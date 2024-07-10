WEST LANE CAPITAL PARTNERS ACQUIRES BEAUTY BAKERIE TO ADD TO ITS BEAUTY PLATFORM

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Lane Capital Partners LLC ("West Lane"), a California based private equity firm, has acquired the Beauty Bakerie Cosmetic Brand ("Beauty Bakerie" or the "Company"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded by Cashmere Nicole, Beauty Bakerie is a leading cosmetic line that offers a collection of uniquely captivating, premium quality and high-performance makeup and skincare products, designed to help everyone feel beautiful inside and out. Beauty Bakerie is sold in numerous retail outlets throughout the country and internationally as well as direct to consumers through the company website (www.beautybakerie.com).

As part of the deal, West Lane will bring its strong industry relationships and knowledge to support the continued growth and distribution of the Beauty Bakerie brand as well as establish new innovative products. West Lane has built a large and diverse beauty and wellness platform through numerous acquisitions in the industry and continues to grow its portfolio of companies in this space.

"We are excited to add the Beauty Bakerie brand to the West Lane platform of beauty and wellness businesses, and we look forward to continue providing clean, high quality and innovative products under the Beauty Bakerie brand," said Nick Sternberg, managing partner of West Lane. "The brand fits very well into our portfolio and we see significant synergies between Beauty Bakerie and our collection of brands under the West Lane umbrella."

Founder Cashmere Nicole added, "Becoming part of the West Lane portfolio is the ideal strategic decision for Beauty Bakerie, offering significant benefits and growth opportunities for our brand. Over the past decade, we have established ourselves at the crossroads of beauty, culture, and change, and we are eager for this legacy to continue within the West Lane group, bringing even more value to our loyal customers."

West Lane Capital Partners, LLC based in Los Angeles, CA is a private investment firm that partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to invest in lower middle-market companies. In addition to providing capital, West Lane is actively engaged partners across the strategy, operations, and finance functions within its portfolio businesses. (www.Westlanecap.com)

