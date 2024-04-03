WEST LANE CAPITAL PARTNERS ACQUIRES SEVEN HAIRCARE BRAND

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Lane Capital Partners LLC ("West Lane"), a California based private equity firm, has acquired the SEVEN haircare brand ("SEVEN" or the "Company") from Proctor Lane Investments. Seattle-based Liberty Ridge Advisors acted as the advisor for SEVEN. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SEVEN, based in Seattle, WA, is a leading professional hair care line with the goal of giving stylists and their clients best in class hair care products using naturally inspired formulations and ingredients. Led by a team of passionate and experienced beauty professionals, SEVEN boasts a long track record of providing premium hair care products to their customers throughout the country (www.7haircare.com).

As part of the deal, West Lane will bring its deep industry expertise and relationships to support SEVEN's continued growth and line expansion. The investment will allow the Company to enhance its product and service offerings and pursue numerous strategic growth initiatives.

"We are excited to partner with the SEVEN team and support them in continuing to grow this well-known and respected brand and line of products," said Nick Sternberg, West Lane's Managing Partner. "This investment fits very well within our broader portfolio of beauty and wellness brands, and we see tremendous opportunities and synergies for SEVEN on the West Lane platform. "

Sheue Pella, CEO of SEVEN added "We are very excited to be joining the West Lane portfolio of businesses and believe that they are the right strategic partner for our next stage of growth. The opportunity to partner with other West Lane portfolio companies should provide significant opportunities for our business."

"Proctor Lane Investments strategically selected West Lane to carry on SEVEN haircare as we are confident that they have the correct set of tools and people to take the brand to the next level" said Ryan Fisher, CEO of Proctor Lane Investments. "Furthermore, West Lane will be able to quickly add extensive technology and marketing proficiencies to SEVEN's operations."

West Lane Capital Partners, LLC based in Los Angeles, CA is a private investment firm that partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to invest in lower middle-market companies. In addition to providing capital, West Lane is actively engaged partners across the strategy, operations, and finance functions within its portfolio businesses. (www.Westlanecap.com)

Proctor Lane Investments, based in Mercer Island, WA is a privately-owned company specializing in the establishment, operation and advisory of service-based businesses in the Puget Sound Area and West Coast. (www.ProctorLane.com)

Liberty Ridge Advisors provides Pacific Northwest privately held businesses merger and acquisition advisory services, including capital transactions, mergers, acquisitions, and recapitalizations. Liberty Ridge Advisors offers concentrated experience and expertise in key industries such as branded consumer, aerospace, building materials, specialty contractors, medical products, general manufacturing, and distribution, applied technology, business and financial services, agricultural and food products.

Contact: Nick Sternberg – [email protected]

Michael Wentz – [email protected]

SOURCE West Lane Capital Partners