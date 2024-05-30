"West Hunt" Expands with Nintendo Switch E-commerce Store, Enriching Revenue Streams and Player Experience

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNAL) ("Snail Games" or the "Company"), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, alongside their indie publishing branch, Wandering Wizard, and developers NewGen, have announced the launch of West Hunt's official e-commerce store on the Nintendo Switch platform. This expansion marks a major milestone in the game's journey, offering fans an exciting new way for players to engage with the Wild West-themed adventure.

West Hunt players on Nintendo Switch will now have access to a range of exclusive items designed to enhance their gameplay experience. Players can customize their characters with unique skins, outfitting their avatars in a variety of distinctive styles that bring an added level of personalization to their wild west adventures. Additionally, the store offers pets that players can bring along on their quests, adding a companion to their social deduction quest. These enhancements aim to deepen the immersive experience, making every session in West Hunt more engaging and unique.

Following the success of Smii7y's in-game influencer skin, this update will also introduce new influencer skins for both Steam and Nintendo Switch players, allowing them to play from the point of view of their favorite West Hunt streamers. The new skins include influencers "Grizzy", "BigPuffer", and "Blarg", giving fans the opportunity to immerse themselves even further into the game by adopting the personas of these well-loved content creators. This update not only enriches the gameplay experience but also strengthens the connection between the community and their favorite influencers.

By offering a diverse range of in-game purchases, Snail Games is tapping into the growing market for digital game enhancements. This strategic move is anticipated to boost player engagement and time spent within the game, as players become more invested in their personalized experiences, further solidifying West Hunt's place in the competitive gaming market.

"We are excited to unveil the 'West Hunt' e-commerce store on the Nintendo Switch," said Peter Kang, COO of Snail, Inc. "This launch represents a pivotal step in our strategy to deliver more value to our players and broaden our revenue streams. Our community is at the heart of everything we do, and we are committed to continuously enhancing their in-game experience."

West Hunt is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam.

For creators interested in covering West Hunt contact: [email protected]

Snail Games has been a pioneer in the digital technology and entertainment industry since its founding in 2000. The company has developed and published more than 100 digital products – providing interactive entertainment to 150 million users in over 210 countries and regions and continues to innovate in the areas of software, hardware, and telecommunications.

Wandering Wizard is the new publishing label by Snail Games. The new branch is dedicated to bringing independent western developed games to the global market. Wandering Wizard is based in Los Angeles, California.

NewGen Studio is an indie game development Studio based in Tunisia, known for their advergames, AR, VR, mobile and PC games.

