West Jordan Family Dentistry Adds Advanced DEXIS OP 3D LX Imaging for Precise Dental Implant Care

Dr. Parker B. DeMille expands diagnostic capabilities with next-generation cone beam CT technology at his Taylorsville practice, enhancing precision for implant placement, sinus lifts, and bone grafting procedures. The DEXIS OP 3D LX system delivers high-resolution 3D imaging that allows Dr. DeMille to visualize complex anatomy and plan treatments with greater accuracy for patients throughout the Salt Lake Valley.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Jordan Family Dentistry has announced the addition of the DEXIS OP 3D LX imaging system to its diagnostic technology suite. This advanced 2D/3D dental imaging platform features cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) capabilities that provide Dr. Parker B. DeMille, DMD, with comprehensive three-dimensional visualization of patient anatomy, supporting more predictable outcomes for complex procedures including dental implant placement, sinus lift surgery, and socket preservation bone grafting.

The DEXIS OP 3D LX captures detailed images of bone structure, sinus cavities, tooth roots, and surrounding anatomy that traditional two-dimensional X-rays cannot reveal. For patients considering dental implants, this technology enables Dr. DeMille to assess bone density, measure available bone height, and identify the precise positioning needed for long-term implant success. The system proves particularly valuable for patients requiring sinus lift procedures or bone grafting, where millimeter-level precision directly impacts surgical outcomes.

"Every millimeter matters when planning implant procedures near the sinus or in areas with compromised bone," says Dr. DeMille. "The 3D imaging allows me to visualize exactly where bone is thinnest and plan the most conservative approach possible. My patients benefit from shorter procedures and more predictable outcomes because I can see the full picture before making a single incision."

Dr. DeMille, an honors graduate in dental implants from Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine and member of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, has built his practice on combining advanced training with cutting-edge technology. The DEXIS OP 3D LX investment reflects his commitment to providing patients with the most accurate diagnostic information available, particularly for procedures where bone quality and quantity determine treatment success.

Patients who have experienced tooth loss or who face extraction often discover that bone preservation requires proactive planning. Socket preservation bone grafting performed at the time of extraction can maintain the bone volume needed for future implants, while vertical sinus lifts create space for implant placement in the upper jaw when natural bone height is insufficient. The DEXIS OP 3D LX provides the detailed imaging Dr. DeMille needs to evaluate these conditions and recommend appropriate treatment pathways.

West Jordan Family Dentistry serves patients from West Jordan, Taylorsville, South Jordan, Herriman, Riverton, and surrounding Salt Lake Valley communities. The practice offers bilingual services in English and Spanish, and provides comfort amenities including blankets and headphones for patients who experience dental anxiety.

More About West Jordan Family Dentistry

West Jordan Family Dentistry provides comprehensive family and cosmetic dental care under the leadership of Dr. Parker B. DeMille, DMD. With nearly a decade of clinical experience, Dr. DeMille brings advanced training in dental implant placement, restorative dentistry, and facial esthetics to his practice. He completed his dental education at Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine, where he graduated with honors in dental implants, and holds additional educational background in Public Health from Brigham Young University and the University of Utah. Dr. DeMille is a member of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists and is accredited by the American Academy of Facial Esthetics. The practice utilizes modern technology including CEREC same-day crown fabrication and DEXIS OP 3D LX cone beam imaging to deliver precise, efficient care. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.westjordanfamilydentistry.com.

