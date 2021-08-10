West Indian American Day Carnival Association Presents The Rebirth Of New York Carnival 2021

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Carnival is a celebration of Caribbean culture. Every year in August, the host organization West Indian American Day Carnival Association ("WIADCA") , unveils its lineup of New York Carnival cultural events, announcing its parade, festival, concert and youth programming. New York Carnival has become a New York City tradition that allows one to experience one of the largest Caribbean Carnivals in North America for over 54 years. New York Carnival is a real layer of the Caribbean heritage that contributes to the arts, music, history and cultural identity of Caribbean people. Year-round, WIADCA strives to promote that no matter where you come from, we are One Caribbean, One People, and One Voice.

On Thursday, September 2, 2021 the West Indian American Day Carnival Association is set to kick off the historical New York Carnival Week. After a year of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, New York City is experiencing a "rebirth" like no other. The organization did not let the city-wide lockdown in 2020 and early 2021 stop them from celebrating the Caribbean culture. "We were flexible with our programming this past year and focused more on helping our community through our WIADCA Cares programs. As we transition through the COVID-19 pandemic we are seeing a rebirth of NYC and our organizational purposes reflected in our week long events for Carnival 2021." Michelle Gibbs-Francis, WIADCA Chairperson.

New York Carnival is a culmination of culture, food, artistry, music, costumes, and energy that comes from the hearts and souls of the community. The organization will host various events throughout Brooklyn, in-person and virtually, including NY Carnival Welcome Back, Youth Fest, Steel Pan Jamboree and other celebrations that will be co-sponsored with friends of the organization. All the events will either be in-person or virtually. The uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 this past year have led us to postpone our annual historical Labor Day Parade. We plan on hosting the parade in person in September 2022 and we encourage you all to continue to practice social distancing and stay safe. For more information with NYC COVID-19 restrictions please visit: www1.nyc.gov

The list of signature events offered in partnership with the Brooklyn Museum for the New York Carnival season include:

NEW YORK CARNIVAL 2021 - SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

VOICE in Concert

Thursday, September 2nd | 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Tickets: https://www.vibeswithvoiceytour.com/tourdates

Vibes With Voicey The Concert Tour

Welcome Back!

Friday, September 3rd | 7:00 pm

Tickets: www.carnival.nyc

A cultural/musical experience that incorporates musicians and artists from the entire diaspora. During this event we bring various genres of music to Brooklyn. Artists and DJs will be announced on a rolling basis and tickets are on sale.

Virtual International YOUTH FEST

Saturday, September 4th | 11:00 am

Live Stream Performances: www.carnival.nyc , YouTube, and Facebook

This year to ensure our youth are safe we will be hosting our Youth Fest virtually. An end of summer Caribbean Talent showcase promoting performing arts and cultural diversity where all performances are welcome.

Steel Pan Jamboree

Saturday, September 4th | 7:00 pm

Tickets: www.carnival.nyc

This culturally enriching showcase is complete with live performances from steelbands, pan soloists, doubles, quartets and more. The audience will witness an immersive steel band experience with performances surrounding them on the lawn of the Brooklyn Museum. The audience will get the chance to select a winner.

Labor Day Monday Carnival "Jus' Like Mas" Powered by NY Carnival

Monday, September 6th | 11:00 am

Tickets: https://islandetickets.com/event/Jus-like-mas

This year we are doing it "Jus' Like Mas'' with the ultimate Labor Day Monday experience. The road experience is coming to the Brooklyn Museum with premium drinks and lots of beautiful Mas wear. All participants and guests are invited to come costume ready with their Monday wear. Included in the ticket are drinks, music trucks, Djs and live performances from the greatest Caribbean artists.

For more information visit www.carnival.nyc , sign up for our email list, and follow on

Instagram @NewYorkCarnival

Twitter @WIADCA

Facebook: www.facebook.com/NewYorkCarnival

SOURCE West Indian American Day Carnival Association

