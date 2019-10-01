West Hollywood Introduces The First-Ever Eat + Drink Week With A Mouthwatering Menu Of Eateries & Bars

"You can get great sense of a city's identity by exploring its restaurants and bars – what styles of cuisine are most prevalent, what the atmosphere at locals' favorite is like, and so on," says Tom Kiely, president and CEO of West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board. "In West Hollywood, people will find that our culinary landscape is akin to our culture overall: multifaceted and eclectic. There are so many innovative chefs and mixologists at work here, we are thrilled to showcase and celebrate their creativity."

The event focuses on the variety of West Hollywood's dining and drinking options. Acclaimed chefs' restaurants like Viale dei Romani by Chef Casey Lane (located in La Peer Hotel) and 1 Kitchen by Chris Crary (Located in 1 Hotel) bring some serious clout to dining options in West Hollywood, while the country's first cannabis café, Lowell Café, serves farm-fresh food and cannabis on the patio. Cozy neighborhood spots like Gracias Madre, WeHo Bistro and Taste on Melrose welcome with farm-to-table menus of comfort food and an atmosphere that instantly makes diners feel at home, while upscale restaurants along the Sunset Strip showcase the finer side of West Hollywood cuisine – ROKU serving authentic omakase dinners and teppanyaki, Katana specializing in robata Japanese tapas, and BOA with its rich steakhouse vibe. For throwback Hollywood style, Ivory on Sunset and the Tower Bar and Restaurant – both set in iconic Sunset Strip hotels – bring the glam of eras past.

The renowned Sunset Marquis Hotel's Bar 1200 serves up premium spirits and corner-table buzz for the "drink" side of Eat + Drink Week's roster, while Employees Only LA brings a taste of fine cocktail culture to the laidback WeHo scene and LP Rooftop Bar is the spot for post-dinner drinks with city views and Hollywood Hills lights (conveniently located directly above EP Asian Eating House). For those craving poolside cocktails by candlelight, Skybar at Mondrian LA is the perfect setting.

Rounding out the marquee for the event are Alice, Bacari W. 3rd, Boxwood, Mardi, 40 Love, Blackship, Fig & Olive, The Henry, Locanda Veneta, Tortilla Republic WeHo, Pura Vita, Connie & Ted's, Tesse, La Boheme, Cavatina Restaurant, Petite Taqueria, Granville, Zinqué, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, kitchen24, Cattle & Claw Michael Mina's Osteria Cal Mare, and Pacifique.

During the event, participating restaurants and bars will feature special menus and pricing, with menus created across virtually all price points. With set menus of $15, $25, $35, $45, $55 and $65 from daytime feasts to late-night options, there is something to satisfy every appetite at every budget. For the latest details of participants and deals, visit www.eatanddrinkweek.com.

