strip with unparalleled nightlife, eclectic and LGBTQ-friendly Santa Monica Boulevard, and the Design District known for its sought-after shopping and dining. West Hollywood enjoys a year-round moderate climate and thanks to its prime location and hip atmosphere, West Hollywood serves as home and playground to many celebrities. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@visitweho). www.visitwesthollywood.com

SOURCE Visit West Hollywood

Related Links

http://www.visitwesthollywood.com

