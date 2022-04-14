West Janisch Health Care Center Awards 35 Students with Scholarships

A generous commitment to future Health Care Heroes

HOUSTON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Janisch Health Care Center, one of twenty-one health care communities in the Health Services Management portfolio, proudly presented a check for $17,500 to the San Jacinto College Foundation to cover scholarships for 35 students currently enrolled in the Nursing program at San Jacinto College.

The West Janisch Health Care Scholarship Fund will support students pursuing a certificate or degree in Nursing at the College. Supported programs include Associate Degree Nursing (RN) Program, LVN to ADN Transtion (RN) Program, and Vocational Nurse Level 2 Certificate Program.

"It is our honor to contribute to the upcoming generation of Healthcare Heroes. We need each and every one of you more than ever before. Wishing you all the best as you continue your journey!" stated Beverly Mustafa, Administrator at West Janisch Health Care Center.

