West Hollywood Mind + Body Month To Celebrate 30-Days of Wellness, West Hollywood-Style in September

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled at the heart of cutting-edge wellness and fitness innovation, West Hollywood proudly announces the launch of West Hollywood Mind + Body Month, 30-days of special offers during September 2024. West Hollywood Mind + Body Month marks a perfect opportunity to book your next visit to West Hollywood to experience special offers surrounding fitness studios, rest + recovery amenities, mindfulness, and wellness retail.

The month-long program aims to not only attract attention from wellness-seeking travelers but also to reacquaint local and regional markets to the variety of West Hollywood's dynamic wellness offerings, packed within the city's 1.9 square miles and available year-round. West Hollywood Mind + Body Month solidifies the city's established reputation as the epicenter for tried and true wellness, as well as new experiences, where fitness brands are often launched and tested before hitting the mainstream. West Hollywood stands as a leader among United States destinations able to offer such a densely packed punch of wellness offerings, and where health and overall well-being are a priority for both visitors and locals.

West Hollywood Mind + Body Month will have something for everyone. Participating businesses range from luxurious West Hollywood hotels and serene spas to energetic yoga studios and state-of-the-art fitness centers. All special offers featured during September 2024 are aimed to entice wellness-seeking newcomers and welcome back locals, many of which turn to many signature West Hollywood wellness offerings for the same benefits of rejuvenation, beauty, fitness and clarity of mind.

Create your own journey through West Hollywood Mind + Body Month promotional offers, events and special wellness packages wrapped in signature West Hollywood-fashion, including fitness classes, mindfulness sessions, rest & relaxation in California's most walkable city and the ultimate destination for mind and body rejuvenation.

"We are thrilled to launch West Hollywood Mind + Body Month, highlighting West Hollywood as the premier destination for wellness and fitness," states Tom Kiely, President and CEO of West Hollywood Travel + Tourism. "West Hollywood Mind + Body Month not only celebrates our community's commitment to health but also showcases West Hollywood's vibrant spirit and innovative offerings in the wellness industry."

For more information on participating in West Hollywood Mind + Body Month visit WehoWellness.com. Join in celebrating wellness, fitness, and the vibrant spirit of West Hollywood throughout September 2024.

About West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board

West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board is the official marketing organization that invites visitors to West Hollywood, California, a walkable, 1.9-square-mile city in the heart of Los Angeles. Located at the base of the Hollywood Hills and adjacent to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood is a creative and progressive city that embodies the quintessential L.A. lifestyle. West Hollywood is home to 20 hotels and comprises three main districts: the world-famous Sunset Strip with unparalleled nightlife, eclectic and LGBTQ-friendly Santa Monica Boulevard, and the Design District known for its sought-after shopping and dining. West Hollywood enjoys a year-round moderate climate and thanks to its prime location and hip atmosphere, West Hollywood serves as home and playground to many celebrities. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@visitweho). For more information, please visit www.visitwesthollywood.com.

