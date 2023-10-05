West LA College Leads State Efforts on Climate Change Solutions through Education and Job Training

West LA College

05 Oct, 2023, 10:43 ET

College hosts 3-day climate conference, uniting environmental justice, trade, and labor leaders
to forecast future green-collar job market 

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the State of California's massive investment and ambitious plans to fight climate change, West LA College will be a key part in helping to fill the gap in climate education and training. With the creation of the state's only California Center for Climate Change Education located on West's campus, the College is the new, green epicenter for environmental education and innovation. The Center is focused exclusively on climate change solutions, and job creation to meet the demands of the future workforce. The Center was funded through a $5-million state allocation (AB 1913 – CA Assemblymember Isaac Bryan) and $1.3 million in federal dollars from then-Congresswoman Karen Bass and Senator Alex Padilla. Subsequently, West boasts the – first and only – degree and certificate programs in Climate Change & Environmental Studies among the 116 California community colleges.

On October 24-26, the Center will host its inaugural Climate Action Palooza, a three-day climate conference focused on youth activism, green-collar job training and education. The conference begins on the International Day of Climate Action and will host of mix of students and industry leaders. On Day 1 (Oct. 24), acclaimed environmental activist and influencer Wawa Gatheru will serve as the keynote speaker focusing on youth activism. A green gaming hackathon is scheduled for Day 2 (Oct. 25) with guest judges Chacko Sonny, Gaming Division at Netflix, and award-winning YA author Dana Claire.

On Day 3 (Oct. 26), business leaders from various sectors will join climate policy makers to forecast the future green job market. As new careers emerge to respond to the effects of climate change, West LA College is leading efforts to provide hands-on job training for the new wave of expected green-collar tech jobs. Twenty-one (21) key organizations from labor to higher education will convene to identify new college curriculum and workforce training programs needed to advance sustainability careers. Keynote speaker Dr. Robert Fofrich from UCLA's Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, will address: Why do we need green and blue jobs? Policy experts will also identify new college curriculum and training programs needed to advance sustainability efforts.

With the Center's statewide focus, the Climate Action Palooza promises to merge three extraordinary days of action and advocacy with resources to help prepare students for competitive careers in the green economy.

All events are free:

  • Day 1: October 24 | International Climate Day of Action | 10 a.m.4:30 p.m.
    Register via Eventbrite
  • Day 2: October 25 | Games for Climate Hackathon | 10 a.m.4 p.m.
    Register online 
  • Day 3: October 26 | Climate Careers Conference | 9 a.m.3 p.m.
    Register via Eventbrite 

For more information, visit the California Center for Climate Change Education at West LA College:  https://www.wlac.edu/academics/climate-center      

